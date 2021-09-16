Prep football capsules for Week 4

Liberty at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Liberty 3-0. Amherst 0-0.
LAST WEEK: Liberty marched past Staunton River 28-0. Amherst was idle.
FACTS: Amherst is in perhaps the most unique situation of any team in the state. The Lancers are making their season debut tonight and have emerged from a two-week COVID-19 pause just in time for life inside the Seminole District. Coach Bob Christmas left Amherst's August scrimmages feeling positive about his squad, which enters its second season in the Wing-T offense. But two weeks of quarantine have flipped the script a little, and the Lancers now are tasked with getting back into shape, which doesn't happen overnight. Christmas expects only one starter will miss tonight's game. "That's pretty fortunate," he said, referencing the team's trials with the virus. Liberty is off to a fast start behind a revamped defense and plenty of offensive firepower. Quarterback Tanner Stanley has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his team's three games. Liberty's success and game experience puts Amherst at a disadvantage, but both offenses are full of misdirection, so expect this one to be a battle of which defense can counter and make adjustments down the stretch.
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 0-2. Brookville 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest and Brookville were idle.
FACTS: Jefferson Forest and Brookville enter this contest having traveled starkly different paths. The Cavaliers squandered opportunities in a Week 1 loss to Gretna, then suffered a lopsided defeat to Pulaski. They’re trying to snap a five-game skid dating back to last season. The Bees flexed their muscles in wins over Patrick Henry (Roanoke) and Turner Ashby, the latter a shutout. Both teams were off last week, but JF’s bye was planned — giving the Cavs two weeks of preparation for the rivalry — while BHS was reacting to COVID-19 issues and had a shorter week of practice than normal. Brookville coach Jon Meeks is counting on his experienced team to rise to the occasion. The roster full of mostly upperclassmen includes running back Tayshaun Butler, who has 156 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, along with one receiving TD thanks to junior QB Drake McDaniel. McDaniel also has gone to receiver Ethan Robey for 123 yards (on eight catches). The BHS defense will have to contend with the JF passing attack led by Joe Bell. The sophomore is the area's second-leading passer with 416 yards and two touchdowns (and has thrown over 20 more passes than any other area QB). Receiver Brody Jackson has 219 yards on 17 catches.
Lord Botetourt at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 104.5 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Lord Botetourt 1-2. Appomattox 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Lord Botetourt fell to Riverheads 62-38. Appomattox was defeated by Heritage 56-13.
FACTS: At the end of a postgame interview last week, Appomattox senior Ervis Davin had only one thing left to say: “I just want my COVID guys back.” He rattled off the names of several teammates who were missing in the uncharacteristically lopsided loss to Heritage, when the Raiders were forced to play shorthanded because COVID-19 protocols forced starters out. Most players should be back, but it’s unclear how much or whether normal starting QB Tre Lawing, who is dealing with an injury, will play. He took a few snaps last week after hurting his shoulder in Week 2 and has been cleared to play with extra support for his shoulder, which likely will require surgery at the season’s end. Coach Doug Smith might still go to sophomore Gray Peterson. If Peterson can stay composed and not let the opposing line force him out of the pocket, he has the arm to find receivers downfield. The Raiders also need production out of running backs JaQuan Walker, who likely will be back after COVID-19 protocols kept him out last week, and Jonathan Pennix. ACHS is trying to stave off back-to-back losses, something it hasn’t endured since 2013. Botetourt aims to avoid that same fate, which last occurred in 2016. Botetourt’s two losses weren’t bad ones; they came to E.C. Glass, an undefeated Class 4 squad, and Riverheads, winner of the last five Class 1 state championships and owner of the state’s longest active winning streak (39 games).
Central Lunenburg at William Campbell
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Central Lunenburg 1-0. William Campbell 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Central Lunenburg and William Campbell were idle.
