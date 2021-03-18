Prep Football Capsules for Week 4

E.C. Glass at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 1-0. Liberty 0-3.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass was idle. Broadway outperformed Liberty, 28-14.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers emerged from quarantine Saturday and now have a full week of workouts under their belt. Still, returning to play after a two-week layoff will be challenging. The last time we saw Glass play was in Week 1, against Jefferson Forest. It was a rocky opening night for the young squad. Tonight it starts a rough stretch that features three games in a seven-day span. ECG turns around and plays Tuesday against LCA and again Friday against Amherst. The Hilltoppers need to find an answer in the run game after totaling minus 17 yards against JF. First-year quarterback George White threw for 134 yards in the opener. Liberty is coming off a two-touchdown defeat last week against a hastily-scheduled opponent in which it got TDs from Tanner Stanley and Marquis Ingram and led 14-7 in the second quarter. One advantage the Minutemen have is they've played two more games than ECG. LHS is tasked with keeping up with speedy, experienced receivers like Marquise Woodruff and Markevus Graves.
Brookville at Heritage (City Stadium)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 3-0. Heritage 3-0.
LAST WEEK: Heritage dispatched Rustburg, 69-16. Brookville rushed over Amherst, 47-29.
FACTS: Sounds crazy, but Brookville hasn't beaten its Timberlake Road rival since 2015. That 21-0 BHS victory was one of just two times Heritage has lost to the Bees in the Brad Bradley era (the other a 19-17 Brookville win in 2012). Since '15, HHS has defeated Brookville six times and ended its season twice in the playoffs. Now BHS looks for revenge after getting off to a splendid start this season. And it features two starters who are former Pioneers: wide receiver and Division I recruit Jahee Blake and running back Silas Rucker. Rucker has totaled 260 rushing yards the last two games. Both teams have reliable throwing options at QB, Brookville with Drake McDaniel and Heritage with Kameron Burns. HHS's rushing attack is led by the more-than-capable Rajan Booker (435 yards and eight TDs this season). He's averaging a whopping 10.5 yards per carry. And Burns has been running the ball effectively, too, with 176 yards to his credit. It will be a cold, soggy night, so this one could come down to which team is able to successfully establish the run game.
Jefferson Forest at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 1420 AM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 1-0. Amherst 1-2.
LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest was idle. Amherst lost to Brookville, 47-29.
FACTS: The Cavaliers return after a two week COVID-19 pause. JF hasn't played since beating up on Glass in the season opener, when the Cavs were eager to solidify their spot as one of the Seminole District's toughest teams. The focus tonight will be trying to get back on track. A lengthy layoff is difficult on any team, so JF will need to focus on doing the little things correctly. Amherst, coming off a tough loss during which it made costly mistakes, will deal with JF's hulking offensive and defensive lines. Then there's that wishbone, the one originally installed by Amherst coach Bob Christmas years ago when he returned to JF. If anyone knows how to counter the wishbone, it's the coach who perfected it in Central Virginia. The only question is whether Amherst has the necessary weapons stop lengthy JF drives intent on wearing down opposing defenses.
Rustburg at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
RECORDS: Rustburg 0-2. LCA 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg fell to Heritage, 69-16. LCA gaveled William Fleming, 36-6.
FACTS: LCA's Caleb Davidson was right last weekend when he said a loss to Fleming could've seriously damaged his team's playoff hopes. LCA put together a rousing effort, complete with 324 yards of total offense. It didn't matter to LCA that the Colonels were playing their third game in nine days; what mattered was the Bulldogs returned from a 17-day layoff and jumped into the playoff picture. Rustburg's defense will have to be durable against LCA, which often relies on long, methodical drives behind the rushing attack of Cade Wycoff and Davidson and the passing ability of Davis Lane, who completed 9 of 10 passes (one interception) for 90 yards last week. Rustburg can churn up the yards, too, backed by quarterback Avery Dixon. RHS looks to notch its first win over the Bulldogs; the Red Devils are 0-3 in the series since LCA began exclusively playing VHSL opponents in 2017.
Altavista at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 1-2. Appomattox 3-0.
LAST WEEK: Altavista upset William Campbell, 29-22. Appomattox raided Nelson, 83-6.
FACTS: For Altavista, last week's showing against the Generals was radically different than its performance at Nelson one week prior. The Colonels paced William Campbell at every turn to get their first victory of the season. It was enough to put the Colonels in fourth place in the Region 1B weekly rankings. Things get more difficult tonight at Bragg Stadium. Appomattox is thriving once again and put up nearly 400 yards of total offense last week. Some of the stats were off the charts: QB Tre Lawson tallied 102 yards off just three carries and Bronson Williams returned two blocked punts for TDs. Since the Dogwood District's four Pittsylvania County teams are only playing each other this regular season, some district teams face off twice. Appomattox earned a 42-6 victory over the Colonels in Week 1, pushing their winning streak in the series to six.
Gretna at Tunstall
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 1-0. Tunstall 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Gretna flew over Chatham, 24-8. Dan River washed over Tunstall, 48-7.
FACTS: The Hawks looked strong in their season opener. The offense clicked and the defense mostly held a tough run-based Chatham squad in check. The Hawks are exceptionally young, but that's not something Tunstall can exploit tonight because GHS has a ton of underclassmen talent. Watch out for Cameron Mabins, who put up 126 rushing yards last week, and Matthew Thompson, who churned up some tough yards in the GHS debut. Gretna has notched three straight wins over Tunstall dating back to 2017 and outpaced the Trojans 62-20 in 2019.
Nelson at William Campbell
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 1-2. William Campbell 1-2.
LAST WEEK: Nelson was overwhelmed by Appomattox, 83-6. William Campbell lost to Altavista, 29-22.
FACTS: Both teams enter looking for their second win. William Campbell will have to watch for Nelson quarterback George Brown, a dual threat who can burn opponents if not held in check. The Governors also have size and experience on the lines. For the Generals, Chris Boyd can rack up the yards and should be a major point of focus for the Nelson defense. And Nelson hasn't dealt with too many players like OL/DL Zekeya Townes, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. The Generals offense broke out in 2019 for a 60-26 victory.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Lord Botetourt 3-0. Staunton River 0-2.
LAST WEEK: Botetourt plucked apart William Byrd, 55-13. Franklin County skipped across Staunton River, 45-21.
FACTS: The Golden Eagles face one of the toughest teams in the state in Botetourt. The Cavaliers feature one of the most highly touted recruits in the history of Roanoke-area football in Gunnar Givens, a 6-6, 275-pound lineman and five-star recruit. Then there's tough running back Hunter Rice, who decommitted from Army recently and picked VMI as his new destination. SRHS hasn't had any problems scoring, but the defense hasn't been able to hold back opponents yet.