Prep Football Capsules for Week 4

E.C. Glass at Heritage

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: E.C. Glass 3-0. Heritage 2-1.

LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass flew over GW 49-0. Heritage raided Appomattox 50-14.

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 105.9 FM

FACTS: The area's premier rivalry will take place early in the season once again, in September for the second straight year. While that could be considered a hindrance to both squads because neither is in peak shape yet, the fireworks are usually on display in this matchup. Heritage enters having won 12 of the last 14 games against the Hilltoppers, dating back to 2010, but since 2017, the rivalry has been decided mostly by razor-thin margins. In fact, the last five meetings have been decided by an average of 7.4 points. That stat is skewed by Heritage's 24-point victory in the 2020 spring COVID-19 season. Glass won by two points in 2017, Heritage hung on for a three-point win the following season and then escaped with an epic 15-14 win in 2019. Then there was last season's 49-42 slobberknocker that Heritage secured in roughly the final minute of play. The key for the Hilltoppers this week is to contain the Pioneers' running game. Rajan Booker and Zach Steele can torch defenses, and this year, Heritage also has benefitted from quarterback Hov Bateman, who has proven adept at running the ball behind the offensive line. Bateman has rushed for nearly 200 yards, while Booker and Steele have combined for more than 350 yards in three games (Booker has rushed for 247 yards on 26 carries, for 9.5 yards per tote). Heritage also feels confident throwing the ball with Bateman, who has completed 62% of his passes and looks to eclipse the 600-yard mark this week. Heritage has to contend with a Glass defense that has only allowed 20 points this season (for an average of 6.7 points per game). And the Pioneers will want to key in on quarterback George White, who has completed 64% of his throws and hopes to pass the 500-yard mark Friday. The senior threw three touchdowns last week and passed for 148 yards. The run game was also potent for Glass against GW-Danville, putting up 278 yards on the ground.

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Brookville 3-0. Jefferson Forest 2-0.

LAST WEEK: Brookville grounded Fluvanna 61-14. Jefferson Forest was idle.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 100.9 FM, 580 AM

FACTS: The Brookville offense has been cruising behind a stout offensive line so far this season. The Bees are averaging 43.6 points per game while allowing just 15.6 in non-district play. Now they turn their eyes to an old rival in Jefferson Forest, which took its bye at an opportune time to prepare for life in the Seminole District. The Cavaliers are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018, when they reeled off six straight to begin the season in what would prove to be Bob Christmas' last season at the helm. JF's defense stood strong against Gretna and Staunton River, holding the two clubs to a combined 18 points. Limiting Brookville is a much taller task. The Bees' 1-2 punch in the backfield comes courtesy of Michael Viar and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw, who have combined for nearly 600 yards on the ground. Drake McDaniel has added more than 200 rushing yards and thrown for roughly 200 more on 10-of-17 passing. He has numerous targets, but JF will want to especially key in on Stephen Preston, who has racked up more than 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Brookville enters needing to limit the output of Alex Marsteller, who in just two games has rushed for 417 yards on 45 carries, for an average of 9.26 yards per tote. JF also has gotten solid production from Ethan Boone (115 rushing yards) and quarterback Josiah Bell, who has thrown for 91 yards. Brookville has won five of the last six in the series.

Rustburg at Liberty Christian

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.

RECORDS: Rustburg 3-0. LCA 3-0.

LAST WEEK: Rustburg defeated Altavista 42-13. LCA denied Franklin County 34-14.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

FACTS: Rustburg has flown through its non-district schedule, with wins over Monticello, Appomattox and Altavista. The Red Devils have averaged 34.6 points in those contests. Friday's game is by far the toughest test yet for RHS. LCA enters allowing 14 points per game on average and scoring 36.3 points per contest. The Bulldogs have so many potential weapons, and Gideon Davidson has proven the most serious of threats to opposing defense through the first three weeks of the season. The four-star sophomore has rushed for 376 yards on 43 carries and has six rushing touchdowns to his credit (nine total via two interception returns and a receiving TD). Focus on him too much, though, and his brother, Caleb (212 rushing yards and three TDs) can step up. LCA quarterback Joe Borchers has completed 16 of 28 passes for 275 yards. Rustburg is looking to go 4-0 to start the season for the first time in a decade. The Red Devils put up 282 yards of total offense against Altavista one week ago, with 200 of those yards coming on the ground. LCA will want to watch out for Marquavion Rosser, who had 87 yards on seven carries and one touchdown last week. Rustburg is spreading the wealth on offense. Its defense has been much-improved this season, and will have to especially be on point against the Bulldogs.

Amherst at Liberty

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Amherst 2-0. Liberty 0-3.

LAST WEEK: Amherst waxed Blacksburg 63-14. Liberty lost to Staunton River 28-7.

