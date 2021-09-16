Prep football capsules for Week 4

FACTS: At the end of a postgame interview last week, Appomattox senior Ervis Davin had only one thing left to say: “I just want my COVID guys back.” He rattled off the names of several teammates who were missing in the uncharacteristically lopsided loss to Heritage, when the Raiders were forced to play shorthanded because COVID-19 protocols forced starters out. Most players should be back, but it’s unclear how much or whether normal starting QB Tre Lawing, who is dealing with an injury, will play. He took a few snaps last week after hurting his shoulder in Week 2 and has been cleared to play with extra support for his shoulder, which likely will require surgery at the season’s end. Coach Doug Smith might still go to sophomore Gray Peterson. If Peterson can stay composed and not let the opposing line force him out of the pocket, he has the arm to find receivers downfield. The Raiders also need production out of running backs JaQuan Walker, who likely will be back after COVID-19 protocols kept him out last week, and Jonathan Pennix. ACHS is trying to stave off back-to-back losses, something it hasn’t endured since 2013. Botetourt aims to avoid that same fate, which last occurred in 2016. Botetourt’s two losses weren’t bad ones; they came to E.C. Glass, an undefeated Class 4 squad, and Riverheads, winner of the last five Class 1 state championships and owner of the state’s longest active winning streak (39 games).