Prep Football Capsules for Week 11

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7 p.m., City Stadium

RADIO: 105.9 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

RECORDS: LCA 9-0. E.C. Glass 8-1.

LAST WEEK: LCA trounced Amherst 34-0. E.C. Glass escaped Brookville 23-21.

FACTS: It's time for the last highly anticipated game of the season in the Seminole District. Glass and LCA have been eying each other for weeks, each seeming to improve as time has gone by. In order to pull off the upset, the Glass defense will have to remain disciplined. Priority No. 1 has to be stopping, or at least containing, sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, who leads this newspaper's coverage area with 1,397 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. He's been LCA's greatest offensive weapon, but the Bulldogs obviously have more talent in the toolshed. There's quarterback Joe Borchers, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark last week, receiver Jaden Skates (331 receiving yards) and a several other receiving options to go with another running back, Caleb Davidson. Glass has to find a way to break through a tough LCA defensive line. Collectively, the Hilltoppers have rushed for nearly 1,600 yards. Expect ECG to rely on the rush should the Bulldogs key in on QB George White (1,365 passing yards). LCA is tasked with finding enough fresh bodies to hang with Glass. The Hilltoppers are deep at skill positions and rotate in plenty of players. Glass will want to keep this one close in the first half, because no team the last two years has gotten down by a big margin and then put together a successful comeback against LCA.

Heritage at Amherst

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 1420 AM

RECORDS: Heritage 7-2. Amherst 6-3.

LAST WEEK: Heritage walloped Liberty 56-0. Amherst lost to LCA 34-0.

FACTS: Heritage enters the regular-season finale locked into the No. 2 spot in Region 3C, meaning the Pioneers will start the playoffs with at least two home games. That's important for a team that has only lost at home once this season, to Class 4 Dinwiddie (9-0). Heritage posted its third shutout of the season last week (and second straight). No Pioneers team has racked up that many shutouts in a single season since 2012, the year Brad Bradley took over the program and took it to a state championship game. HHS owns a five-game winning streak in this series dating back to 2017, when it broke a two-game Amherst winning streak. Amherst enters this one fifth in the Region 4D standings, meaning that if the playoffs began today the Lancers would be on the road. Win Friday and that could change, provided fourth-place Orange County loses. A quality win would be huge for the Lancers. So far, their best win on paper came last month against Rustburg, in a 35-34 thriller. Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman threw for 273 yards on 13 of 18 passing last week and had four TD throws (two to receiver Tavion Clark, who racked up 108 receiving yards, and two to Markus White, who had 102 receiving yards). Bateman enters this week's game having thrown for 1,524 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 600 yards and six additional scores. Amherst will also have to contain Rajan Booker, who has rushed for a team-high 681 yards. Heritage will have to defend against Amherst's multiple formations out of the Wing T. The Lancers have rushed for nearly 2,200 yards this season, led by guys like Eric West (487 rushing yards), Tyrique Thomas (430), JJ Morris (395) and Jyshawn Manning (380).

Brookville at Rustburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Brookville 6-3. Rustburg 5-4.

LAST WEEK: Brookville lost to E.C. Glass 23-21. Rustburg defeated Jefferson Forest 33-27.

FACTS: Brookville and Rustburg are both headed to the Region 3C playoffs. Brookville, looking for its sixth straight win in the series, will wrap up the No. 3 seed with a victory. Rustburg will be in as the 8 if it loses. Brookville could slip some and Rustburg could rise and potentially avoid a first-round matchup with familiar and tough foes LCA or Heritage should RHS win. Brookville will turn to Jor’Dyn Whitelaw, Michael Viar and Drake McDaniel. Each has more than 800 rushing yards, with McDaniel leading the way at 911. McDaniel has also thrown for 659 yards, the majority of those to Steve Preston (356 receiving yards on just 11 catches). The group will be countered by Rustburg’s ground-and-pound offense led by Qua Rosser. He had nearly 200 yards rushing and four TDs last week, including the go-ahead score in OT, which moved him into second in the area in rushing yards (1,042) and past the 1,000-yard mark. Look out also for his brother, Shaun Rosser, whose quickness led to big gains last week.

Liberty at Jefferson Forest

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 100.9 FM

RECORDS: Liberty 0-9. Jefferson Forest 3-6.

LAST WEEK: Liberty lost to Heritage 56-0. Jefferson Forest fell to Rustburg 33-27.

