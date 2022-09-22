Prep Football Capsules for Week 5

Liberty Christian at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Liberty Christian 4-0. Brookville 4-0.

LAST WEEK: Liberty Christian decimated Rustburg 56-6. Brookville smoked Jefferson Forest 49-27.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

FACTS: These two teams have had some fierce battles over the last few years. One of the most memorable occurred in the spring season of 2020 (staged in 2021), when Brookville shocked LCA 25-14 on a cold night in late February. That was the game that LCA players, even when they were on their run to the state championship last season, credited as the game that woke them up. LCA returned the favor in the first round of the playoffs with a dominant effort and then took two meetings last year. Watch for LCA to throw the kitchen sink at Brookville and turn to Gideon Davidson as its primary offensive option. Gideon and his brother Caleb have already combined for 775 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Borchers has completed 22 of 34 passes this season for 423 yards. Brookville's defense has been stellar through the first four weeks of the season and gets its biggest test Friday. The Bees are holding opponents to 16.5 points per game while scoring 45 on average. Quarterback Drake McDaniel has roughly 200 passing yards, but it's the work he's done on the ground along with Jor'Dyn Whitelaw and Michael Viar that has been most impressive. LCA will need maximum effort to stop all three guys.

Heritage at Rustburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Heritage 3-1. Rustburg 3-1.

LAST WEEK: Heritage passed by E.C. Glass 12-0. Rustburg was throttled by Liberty Christian 56-6.

RADIO: 102.3 FM.

FACTS: Heritage is riding high after securing another year's hold on the jug by beating E.C. Glass last Friday in a defensive battle. Rustburg, meanwhile, is trying to regain its footing after being knocked back by the mighty LCA Bulldogs. The Pioneers, in their recent outing, weren't perfect, and their run game led by Rajan Booker and Zach Steele was held largely in check. But quarterback Hov Bateman continued his senior showcase in the biggest game of his career, engineering a passing attack that got the job done. Bateman, after throwing for 152 yards last week and accounting for both of HHS' TDs (one passing, one rushing), is second in the area in total passing yards (668) and has completed 62% of his attempts. Look for Bateman, with the help of the area's leading receiver in Tavion Clark (19 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown, recorded last week), to keep Heritage moving in the right direction through Seminole District play. Rustburg faces one of the district's top teams for the second consecutive week; a win against Heritage would go a long way in propelling the Red Devils through the second half of the season. Key in that effort will be the backfield duo of Marshaun and Marquavion Rosser, who carved up RHS' first three opponents. Michael Knight also has the ability to pick up yards through the air with the help of receivers Aden Staton, Ace Thornton and Cameron Mitchell.

Liberty at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Liberty 0-4. E.C. Glass 3-1.

LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass was outdueled by Heritage 12-0. Liberty was dominated by Amherst 49-8.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

FACTS: E.C. Glass was forced to lick its wounds last weekend after once again coming up short against Heritage. After five turnovers in that one, expect a much crisper Glass team this week. In each of the last four years, Glass saw its undefeated record to that point destroyed by Heritage, but Hilltoppers players responded exactly as coach Jeff Woody wanted by picking up a win in their next outing (except in the 2020 season played in spring 2021, when the Heritage game represented Glass' last contest in the campaign shortened by the pandemic). Last year, as this year, Liberty was the unfortunate next victim. A year ago, Glass' response was a 35-0 throttling of the Minutemen. It was the second in a streak off 11 consecutive losses that remains active for Liberty. The good news for Liberty: it's yet to be shut out this season under new head coach Daryl Robertson. But the offense hasn't gotten enough time on the field, with its defense unable to put up stops in a few lopsided losses. Glass QB George White, the area's leading passer with 690 yards, and a bevy of receivers — along with the team's leading rusher, Mike Thomas (241 yards) — will provide another tall task for the Minutemen, who are looking for their first district win since April 2, 2021. The Glass defense also is coming off a game in which it held Heritage, which entered averaging 184 yards on the ground, to just 81 rushing yards.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 2-1. Amherst 3-0.

LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest was run over by Brookville 49-27. Amherst bowled over Liberty 49-8.

RADIO: 1420 AM

FACTS: Amherst is one of just three teams in the area without a blemish on its record. Whether it will remain undefeated will depend on the effectiveness of its run game. The Lancers this season have engineered one of the area's most prolific rushing attacks, which accounts for 329 of its 398 yards per game, on average. Six players have at least 85 rushing yards, and three of those are at 200 or more — Tyrique Thomas (251 yards), JJ Morris (226) and Eric West (200). Amherst likely will put the ball in the hands of the trio often, given Jefferson Forest's performance last week against another potent rushing attack in Brookville. The Cavaliers gave up nearly 400 yards on the ground to BHS, but found bright spots in their offensive counterattack. Josiah Bell threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns last week, which proved especially necessary after BHS bottled up leading rusher Alex Marsteller. Look for the senior running back to rebound this week, after adding just 26 yards last Friday for a new total of 443. JF, which is in search of its first win over Amherst since 2019, also will count on contributions from veteran receivers Samuel Hammersmith, Colton Childress and Brody Jackson. Amherst, in its passing game, has the luxury of a pair of QBs in senior Tyreek Belcher and freshman Tres Liggon, but neither has been particularly tested so far.

