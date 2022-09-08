Prep football capsules for Week 3

Heritage at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Heritage 1-1. Appomattox 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Heritage was defeated by Dinwiddie 49-7. Appomattox was edged by Rustburg 27-20.

FACTS: Week 2 did not prove kind to either of these teams. Heritage had no answers for high-powered Dinwiddie. And Appomattox surrendered the trophy in the rivalry Battle of the Lantern after giving up a last-minute touchdown to Rustburg. Appomattox didn't have answers defensively for RHS' Marquavion Rosser, who scored the game-winner and churned up more than 200 yards. The Raiders need to pull things together in a hurry if they hope to have a chance against Heritage, which boasts similar talent in the backfield. Rajan Booker is among the area's top 10 rushers after two weeks and averages 10 yards per carry. Zach Steele, the complementary back in the HHS offense, also is a weapon in the run game — and has added to his game this year as a reliable receiving option for Jaicere "Hov" Bateman. Bateman, who stepped into the starting QB role this year, has thrown for 361 yards to lead the area, so the Raiders' secondary, led by Jonathan Pennix, will need to stand firm to keep the ACHS in the game. Pennix so far has been the most reliable performer for Appomattox offensively. He was responsible for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a Game 1 win over Buckingham and had another receiving TD. Against RHS, he found the end zone a couple more times, on a long run and a 99-yard fumble return. Find answers for Pennix and HHS may be on its way to a fifth straight win in the series. Since 2015, Heritage is the only team to have beaten Appomattox more than once, and it is responsible for four of the eight total losses the Raiders have in that span.

Fluvanna at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Fluvanna 0-2. Brookville 2-0.

LAST WEEK: Fluvanna was trounced by Spotsylvania 48-21. Brookville defeated Turner Ashby 35-6.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

FACTS: The Brookville offense has been rolling in its first two games. After churning up nearly 400 yards on the ground in Week 1 against Patrick Henry, the Bees gained more than 350 yards of total offense against Turner Ashby. That's thanks in large part to Michael Viar, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw and Drake McDaniel, with additional contributions from players like Stephen Preston. Viar and Whitelaw, the backfield duo, have combined for more than 430 yards on the ground. McDaniel, the versatile quarterback who can escape the pocket to pick up first downs or throw strikes to his teammates on the sideline, has 208 rushing yards and has accounted for about 300 yards of total offense and six TDs so far. Preston also has contributed and was one of McDaniel's targets last week, catching a short pass and then scampering 63 yards to the end zone. Fluvanna, which is riding a six-game skid into Friday's contest, may be in for a long night if the experienced offensive unit continues to to weave together all its weapons. The BHS defense also should prove tough for Fluvanna to solve. The Bees caused and recovered multiple fumbles, and they expertly read the run to stifle Turner Ashby at the line of scrimmage multiple times. The Flucos, who are on the road for the first time this season, are looking for their first win over BHS. Brookville won the only other meeting, 16-6, in the region playoffs in 2018.

Blacksburg at Amherst

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Blacksburg 0-2. Amherst 1-0.

LAST WEEK: Blacksburg was ruled by Lord Botetourt 70-0. Amherst chopped down GW 40-25.

RADIO: 1420 AM

FACTS: Amherst was ahead by two touchdowns last week when things started to go downhill. The Lancers started fumbling, and a couple of those miscues proved costly. Quickly, their lead was gone, and they fell behind by two points at halftime. The defense, however, responded. It held the Eagles to just three points in the second half as the Lancers' offense came alive again. "In retrospect, it was probably a good thing for us," coach Bob Christmas said of the mistakes and the opportunities for his young team to quickly grow up. If they can eliminate some of those unforced errors this week, the Lancers are in good position to start 2-0 on the season for the second straight year. Look for a trio of players — John Goins, JJ Morris and Tyrique Thomas — to again take the majority of handoffs and use their agility to get into the end zone. They combined for nearly 300 yards rushing last week. The Lancers also have the luxury of a couple options at quarterback. After Tyleik Brown's graduation, three players are vying for snaps. Although they combined for just 6 passing yards last week, Christmas said his team has the ability to turn to the air if needed, as the Lancers put up more than 200 yards in a scrimmage against Hanover in mid-August. Blacksburg is coming off two straight winless seasons, but it has beaten Amherst in each of the last three meetings (in 2017, 2018 and 2019) and is 4-1 all-time against the Lancers.