FACTS: Jefferson Forest is seeking its first win in Seminole District action, and this is a prime opportunity. Liberty is averaging just 7.3 points per game, has been shut out in two of its six district affairs and is allowing 47.4 points per outing. Last week's game pushed the losing streak to 16 straight. The good news for Liberty's future is that coaches have talked about playing the Minutemen and seeing potential, watching a group that refuses to quit no matter the score. That's something coach Daryl Robertson can build on as he continues to implement his offensive and defensive schemes and gets his coaching staff in place during the offseason. JF enters with the postseason in mind, which would be a first under second-year coach J.T. Crews. The Cavaliers sit in the eighth spot in Region 4D. They could remain in that position when the payoff pairings are announced over the weekend or could rise to No. 7. Either way, they'll be on the road to take on the likes of E.C. Glass, Salem or Louisa County in the first round.

Dan River at William Campbell

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Dan River 5-4. William Campbell 3-6.

LAST WEEK: Dan River defeated Chatham 21-14. William Campbell lost to Appomattox 56-12.

FACTS: William Campbell has won three out of four in this series and could claim its second straight against the Wildcats Friday. But after starting out a disastrous 1-4, Dan River rallied to claim four straight, albeit against the Dogwood District's bottom teams: Altavista, Gretna, Nelson and Chatham. William Campbell finds itself on the bubble in Region 1B, which, because of its smaller size, only takes six teams into the playoffs as a balancing act for the rest of Class 1. The Generals currently sit in seventh, slightly behind Surry. Win tonight and it appears Campbell is safely in. Should Surry win and WC lose, the Generals would probably be out of the playoff picture. William Campbell quarterback Tae Thompson leads the area in passing yards, with 1,586. He's thrown 14 touchdowns and completed 113 of 182 passes. Campbell has plenty of options out wide, such as Elijah Jackson and Deshawn Hamlett (both among the area leaders), but the key is getting stops. The defense has to come up with stops time and time again and the offense has to use long, patient drives in order to get Dan River out of its comfort zone.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Staunton River 5-4. Lord Botetourt 8-1.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River lost to William Fleming 28-27. LB fought off Franklin County 24-21.

FACTS: With nothing to lose and plenty to gain, Staunton River looks to rebound after letting a good shot at a sixth win slip away last week by surrendering a three-score lead and giving up a late touchdown. The Golden Eagles face a tougher opponent in Lord Botetourt, winner of eight straight, but the payoff for an improbable victory would be significant. SRHS could move up to the No. 6 seed in Region 3D with a triumph. It’s guaranteed a spot in the postseason field no matter the outcome, but it also could end up the No. 7 or 8 seed with a loss. An 8 seed would set up a rematch with Botetourt, which is guaranteed the No. 1 spot. The Cavaliers are riding a four-game win streak in the series. In that stretch, LB has allowed just one touchdown in each game while scoring an average of 54.5 points. This season, the Cavs allow an average of 17.2 points per game and score 35.9 ppg. Botetourt’s lines are full of big, experienced players, so Staunton River must be tough in the trenches. The players up front aim to make room for the run game, powered by Josh Kelley, Austin Powell and Brady Barns. SRHS also is looking for momentum heading into the playoffs, where it aims to make it past the first round for the first time since 2017.

Gretna at Nelson

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 106.3 FM

RECORDS: Gretna 4-5. Nelson 1-8.

LAST WEEK: Gretna defeated Tunstall 40-6. Nelson lost to Altavista 64-20.

FACTS: It's been two decades since Nelson has beaten Gretna. The Hawks have won 16 straight in the series since that October 2002 game. Adding a 17th triumph would give Gretna the No. 7 or 8 seed for the Region 2C playoffs, so with the potential for a better first-round matchup, the Hawks cannot slouch against a small and young Nelson team. GHS has a number of weapons it can turn to, including dual-threat quarterback Melvin Wooden, who's thrown for 905 yards and eight touchdowns and picked up 485 yards and six scores on the ground. He's complemented in the run game by Zamarreon Younger, the team's leading rusher at 572 yards. Matthew Thompson and LaDonta Davis have more than 250 receiving yards each. Nelson features a trio of big contributors in the Wing-T. Colton Baker and DaVeon Rose have more than 600 rushing yards each, and Adonijah Hubbard is at 357. Gretna is in search of its third straight win on the season, while Nelson looks to avoid ending its campaign on a six-game skid.

Altavista at Chatham

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

RECORDS: Altavista 1-8. Chatham 4-5.

LAST WEEK: Altavista defeated Nelson 64-20. Chatham lost to Dan River 21-14.