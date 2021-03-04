Prep football capsules for Week 2

FACTS: Appomattox and William Campbell carry momentum into tonight’s matchup, which, when finished, will mean 33% of the shortened regular season is already done. So the teams — the Raiders, who are looking for a second straight state title and fifth since 2015, and Generals, aiming for redemption after being bounced early, in the region quarterfinals, last season — know how much is on the line each week. Both squads got commendable performances from their stalwarts on the offensive side, but each team also found highlights in moments when their offenses weren’t on the field. Appomattox recorded a pair of defensive touchdowns as it cruised past Altavista, while William Campbell had a score via special teams in a win over Nelson. Defense, in a game that features teams with high-scoring potential and stars that have shown the ability to break out for big plays, like ACHS QB Tre Lawing and WCHS running back Chris Boyd (143 yards and three touchdowns last week), could prove to be the difference tonight.

FACTS: Both teams enter Week 2 trying to right the ship after lopsided losses in their openers. Nelson enters on fewer days of preparation after having played its Week 1 game this past Monday. Altavista doesn’t have with much of an advantage either, as Colonels players had to turn their attention quickly from basketball to football because of the basketball team’s postseason run. The Governors have the ability to pick up big chunks of yardage thanks to now-veteran senior quarterback George Brown, who was among area leaders for yards through the air in the last campaign. Jaren Purvis, Aveon Tabb and Jamel Rose have shown off their athleticism in years past and in their other sporting endeavors and could prove to be important offensive weapons. The Colonels, meanwhile, can burn teams on the ground with speedy players like QB Jayllen Jones, who ran for 143 yards on 22 carries (6.5 yards per tote) last week, and Marquel Dawkins (63 yards). If Jones can add in a handful of pass completions, Altavista is better positioned against Nelson than it was against the defensive prowess of defending state champ Appomattox, which picked off two of Jones’ attempts a week ago.