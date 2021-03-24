Prep Football Capsules for Week 5

Nelson at Altavista
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Nelson 1-3. Altavista 1-3.
LAST WEEK: Nelson lost to William Campbell, 48-7. Altavista was trounced by Appomattox, 57-12.
FACTS: The rematch of the Governors’ and Colonels’ closest contest of the season has arrived, and Altavista, back at its home stadium, is looking for revenge. Nelson came out on top of a Saturday afternoon contest earlier this month, 22-21, thanks to some well-timed defensive plays — a batted down pass as time expired and a blocked extra-point attempt. This time around, the Colonels have had more time to jell as a team and can avoid another loss by keeping the chains moving. QB Jayllen Jones should continue to threaten on the ground, so the Governors need to find ways to wrap him up early to prevent big-yardage plays. Nelson has the ability to make big gains, too, thanks to the arm of George Brown. Defensively, the Governors need to tap into the energy they found in their previous meeting, because other teams have scored at will and put up an average of 56.3 points per game. The contest has playoff implications for Altavista, too, which is currently fourth in Region 1B ahead of the playoffs that will include four teams.
William Campbell at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: William Campbell 2-2. Appomattox 4-0.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell pinned Nelson, 48-7. Appomattox pillaged Altavista, 57-12.
FACTS: The Generals got back to their winning ways one week after being upset by Altavista. They now sit in third place in the Region 1B standings and likely will battle it out with Altavista for either the third or fourth spot in the region playoff picture. The two county rivals meet again next week, on April 2, in a season finale. It will be Campbell's chance to get revenge on the Colonels for the loss earlier this month. Tonight, the Generals seek a better showing against Appomattox than it put together March 5. The Raiders won that one, 49-0. Appomattox has allowed just 24 points all season (an average of six points per game). "We've been blessed and haven't had too many injuries this year," acting coach Stephen Costello said. Stay healthy and the Raiders will be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs next month.
Amherst at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM, 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 2-2. E.C. Glass 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Amherst rode through Jefferson Forest, 27-14. Glass climbed over Liberty, 13-6.
FACTS: Amherst showed resolve last week after falling behind 14-0 to JF. The Lancers then scored 27 unanswered points, and the win vaulted them to No. 4 in the VHSL's playoff standings for Region 4D. That means Amherst is suddenly eyeing a playoff berth after losing two of its first three games. The goal tonight: Keep the pedal to the metal. The Glass defense faces a multi-rushing attack from the Wing-T, led by players like Donte Martin (106 rushing yards last week), quarterback CJ Rose and Truck Roberson, among others. This will be the first home game of the season for Glass, which faced a mud bowl at Liberty last weekend. Markevus Graves' 62-yard TD sprint gave ECG some separation last week. "I just really want to keep our foot on the gas like we've been doing," Graves said at practice this week. "Keep this streak going, win against Amherst and hopefully bring that jug back where it's supposed to be [when Glass plays Heritage in next Friday's season finale]."
Heritage at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM, 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 3-1. Jefferson Forest 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Heritage was bit by Brookville, 28-7. Jefferson Forest was sacked by Amherst, 27-14.
FACTS: Both teams enter this one having faced a myriad of challenges in 2021. For Heritage, injuries have made the difference. JF was missing several players in last week's loss and was coming off a two-week COVID-19 pause. So plenty is up in the air with this one tonight. Watch for both teams to showcase heavy run games. Heritage's Zach Steele returned to the lineup last week and ran for roughly 140 yards. Fellow sophomore Rajan Booker leads the way with 444 rushing yards in four games. If healthy and clicking, JF's offensive and defensive lines can be mighty tough. The Cavaliers totaled 232 yards of total offense against Amherst last week after finding more success against Glass in the season opener.
Brookville at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM.
RECORDS: Brookville 4-0. Rustburg 0-3.
LAST WEEK: Brookville swarmed Heritage, 28-7. Rustburg lost to LCA, 41-12.
FACTS: The Bees were clicking last week after dismantling Heritage. They sit atop the Region 3C rankings, are in position to capture the Seminole crown and have a chance to run the table with a perfect regular-season record. Drake McDaniel threw for 230 yards last week, and Rustburg's task tonight is to limit his output by pressuring the offensive line and keeping up with top-notch receivers like Steven Pauley, Nik Dunford, Ethan Robey and Jahee Blake. Rustburg put up 268 yards of total offense in Week 4, as quarterback Avery Dixon passed for 162 yards on six completions. Brookville will have to keep tabs on RHS receivers like Trevon Woody and Jaidian Johnson, both of whom totaled more than 50 receiving yards last week. BHS has won four straight in the series. Its starting defense is allowing about six points per game this season.
Staunton River at William Fleming
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Staunton River 0-3. William Fleming 2-2.
LAST WEEK: Staunton River was ruled by Lord Botetourt, 49-6. William Fleming was bruised by Spotswood, 34-0.
FACTS: The Golden Eagles are in search of their first win this year and hope to snap a 10-game skid stretching back to last season, but another tough opponent stands in their way. Fleming has the momentum after posting a shutout last week. And while the defense showed off in that contest, the Colonels’ offense has come alive in two wins, posting 30-plus points against Glenvar and Spotswood. Staunton River will need to stop DaShawn Lewis, the QB who can break away for long runs. On the other side, the Golden Eagles have found the end zone more this year than in any of last year’s contests (20.7 ppg this year compared to 8.5 in 2019) and will look to quarterback Aidan Brown and wingback Jayson Eanes to string together enough points for a victory.
Liberty at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Liberty 0-4. LCA 2-1.
LAST WEEK: Liberty was outpunched by Glass, 13-6. Liberty Christian thumped Rustburg, 41-12.
FACTS: With just one regular-season game left after tonight, Liberty Christian can’t afford to relax. The Bulldogs currently are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Region 3C standings (in fifth place), and a loss tonight could be disastrous for LCA in its quest to make the four-team playoffs. So the Bulldogs need more strong performances out of playmakers Davis Lane, Cade Wycoff and Caleb Davidson. All three have proven an ability to rack up yards on the ground — very often courtesy of the 6-foot-6, 282-pound, five-star recruit lineman Zach Rice — and Lane, the QB, also can move the chains via his arm. Liberty, meanwhile, will count on Cortarius Gilmore and Garrett Whorley, who has shown he can break away for massive scoring runs, to get the job done offensively. The Minutemen are coming off their best showing of the season in a loss against Glass, when they held the Hilltoppers in check for most of the night and fell by just one score.
Note: All games streaming at nfhsnetwork.com
— Compiled by Emily Brown and Ben Cates