RADIO: 1420 AM

FACTS: Yes, Blacksburg has lost 20 in a row, but Amherst had fun last week, breaking away for 446 yards of total offense to win its second straight. The Lancers will look to pour it on again this week as they start play in the Seminole against a Liberty program that hasn't won a game since Sept. 10 of last year and has celebrated just five victories since the beginning of the 2019 season. The district slate will be especially difficult for the Minutemen, who are trying to get their feet underneath them under new coach Daryl Robertson and a new cast of characters on the field. Amherst spread the wealth last week as five rushers totaled more than 50 yards apiece in a ground attack that put up 324 yards. That's one thing that has made the Lancers a tough opponent in recent years; they have so many weapons in their arsenal, so they keep throwing fresh athletes into the mix. JJ Morris' 88-yard kickoff return was a highlight last week, as was a 45-yard interception return by Omar McPherson. Tyrique Thomas leads the way with 211 rushing yards on the season, while Morris sports 156. Amherst has put up a whopping 728 rushing yards in two games, for an average of 364 per game.

Appomattox at Lord Botetourt

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Appomattox 1-2. Lord Botetourt 2-1.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox lost to Heritage 50-14. Lord Botetourt defeated Riverheads 35-21.

FACTS: Appomattox enters Friday's game trying to avoid losing three straight, something it hasn't done since 2012, when it lost four in a row to end the season in Doug Smith's first year as head coach. This is the second in a tough three-game stretch that featured Heritage last week and Dan River on Sept. 23. Last week, Lord Botetourt handed Class 1 heavyweight Riverheads (six straight state titles) its first loss since Sept. 13, 2018. That snapped a 52-game winning streak, which was tied for the nation's longest active streak. Expect the Cavaliers to be riding high after that win, but this week also could be an opportune time for Appomattox to earn the upset (it's strange to refer to the powerful Raiders as the underdog in any scenario), because even good teams sometimes suffer letdowns after a strong win. Look for Appomattox to lean on running back and three-star recruit Jonathan Pennix. A tough schedule to start the season could be advantageous for the Raiders, who could use the first few games to get settled and then get into peak shape later in the season.

Amelia County at Altavista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Amelia 0-2. Altavista 0-3.

LAST WEEK: Amelia lost to Thomas Jefferson 53-14. Altavista fell to Rustburg 42-13.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

FACTS: Both teams enter Friday's game looking for their first victory of the season. The youthful Colonels are scoring just 14.6 points per game while allowing 38.6 through three games. Amelia, meanwhile, lost by seven points to Franklin in its opener and then gave up 53 points in Richmond last week. The Raiders are coming off an eight-win season in which they advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the third time since 2011, when then-coach Brad Bradley took the squad to the state semifinals for the first time in the program's history. Altavista looks to build on last week's performance against Rustburg. It resulted in a loss, but the Colonels put up 190 rushing yards. Amelia will especially have to watch out for Ladainian Stone, who rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown last Friday.

William Campbell at Central Lunenburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: William Campbell 1-2. Lunenburg 3-0.

LAST WEEK: William Campbell lost to Buckingham 49-28. Central Lunenburg stewed Brunswick 48-6.

FACTS: These two opponents are definitely familiar with one another; they've played every season since 2011, sometimes twice a year. Central Lunenburg holds a 9-6 advantage in the series during that time. It also has bounced the Generals from the playoffs on three occasions since '11, while William Campbell has earned two playoffs victories over the Chargers. Lunenburg has won the last two meetings, and in the spring COVID-19 season, the Chargers snapped a five-game Campbell winning streak in the series. Lunenburg's offense has been fiery through three games, with 54 points against both Altavista and Mecklenburg County and 48 points last week against Brunswick. Opening night and Week 3 were both difficult for Campbell, but fans got a glimpse of how potent the offense could be in the future, when the Generals waxed Cumberland 76-18 in Week 2. The Generals have had some high-scoring affairs over the years, but the Week 2 performance amounted to the most points they've scored in a single game since 2008, when they walloped Chatham 74-0. Look for WC to go for the upset tonight and learn a lot about the Chargers, who also could be a potential playoff opponent in a couple months from now.

Cumberland at Nelson

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Cumberland 0-2. Nelson 0-3.

LAST WEEK: Cumberland was blanked by King & Queen 53-0. Nelson lost to Prince Edward 42-7.

FACTS: This is the third of four non-district games for Nelson, which is seeking its first win since Sept. 17, 2021. The Governors' opponent that night? None other than Cumberland, which lost a heartbreaker, 20-16, to give Nelson its second win under then-coach Darrin McKenzie. Since that night, the Govs have dropped nine straight. This is the second of three straight home games in Lovingston, and it's also the best chance Nelson has to put one in the win column. Nelson faces Chatham next week, a team it lost to 56-0 one season ago.

Tunstall at Staunton River

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Tunstall 0-2. Staunton River 2-1.

LAST WEEK: Tunstall was idle. Staunton River handled Liberty 28-7.

FACTS: Last September, Staunton River's offense was untouchable in Dry Fork as the Golden Eagles earned a 46-6 victory. Tunstall went 2-7 a year ago, often losing by wide margins because its defense couldn't make stops. For Staunton River, that game was a highlight; it represented the second-most points the team put up all season (it scored 48 in the season opener against William Campbell). But SRHS eventually lost its last four games. Now the Golden Eagles enter Friday's game with a renewed mindset. They've won two of three this season (against Campbell and Liberty). A home win Friday would do wonders before the squad hosts Alleghany (3-0) next week and then begins a tough Blue Ridge District slate.