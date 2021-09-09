Prep Football Capsules for Week 3

Appomattox at Heritage
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 1-0. Heritage 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox overpowered Rustburg 37-20. Heritage was routed by Dinwiddie 52-12.
FACTS: Appomattox senior center Jacob Williams has two state rings in three years with the Raiders, but he’s still looking for a first career win against Heritage. “I feel like it’s definitely something I want to and I yearn for,” Williams said. The teams have become rivals over the past several seasons, meeting in five consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2019. The Raiders took the first two of those, but Heritage has had the upper hand of late. HHS is also one of an elite few teams that can say it’s beaten Class 2 powerhouse Appomattox in a six-year span in which the Raiders won five state championships. ACHS is 76-5 since 2015, and Heritage is responsible for three of those losses. The Pioneers aim to up the series win streak to four and simultaneously end a long overall win streak for Appomattox. ACHS has won 21 straight games, its last loss coming Sept. 9, 2019, against the Lynchburg city school. Appomattox sophomore QB Gray Peterson, knows “it’d be very big” to earn a win Friday and that “people would talk about it for a really long time.” He’ll need to follow his debut against Rustburg with another strong performance to keep Heritage’s offense off the field. The Pioneers will counter with senior QB Kameron Burns and the 1-2 punch of running back duo Zach Steele and Rajan Booker, who’ve combined for over 300 rushing yards so far this season.
Altavista at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Altavista 1-1. Rustburg 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Altavista grounded Prince Edward 37-0. Rustburg was conquered by Appomattox 37-20.
FACTS: Rustburg aims to make it six straight wins over its Campbell County foe Friday, while Altavista hopes to end the Red Devils’ series win streak that started in 2015. The teams are familiar opponents, but Rustburg has a different look and likely the edge this year thanks to a revamped defense and offense under new coach Burt Torrence. Torrence, the former defensive coordinator at Heritage, has led the Red Devils to a 1-1 start, already eclipsing the RHS win total from the shortened 2020 season. After a 40-point rout of Monticello on Opening Night, Rustburg was competitive in Week 2 against Appomattox, its display that night proof that it has the pieces to compete and add to its win total. Avery Dixon, a receiver who played at QB last year, wowed with a 65-yard TD that came after he caught a pass from new QB Mike Knight and scampered past the Appomattox defense. Senior Jaidian Johnson racked up 74 yards on the ground. That all spells a potentially tough night for Altavista, despite the Colonels bringing the momentum from a shutout win into Friday night. Altavista had 226 yards of total offense while holding Prince Edward to 60, but it will need much more offense this week and will be required to come up with big stops if it’s to pull off the upset.
Liberty at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Liberty 2-0. Staunton River 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Liberty bombarded Fort Defiance 42-0. Staunton River was idle.
FACTS: Liberty hasn’t had this much momentum since 2018, and Staunton River still is unblemished despite all the rest of the teams in their district (Blue Ridge) already having at least one loss. LHS has won two games to start the season, surpassing its win totals in each of the last two campaigns. SRHS aims to put an end to Liberty’s streak Friday, though, and build on its own Week 1 victory. The Golden Eagles have had a similarly rough go of things over the past few seasons; their 48-16 victory over William Campbell to start the 2021 campaign was their first win since 2019 and only their second since 2017. Friday’s matchup pits Bedford County rivals with a storied history. With the exception of the last campaign (shortened by the pandemic and restrict to only district games), the teams have met every season since 1969. In the last decade, the Minutemen and Golden Eagles have five wins apiece. SRHS most recently came out on top, with its 17-7 triumph accounting for that lone win in 2019. Liberty and Staunton River both have experienced players leading their offenses now, and the groups have shown an ability to regularly move the chains and find the end zone so far. This one could come down to which team makes one more stop.
Franklin County at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 104.5 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Franklin County 1-0. Liberty Christian 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Franklin County was idle. Liberty Christian hounded Bassett 45-28.