GW-Danville at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: George Washington 0-2. E.C. Glass 2-0.

LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass dominated Gretna 56-6. George Washington fell against Amherst 40-25.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

FACTS: E.C. Glass rolled in its last outing, while George Washington faltered for the second straight week. The Hilltoppers' passing game, featuring QB George White and his 246 yards and five touchdowns, was on full display, proving Glass is already starting to hit its stride offensively. The 'Toppers had six different receivers (one caught a pass from Max Calloway) catch touchdown passes, and nine players recorded positive rushing yardage. Expect production from multiple athletes this week against GW, including White, who's thrown for 341 yards and seven TDs so far this year. On the other side, the Eagles feature Eli Bridges, who rushed for game highs of 148 yards and three touchdowns against Amherst. The Hilltoppers' defense will look for a repeat of last week as it contends with Bridges; the unit shut down Gretna's ground game, allowing just one of five players who carried the ball to finish with positive yardage. LaDonta Davis had 12 yards on four rushes, but the Hawks finished with minus-19 yards as a team on 21 carries. Glass is in search of its fourth straight victory over GW.

Rustburg at Altavista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Rustburg 2-0. Altavista 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Rustburg beat Appomattox 27-20. Altavista came up short against Prince Edward 20-14.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

FACTS: Rustburg is flying high after its first couple games. As was the case last season, RHS handily won its opener against Monticello. The win in Week 2 was even more satisfying. Mostly because it came against rival Appomattox — RHS' first win in the Battle of the Lantern since 2006. But also because the victory gave the Red Devils their first 2-0 start since 2012. Rustburg earned the upper hand against Appomattox early on, then stayed in the game until the final buzzer after the Raiders tied it in the fourth quarter. Its resilience was rewarded when Marquavion Rosser found the end zone in the last minute for the win. Rosser, who recorded more than 200 yards on the ground, has become the answer for RHS after the loss of journeyman athlete Jaidian Johnson to graduation last year. Expect him to have another big game, and for Friday's contest against Altavista to be a chance for younger players to gain much-needed experience by playing extended snaps. Altavista has had trouble moving the chains this year and for much of the last couple seasons. Jordan Pippin has been a bright spot at QB, using his quickness to gain yards outside the pocket. But the lines still are finding their footing as they try to make room for skill players behind them. The Colonels also are still trying to replace the production of Marquel Dawkins and Makel Stone, who graduated. RHS' big and experienced lines will provide a major test. Rustburg looks to make it seven straight victories over Altavista, which last won in the series in 2014 — the year it captured the second of two straight 1A state titles under Mike Scharnus, who now is an assistant coach at RHS.

Staunton River at Liberty

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Staunton River 1-1. Liberty 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River was overtaken by Jefferson Forest 27-6. Liberty was pushed back by Fort Defiance 24-14.

FACTS: Staunton River will play in a Bedford County rivalry for the second straight week, but the Golden Eagles are hoping for a different result this time. SRHS had a hard time stopping Alex Marsteller, and for good reason, given the senior running back's numbers on the season (417 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries). The Golden Eagles were outgained on the ground by Marsteller alone last week, 190 yards to their 170 as a team. Liberty, still trying to figure out where all the pieces fit best under new head coach Daryl Robertson, doesn't boast the same offensive weapons. Look for this matchup to be relatively close. The Minutemen were in last week's contest against Fort Defiance for much of the first half, but they couldn't hang on the second. LHS is looking to snap a nine-game skid. The losing streak began last year, the week after its win 28-0 win over SRHS, so expect the Golden Eagles to be out for revenge.