Appomattox at Dan River

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Appomattox 1-3. Dan River 1-3.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox was worn down by Lord Botetourt 35-3. Dan River was defeated by Martinsville 50-27.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

FACTS: For two quarters, it looked like Appomattox could be on track for a turnaround. Then the Raiders' defense was overpowered by Lord Botetourt, which tallied four straight touchdowns, and kept ACHS scoreless, in the second half. A win would've been more than welcomed by the Raiders, who are in the midst of an uncharacteristically disappointing stretch in which they've lost three straight — their longest skid since 2012. As it enters Dogwood District play, the Raiders hope the losing streak doesn't extend any further, as it did in '12 (four straight losses to end the season). Dan River started that skid for Appomattox a decade ago, and it also was the last Dogwood team to come up with a win against the Raiders. That win for the Wildcats came in 2014, which also was the last season Appomattox suffered more than two defeats. The Raiders, in their seven straight wins in the series since, have outscored the Wildcats 279-113 for an average margin of victory of nearly 24 points. The last two meetings have been particularly lopsided, with a combined score of 117-31. Friday's game certainly is winnable for Appomattox, with playmakers like Jonathan Pennix lining up against a defense that allows an average of 42 points per game. The slate ahead also gives Appomattox good chances at several more wins.

Chatham at Gretna

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Chatham 2-1. Gretna 0-3.

LAST WEEK: Chatham eked past Patrick County 21-19. Gretna was idle.

RADIO: 106.3 FM

FACTS: The start of the season has proven tough for Gretna, which, for the second straight year, faced a trio of teams from Class 4 or Class 3 in nondistrict play. Last year's start played out similarly, with a pair of lopsided losses, but the Hawks' strategic bye week between those games and their foray into the Dogwood District proved smart. GHS went on to win four games against Dogwood foes, including Chatham, and is hoping for a similar path this year. After getting in some extra rest and reps thanks to its bye last week, Gretna looks to earn an eighth straight win over Chatham. The Cavaliers, though, enter averaging nearly 50 points per game. They've held opponents to single digits (9.9 points per game), on average, and have recorded three shutouts.

Altavista at William Campbell

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Altavista 0-4. William Campbell 1-3.

LAST WEEK: Altavista was raided by Amelia 35-7. William Campbell was beaten by Central Lunenburg 22-8.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

FACTS: After disappointing starts to their season, both teams hope to turn things around ask they embark on Dogwood District play. Altavista enters having lost five straight dating back to last season, and two straight to Campbell. The Generals, meanwhile, are trying to find their way back after a pair of losses in the last two weeks; their only win of the year came in lopsided fashion against hapless Cumberland. The latest chapter in the Campbell County rivalry features youth on both sides. For the Generals, those young players like Amont'e Bradley, Montevius Thompson and Anthony Boyd enter with a decent amount of experience, and are helped by playmakers like La'Darius Berkley, JaCoriyous Graves, Elijah Jackson and Xavier Day. The Colonels feature sophomore running back Ladainian Stone, who's found the end zone a few times so far. The player with the most significant experience is QB Jordan Pippin, the speedster who's able to scamper for yards when the pocket breaks down, but Altavista hasn't yet found much help for him offensively. Campbell leads the all-time series against Altavista 39-23.

Alleghany at Staunton River

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Alleghany 3-1. Staunton River 3-1.

LAST WEEK: Alleghany was overrun by Cave Spring 34-7. Staunton River pummeled Tunstall 49-14.

FACTS: Staunton River looks to make it five straight victories over Alleghany on Friday. Do that and the Golden Eagles would match their win tally from a season ago, and continue proving they're on an upward trajectory after a few lean seasons. SRHS also is riding a two-game win streak; adding a third win would give it its first streak of that length since 2017, when it posted 13 straight victories on its way to the Class 3 state tournament. Running back Josh Kelly and quarterback Brady Barns, who each accounted for more than 100 yards last week, will need to contribute for Staunton River to get the job done. Kelly racked up 179 yards on 13 carries (13.8 yards per tote) and two touchdowns, joining Barns and Zay Childress as SRHS players with two scores on the night. The defense has allowed 13.8 points per game on average and needs that type of performance against an Alleghany team that averages nearly 33 points per outing.