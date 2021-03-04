Prep football capsules for Week 2

Heritage at AmherstKICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 1-0. Amherst 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Heritage toppled Liberty 62-7. Amherst defeated Rustburg 15-12.
FACTS: The Pioneers got off to a splendid start to the season last week, putting up 358 yards of total offense. HHS used a balanced attack that included 176 passing yards from Kameron Burns, who was 8 of 12 passing and threw three touchdowns. He’ll be difficult to contain tonight. The 5-foot-11 junior also added two rushing touchdowns, as well. This one features a wide variety of players who can tote the football. HHS relied on six running backs last week, and Keshaun Hubbard led the way with 95 rushing yards. The Lancers spread the love last week, too, using nine players to carry the ball and put up 160 rushing yards against the Red Devils. Heritage has to contend with quarterback CJ Rose, who rushed for 42 yards, threw for 29 and scored two TDs. Heritage has won three straight in the series.
Brookville at LibertyKICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM and 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 1-0. Liberty 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Brookville marched over Liberty Christian 25-14. Liberty lost to Heritage 62-7.
FACTS: Brookville found separation in the second half against a good LCA squad, a sign the Bees will be tough to beat in 2021. Quarterback Drake McDaniel passed for 145 yards and completed 5 of 8 tosses. Most impressive was the amount of yards BHS racked up off those passes. Nik Dunford, for instance, had two catches for 107 yards. Liberty’s main task tonight is to not get burned in the secondary, where BHS thrives if it can establish the run. And the Minutemen have to guard against the big play, like the one Tayshaun Butler had when he intercepted a LCA pass in the end zone and took it 100 yards for a score. After reviewing film, Brookville coaches estimated the return to be at 108 yards, which would make it the longest return in VHSL history. Cortarius Gilmore scored LHS’ touchdown last week off a pass from QB Garrett Worley. Brookville’s defense needs to guard against the deceptive Stack-I offense tonight as it also tries to keep Whorley in check.
Magna Vista at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Magna Vista 1-0. Staunton River 0-0.
LAST WEEK: Magna Vista fell to William Byrd 22-19. Staunton River was idle.
FACTS: It’s been a long offseason for the Golden Eagles — 483 days, to be exact. Tonight, the football drought in Moneta comes to an end as SRHS begins its season after the long pandemic-forced layoff. It hopes also to end another dry spell, this one found in the record book during the past two seasons, as it finished with just one win against 19 losses and no playoff appearances. “It’d be huge,” second-year coach Shaun Leonard said of what a win tonight would mean to his program. Leonard’s team, featuring a small roster of less than 30 players, will need big performances from Aidan Brown, the senior who went from running back to quarterback this offseason, and other playmakers Jayson Eanes, Jacob Kirtley and Jamelle Jones. They’re part of SRHS’ run-heavy offensive scheme Leonard describes as a “cousin” to the single wing the program employed for years. But a diminished defense is in for a tough test against Magna Vista and third-year starting QB Dryus Hairston and receiver Tyler Johnson, who hooked up for two scores of 60 yards or more. Johnson also ran back a kickoff 76 yards for a TD.
Appomattox at William CampbellKICKOFF: 6 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM and 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 1-0. William Campbell 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox dominated Altavista 42-6. William Campbell ruled the Governors 38-7.
FACTS: Appomattox and William Campbell carry momentum into tonight’s matchup, which, when finished, will mean 33% of the shortened regular season is already done. So the teams — the Raiders, who are looking for a second straight state title and fifth since 2015, and Generals, aiming for redemption after being bounced early, in the region quarterfinals, last season — know how much is on the line each week. Both squads got commendable performances from their stalwarts on the offensive side, but each team also found highlights in moments when their offenses weren’t on the field. Appomattox recorded a pair of defensive touchdowns as it cruised past Altavista, while William Campbell had a score via special teams in a win over Nelson. Defense, in a game that features teams with high-scoring potential and stars that have shown the ability to break out for big plays, like ACHS QB Tre Lawing and WCHS running back Chris Boyd (143 yards and three touchdowns last week), could prove to be the difference tonight.
Altavista at NelsonKICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 0-1. Nelson 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Altavista was blitzed by Appomattox 42-6. Nelson was clobbered by William Campbell 38-7.
FACTS: Both teams enter Week 2 trying to right the ship after lopsided losses in their openers. Nelson enters on fewer days of preparation after having played its Week 1 game this past Monday. Altavista doesn’t have with much of an advantage either, as Colonels players had to turn their attention quickly from basketball to football because of the basketball team’s postseason run. The Governors have the ability to pick up big chunks of yardage thanks to now-veteran senior quarterback George Brown, who was among area leaders for yards through the air in the last campaign. Jaren Purvis, Aveon Tabb and Jamel Rose have shown off their athleticism in years past and in their other sporting endeavors and could prove to be important offensive weapons. The Colonels, meanwhile, can burn teams on the ground with speedy players like QB Jayllen Jones, who ran for 143 yards on 22 carries (6.5 yards per tote) last week, and Marquel Dawkins (63 yards). If Jones can add in a handful of pass completions, Altavista is better positioned against Nelson than it was against the defensive prowess of defending state champ Appomattox, which picked off two of Jones’ attempts a week ago.
— Emily Brown, Ben Cates