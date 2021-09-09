Prep Football Capsules for Week 3

FACTS: Liberty hasn’t had this much momentum since 2018, and Staunton River still is unblemished despite all the rest of the teams in their district (Blue Ridge) already having at least one loss. LHS has won two games to start the season, surpassing its win totals in each of the last two campaigns. SRHS aims to put an end to Liberty’s streak Friday, though, and build on its own Week 1 victory. The Golden Eagles have had a similarly rough go of things over the past few seasons; their 48-16 victory over William Campbell to start the 2021 campaign was their first win since 2019 and only their second since 2017. Friday’s matchup pits Bedford County rivals with a storied history. With the exception of the last campaign (shortened by the pandemic and restrict to only district games), the teams have met every season since 1969. In the last decade, the Minutemen and Golden Eagles have five wins apiece. SRHS most recently came out on top, with its 17-7 triumph accounting for that lone win in 2019. Liberty and Staunton River both have experienced players leading their offenses now, and the groups have shown an ability to regularly move the chains and find the end zone so far. This one could come down to which team makes one more stop.