Liberty Christian at Franklin County

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Liberty Christian 2-0. Franklin County 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Franklin County was clipped by Salem 33-32. LCA ran past Bassett 35-14.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

FACTS: After a shutout win in Week 1, LCA poured on the points early last week against Bassett for a comfortable cushion. Bassett made the score respectable late, but by then, the damage was done. It's become a familiar story for LCA, which boasts a bevy of playmakers on the offensive side, despite the graduation of a number of key players. At the top of that list, of course, is Gideon Davidson, the sophomore phenom who's earned multiple Division I offers from Power 5 schools and recently was given a four-star rating by 247 Sports. Davidson has been on a tear already this season. On just 24 carries, he's racked up 237 yards. He has three rushing touchdowns, one more receiving score (and 56 yards on two catches) and one interception return for a touchdown. For Franklin County, it'll be tough enough dealing with Davidson. But then there's his older brother, Caleb, who has 177 yards rushing and three TDs. Jeb Borchers helps give the LCA a well-rounded look with his arm, as he's thrown for 163 yards and two TDs so far this year, and the speedy Jeb Moon also is a good option at QB. LCA likely will be out to a 3-0 start by the end of Friday night, and should increase its lead to 4-0 in the series with the Eagles.

Gretna at Magna Vista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Gretna 0-2. Magna Vista 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Gretna was overwhelmed by E.C. Glass 56-6. Magna Vista defeated Dan River 35-14.

FACTS: The Hawks haven't had an easy road early in the season, and it likely won't get much easier Friday. For the third straight week, Gretna is playing against a Class 4 (Weeks 1 and 2 against Jefferson Forest and Glass, respectively) or Class 3 (MV) team. Against Glass last week, the Hawks were burned by the Hilltoppers' passing game for 289 yards and six touchdowns. GHS didn't get on the board until late, when it already was in the hole 56-0. The bright spot for the Hawks: Melvin Wooden completed half of his passes (8 of 16) for 129 yards against an experienced secondary. His play accounted for the majority of Gretna's offense, though, as it finished with negative yardage on the ground as a team. For a team that traditionally has been run heavy, the Hawks are looking for more in that aspect of the game this week. Magna Vista is in search of a second win over Gretna in as many years after beating the Hawks 43-6 a season ago in Gretna.

Prince Edward at Nelson

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Prince Edward 2-0. Nelson 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Prince Edward stopped Altavista 20-14. Nelson fell short against Page County 30-26.

FACTS: Nelson hasn't had a stellar start to the season, but there's much more to take away from its two losses than disappointment. Neither loss was especially lopsided, and its most recent outing was especially encouraging, given the fact the Governors were in the game from start to finish. The contest against the Panthers featured seven lead changes, and a couple momentum-building plays, including an interception and kickoff returned for a touchdown. Adonijah Hubbard also bolstered the Governors last week; the senior running back, who was born without a left hand and has labored for years to earn significant playing time, scored for the Governors, proving obstacles can be overcome and dedication can be rewarded. That's a message the Governors are clinging to after several lean years, but they're on the right path this season. After recording its highest-scoring game in three years last week, Nelson looks for its for win of the season against Prince Edward, a team that more closely matches its level compared to many of its Dogwood foes. The Eagles let Altavista hang around and gifted the Colonels with a late turnover, but ACS couldn't take advantage. If Nelson can cash in on those opportunities, it could earn its third win in the last three seasons. A victory this week also could set up a real chance at a win streak (what would be its first since 2019) for Nelson, which faces Cumberland — a team it beat last year — next week.

William Campbell at Buckingham

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: William Campbell 1-1. Buckingham 0-1.

LAST WEEK: William Campbell dominated Cumberland 76-18. Buckingham was idle.

FACTS: William Campbell staggered to the finish line of its Week 1 contest against Staunton River, relinquishing a lead late to fall. The contrast between that contest and last week's couldn't have been more stark. The Generals' offense ran wild against Cumberland, giving William Campbell the most points it's scored in a single game since 2008, when it beat Chatham 74-0 as part of Brad Bradley's final season at the helm in Naruna. Against Buckingham, expect a much lower-scoring game for Campbell. In their lone outing of the season so far, the Knights had a hard time stopping Appomattox's Pennix, but they stood tall in third- and fourth-down situations late to give themselves a chance. The Generals, of course, don't have quite as potent a weapon as Pennix, but they have a handful of young stars — like QB Montevius Thompson, receiver Amont'e Bradley and running back Anthony Boyd, all sophomores. On the other side, expect Buckingham to keep the ball on the ground. KJ Williams is the Knights' workhorse who carried the ball 24 times and churned up 177 yards (7.4 yards per carry) against the Raiders. All of Buckingham's offense (269 yards) came on the ground against Appomattox.