FACTS: In its 2-0 start to the season, Liberty Christian has flexed its muscles. The Bulldogs have a wealth of talent offensively, with one of the nation’s top recruits in Zach Rice anchoring the offensive line and creating space and time for quarterback Davis Lane and a litany of running backs that are hard to bring down. Three running backs last week had more than 100 yards each, and Lane accounted for another 100-plus yards passing as part of LCA’s 473 yards of total offense against Bassett. Its opponent Friday, Franklin County, also has experience against Bassett — the Eagles fell in that Week 1 matchup, 42-25. It follows, then, that FCHS, despite being a much bigger school, might have a hard time against one of the premier teams in Class 3. The Eagles had a hard time stopping Bassett QB Ja’Ricous Hairston, while LCA had more success. Franklin County did, however, get 187 passing yards and a touchdown from QB Eli Foutz in Week 1, so Foutz finding enough time to get off accurate passes will be key if the Eagles hope to have a chance.
E.C. Glass at George Washington
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 2-0. George Washington 0-0.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass gashed Gretna 56-0. George Washington was idle.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers so far have shown they’re the team to beat in the Seminole District, following a somewhat surprising Week 1 win over 2020 Class 3 runner-up Lord Botetourt with a win over Gretna in which they dominated in every aspect of the game. Glass spread the wealth last week, with four players with at least 50 yards rushing and two passing TDs from QB George White — who, in Week 1, sent a message to opponents that he’s not to be overlooked by throwing for six scores. The ’Toppers were even more impressive on the defensive side of the ball, scoring one touchdown off a pick-six and stifling Gretna’s ground game. The Hawks netted zero yards rushing on 23 carries and finished with 21 yards of total offense. GW has its work cut out for it, not only because of Glass’ resume but also because it has yet to play an official game, with COVID-19 delaying its season opener. The Eagles have less depth this year with a significantly diminished roster, but they still return 15 seniors, including Jakobe Dixon, who fills multiple positions and had 945 yards rushing in a 6-2 2020 campaign. Friday will mark the 98th meeting between the two schools. Glass leads the all-time series 53-38-6 and has won the last two matchups, but GW had eight straight wins before that.
Magna Vista at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Magna Vista 1-1. Gretna 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Magna Vista overwhelmed Dan River 48-12. Gretna was clipped by E.C. Glass 56-0.
FACTS: The Hawks were pretty close to rock bottom last week, when Class 4 opponent E.C. Glass had its way defensively and held GHS to 21 yards (zero rushing) of offense. On the ground, the Hawks gained a yard then lost 4 in a sequence that repeated itself over and over again. This week is a chance to right those wrongs. GHS has tasted victory already against a bigger opponent in Jefferson Forest this season. If they’re to do so again, they’ll need to get gains on the ground similar to those quarterback Haden Moon provided in Week 1. Matthew Thompson and Matthew Roman are options if Moon and the Hawks choose to air it out, and they’ll need a couple big contributions from those athletic players to stay in this week’s game against Class 3 Magna Vista. The Warriors bounced back from a lopsided Week 1 loss to Liberty Christian by dominating Dogwood District foe Dan River. MVHS has its own playmakers in QB Rion Martin, who accounted for three TDs last week, and Penn State commit and receiver Tyler Johnson. He also had three scores against Dan River, including two on massive runs (a 100-yard pick-six and an 89-yard kickoff return). If the Hawks let Johnson and Martin get going early, it could be another long night.
Nelson at Prince Edward
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 0-1. Prince Edward 0-2.
LAST GAMES: Nelson was turned back by Page County 47-6 on Tuesday. Prince Edward was ruled by Altavista 37-0.
FACTS: Page County dominated Nelson from the opening kick in a contest that took place just three days ago (because COVID-19 issues at Page forced a deviation from the original schedule). After suffering a rout at the hands of the Panthers, Nelson has had to bounce back in a hurry. But Prince Edward certainly looks like the team Nelson would most want to play for its second game in a week. The Eagles have yet to score a point this season; they’ve given up 85 points in two games. Against Altavista last week, Prince Edward finished with just 60 yards of total offense. Nelson, which had the start of its season delayed because of COVID-19, hasn’t been much more successful in its lone contest of the campaign. Page went up 47-0 before NCHS finally got on the board. With teams that look similar on paper in Prince Edward and Nelson — who will meet for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles beat the Governors 34-14 — whichever team can come up with more stops is likely to pick up its first win.
Notes: Brookville, William Campbell and Amherst all are not playing this week because of COVID-19 issues. Jefferson Forest is on its bye. … Games can be viewed at nfhsnetwork.com.
— Compiled by Emily Brown