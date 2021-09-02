Prep Football Capsules for Week 2

Gretna at E.C. Glass

FACTS: For Gretna, two weeks means two games against Class 4 opponents. The Hawks, who loaded their nondistrict schedule with bigger foes, hope Week 2 brings another upset. Gretna came out on top of a low-scoring affair last week over Jefferson Forest despite having an inexperienced squad. The Hawks’ play-making ability, though — two long TD passes, one on a trick play and another thanks to Matthew Thompson’s nifty move to shake a defender, and four interceptions — was the difference. They have the athletes to keep opponents on their toes and will count on the likes of Thompson, Matthew Roman and QB Haden Moon to get the job done again against Glass. The Hilltoppers have momentum, too, after pulling off a big win over Botetourt, the Class 3 runner-up last season. In his second season as the starter, QB George White, a junior, has shown he knows how to command the offense. He threw six touchdown passes to three different receivers to gain early momentum last week. Including 296 passing yards from White, Glass piled on 438 yards of total offense. Whether Gretna can stop the higher-powered Hilltoppers offense this week — and create some room when it has the ball to chew up time and keep White on the sideline — is the question.