FACTS: These teams are familiar foes, sometimes meeting more than once in a season. That was the case in 2017 and 2018, with William Campbell coming out on top in all four of those matchups. The Generals won five straight between 2017 and 2019, but that streak ended last season, in painful fashion. The Chargers put up 62 points, handing the Generals a 30-point loss to end their season. Knowing well what Lunenburg is capable of, the Generals have been “taking them a lot more seriously” this week, coach Danny Broggin said. William Campbell and Lunenburg have been affected by COVID-19 protocols, each having played only one game. The Generals players who were able to practice during the weeks when they didn’t have games focused first on themselves and the fundamentals, given their youth. They start six freshmen, including skill players like QB Montevius Thompson, whom Broggin called “one of the smarter QBs I’ve coached.” In addition to their youth and lack of gameday experience this season, the Generals must contend with a veteran Lunenburg squad led by senior running back/receiver Nyjae Carter, who averaged 17 yards per carry in a 41-13 victory over Altavista. The Chargers’ run game couldn’t be stopped in that Week 1 battle, as they racked up 369 yards.
Altavista at Amelia
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 1-2. Amelia 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Altavista was shut out by Rustburg 28-0. Amelia edged Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) 8-7.
FACTS: Altavista has been on a roller coaster of late; after earning a shutout over Prince Edward and putting up 37 points, the Colonels were knocked quickly off their high when Rustburg kept them off the board. To get back to its winning ways, Altavista needs to win the battle in the trenches, where it seems to match up age-wise with Amelia. Both teams are young on the lines, and Altavista has struggled on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage over the past few seasons, but the Colonels need toughness there to create room for senior running backs and top rushers Marquel Dawkins and Makel Stone to work. QB Jordan Pippin, a freshman, also showcased some speed in a 99-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground against Prince Edward. After a quick turnaround between the spring and current seasons, Amelia — which counters with a handful of senior skill players — earned two victories in five days, winning in runaway fashion and in a defensive battle. The Raiders held Thomas Jefferson scoreless after the first quarter last week, so working toward an early advantage might be key for Altavista.
Nelson at Cumberland
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 0-2. Cumberland 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Nelson was dominated by Prince Edward 52-30. Cumberland was blanked by King and Queen Central 44-0.
FACTS: Nelson has had a tough start to its season. The Governors’ first game was called off because of COVID-19 issues for their opponent, and their second was postponed. After suffering a 41-point loss to start their campaign against Page County on a Tuesday night, they had to turn around and play Prince Edward three days later. That one didn’t turn out in their favor, either, and perhaps served as the worst blow so far: Nelson gave up 56 points to a Prince Edward team that hadn’t scored at all in its first two games. With Nottoway up next week, and the Dogwood District after that, Friday’s game against Cumberland might be Nelson’s best shot at a victory this season and snapping a five-game losing streak that dates back to the spring campaign. Cumberland hasn’t yet scored this season, and, before earning a win to end a four-game 2020 campaign, had lost 38 straight. This matchup could come down to which team takes better advantage of the opponent’s mistakes.
Staunton River at Tunstall
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Staunton River 1-1. Tunstall 1-1.
LAST GAMES: Staunton River was shut out by Liberty 28-0. Tunstall lost to Chatham on Monday 30-0.
FACTS: Neither the Golden Eagles nor the Trojans could get much going offensively in their last games against county foes, so Friday offers a chance for these teams to get back on track in what will be their first meeting since 2012. A Staunton River victory would help the Golden Eagles reach the two-win threshold for the first time since 2017. Tunstall, playing its second game in five days, aims to pick up some momentum heading into its district slate. The teams so far have shown a propensity to turn to the run game. For SRHS, QB Lucas Overstreet and running back Jailin Martin have been the go-to guys, each recording more than 100 yards rushing in the Golden Eagles’ season-opening win against William Campbell. Bricen Pool racked up 100-plus yards of the Trojans’ more than 250 yards on the ground in their win over Dan River. Both teams gave up long gains to opponents early in their losses last week, so they’ll need to be disciplined from the start to make sure they don’t dig a hole and give away momentum. Tunstall owns a 5-4 advantage over SRHS in the all-time series, which dates back to the 1960s. SRHS had won three straight from 2009 through 2011 before Tunstall won in Dry Fork in 2012.
Note: Games stream at nfhsnetwork.com. ... LCA at Rustburg has been rescheduled for Monday, time TBD. Heritage and E.C. Glass play at City Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday.