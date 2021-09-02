Prep Football Capsules for Week 2

Rustburg at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 10
RECORDS: Rustburg 1-0. Appomattox 0-0.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg stomped Monticello 53-13. Appomattox was idle.
FACTS: Raiders coach Doug Smith got to see the Red Devils play last week because his team's Week 1 game against Buckingham was postponed. "I thought Rustburg looked really good," the coach said. "I think [Burt Torrence] is doing a great job with those guys already. And I knew he would. So hopefully we'll show up and play them." The Battle of the Lantern at Bragg Stadium marks the sixth time the two schools have faced off since 2015. Appomattox has won all five, with memorable showdowns in 2015 (a 14-7 final), 2016 (a 17-6 final) and 2019 (17-0). Rustburg wants to put the past to bed, and it faces a Raiders squad that has plenty of question marks right now. Tough to say what this ACHS team will look like since they haven't played a game yet, but there will probably be growing pains, just like for everyone. The playmakers are there in guys like quarterback Tre Lawing, running backs Jonathan Pennix and JaQuan Walker and receiver Ervis Dain. Rustburg's new style of play will seem unfamiliar, but Appomattox's defense has been good about adjusting after opening series the past six years. Expect a packed house at Bragg Stadium as the Red Devils try to end the Raiders' 21-game winning streak.
Gretna at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 1-0. E.C. Glass 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Gretna held off Jefferson Forest 12-9. E.C. Glass defeated Lord Botetourt 41-30.
FACTS: For Gretna, two weeks means two games against Class 4 opponents. The Hawks, who loaded their nondistrict schedule with bigger foes, hope Week 2 brings another upset. Gretna came out on top of a low-scoring affair last week over Jefferson Forest despite having an inexperienced squad. The Hawks’ play-making ability, though — two long TD passes, one on a trick play and another thanks to Matthew Thompson’s nifty move to shake a defender, and four interceptions — was the difference. They have the athletes to keep opponents on their toes and will count on the likes of Thompson, Matthew Roman and QB Haden Moon to get the job done again against Glass. The Hilltoppers have momentum, too, after pulling off a big win over Botetourt, the Class 3 runner-up last season. In his second season as the starter, QB George White, a junior, has shown he knows how to command the offense. He threw six touchdown passes to three different receivers to gain early momentum last week. Including 296 passing yards from White, Glass piled on 438 yards of total offense. Whether Gretna can stop the higher-powered Hilltoppers offense this week — and create some room when it has the ball to chew up time and keep White on the sideline — is the question.
Heritage at Dinwiddie
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 1-0. Dinwiddie 0-0.
LAST WEEK: Heritage defeated William Fleming 33-18. Dinwiddie was idle.
FACTS: Junior running back Zach Steele carried the load offensively last week by rushing for 197 yards and one touchdown, while fellow junior Rajan Booker scored twice and chipped in 60 rushing yards. Heritage needs those two playmakers and more against Dinwiddie, the Class 4 powerhouse playing its first game of the season after going 4-2 in the spring. The Generals feature 6-foot senior quarterback Brenton Hilton, who has commanded the offense for several years; a tall, athletic receiver in Kelmari Brown; and a strong linebacker corps Heritage coach Brad Bradley likened to Vance (North Carolina), the perennial powerhouse the Pioneers played in 2019. "When I scheduled this game it was to play in a big-time atmosphere against a big-time football team," Bradley said. "It's a challenge, but I think being a Seminole team we match up pretty good against them." The Pioneers' O-line stepped up in the second half last week and the defense held its own for a Week 1 matchup. Heritage needs to cut down on the turnovers. It committed several last week. HHS still is trying to get going after missing its second scrimmage of the preseason and introducing what is essentially a defense comprised of mostly new starters.
Pulaski County at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Pulaski 1-0. Jefferson Forest 0-1.
LAST WEEK: JF lost to Gretna 12-9. Pulaski escape against Northside 20-17.
FACTS: J.T. Crews' young squad had to counter quickly this week. They found out Monday that this week's opponent, Staunton River, was sidelined by COVID-19 issues and the game was postponed. Less than 24 hours later, JF had booked Pulaski, which had its game at Tennessee High postponed. The Cougars feature nine new starters on offense and eight on defense. They feature receiver-turned-quarterback Cameron Abshire, who ran for 126 yards last week. Fans saw quickly that Forest is predominantly a passing squad right now, as Joe Bell threw for 224 yards on 26 of 48 passes and four interceptions. Crews was happy with the defensive effort in Week 1. "They did enough to win us this game, but is there certainly room for improvement there? Absolutely." The Cavaliers look to break a four-game losing streak that dates back to last March. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2008. Pulaski won all four meetings over JF in a series that took place from 2005 through '08. For JF, a win would represent the first for many new varsity players and for Crews as a head coach.
