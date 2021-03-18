Prep Football Capsules for Week 4

FACTS: Sounds crazy, but Brookville hasn't beaten its Timberlake Road rival since 2015. That 21-0 BHS victory was one of just two times Heritage has lost to the Bees in the Brad Bradley era (the other a 19-17 Brookville win in 2012). Since '15, HHS has defeated Brookville six times and ended its season twice in the playoffs. Now BHS looks for revenge after getting off to a splendid start this season. And it features two starters who are former Pioneers: wide receiver and Division I recruit Jahee Blake and running back Silas Rucker. Rucker has totaled 260 rushing yards the last two games. Both teams have reliable throwing options at QB, Brookville with Drake McDaniel and Heritage with Kameron Burns. HHS's rushing attack is led by the more-than-capable Rajan Booker (435 yards and eight TDs this season). He's averaging a whopping 10.5 yards per carry. And Burns has been running the ball effectively, too, with 176 yards to his credit. It will be a cold, soggy night, so this one could come down to which team is able to successfully establish the run game.