Brookville at Turner Ashby
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 1-0. Turner Ashby 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Brookville dismantled Patrick Henry 35-15. Turner Ashby raided Fort Defiance 47-9.
FACTS: The Bees flexed their muscles in Week 1, as quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 137 yards on 5 of 7 passing and Tayshaun Butler rushed for 81 yards and scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Now the group hits the road to face a tough Knights team that showed few weaknesses in its opener. The last time Brookville saw Turner Ashby was in 2015, and BHS earned a 56-28 victory in the first round of the playoffs. Safe to say plenty has changed since then. Brookville's defense caused all kinds of problems for Patrick Henry, which got on the board after coach Jon Meeks already had replaced most of his defensive starters with backups. Watch for that same type of defensive intensity from Brookville tonight. The more you get stops, the more they become routine, and that's exactly what BHS wants. Then there's the offense, which has two very different looks. With McDaniel at quarterback, the offense is electric, with run-pass options. Slide Butler or fellow running back Silas Rucker into the wildcat position and move McDaniel out to receiver and Brookville takes on a pound-it-up-the-gut approach. That might be too much for Turner Ashby.
Fort Defiance at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Fort Defiance 0-1. Liberty 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Fort Defiance was routed by Turner Ashby 47-6. Liberty knocked off William Byrd 33-28.
FACTS: A win Friday would give Liberty something it hasn’t grasped since 2018: a season that included more than one victory. The Minutemen had disappointing campaigns in 2019 and 2020 (which was shortened to six games because of the pandemic), with their only triumphs coming against Fort Defiance and Rustburg, respectively. Liberty aims to go up 2-0 in the all-time series with FDHS, although it hopes this matchup isn’t quite as close. The Minutemen edged Fort 21-20 in 2019, but the Liberty defense so far this season looks like it’s up to the task of shutting down the visitors. LHS got two late stops and came up with multiple turnovers to pick up the Opening Night win over Byrd. A good performance on that side of the ball could be difficult for FDHS to work around with its young offense, led by freshman quarterback Trey Miller. For Liberty, QB Tanner Stanley has experience on his side as a senior familiar with the double-dive offense, which will make use of a litany of backs. If the lines do their jobs, too, Liberty certainly has a good chance to win and gain even more confidence.
Liberty Christian at Bassett
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM, 104.5 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Liberty Christian 1-0. Bassett 1-0.
LAST WEEK: LCA rolled past Magna Vista 60-14. Bassett shut down Franklin County 42-25.
FACTS: If the Bulldogs had any weaknesses early on in the season, they certainly didn’t show them against Magna Vista. In its Week 1 romp, LCA scored in multiple ways: rushing, passing, fumble return and interception returns. Bassett may not give up quite as many easy scoring opportunities Friday, but the Bengals need to keep LCA from building early momentum. LCA can pile up the points quickly with a spate of Division I-caliber athletes. University of Virginia commit and quarterback Davis Lane can deliver quick strikes or long bombs to multiple receiving options, and those same skill players can burn opponents on the ground, too. The group racked up 248 yards of offense in the first half for a 46-0 lead. Bassett can’t surrender early momentum, like it did last week before recovering, or LCA will be hard to stop. Defensively, one mistake can prove especially costly, too, with LCA scoring directly off three MVHS turnovers. Bassett will count on junior QB Ja’Ricous Hairston to keep possession and control the game. He can pick up yards on the ground and through the air and accounted for four TDs last week.
Prince Edward at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Prince Edward 0-1. Altavista 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Prince Edward was blanked by Chatham 48-0. Altavista faltered against Central Lunenburg 41-13.
FACTS: Both Prince Edward and Altavista seemed outmatched in Week 1. Week 2 will offer a fresh start for the squads, who enter on what looks to be a more even playing field, so a lopsided score is less likely. Prince Edward, which hasn’t put together a winning record since 2008, couldn’t find stops last week against one of the Dogwood District’s better teams in Chatham. Altavista, meanwhile, gave up 369 rushing yards, including 162 yards to Central Lunenburg’s leading rusher Nyjae Carter on just six carries (27 yards per tote). The Colonels, at home for the first time this year, hope to make it two straight wins over Prince Edward and increase their advantage in the all-time series, which they currently lead 5-4. Look for Marquel Dawkins to figure heavily into the offensive scheme for Altavista. The senior running back has experience on his side and is the staple of the Colonels’ run game, picking up 129 of their 241 rushing yards last week and one of their two touchdowns. Makel Stone, who had the other score last week, is another playmaker to watch for Altavista.
Notes: Several games have been postponed this week. They include: Amherst at GW-Danville, Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, William Campbell at Cumberland, and Page County at Nelson. Amherst and William Campbell have not yet rescheduled their contests. Staunton River has replaced this week's game with a trip to Spotswood on Oct. 1. Nelson will play Tuesday. ... Games stream at nfhsnetwork.com