Prep Football Capsules for Week 5

FACTS: With just one regular-season game left after tonight, Liberty Christian can’t afford to relax. The Bulldogs currently are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Region 3C standings (in fifth place), and a loss tonight could be disastrous for LCA in its quest to make the four-team playoffs. So the Bulldogs need more strong performances out of playmakers Davis Lane, Cade Wycoff and Caleb Davidson. All three have proven an ability to rack up yards on the ground — very often courtesy of the 6-foot-6, 282-pound, five-star recruit lineman Zach Rice — and Lane, the QB, also can move the chains via his arm. Liberty, meanwhile, will count on Cortarius Gilmore and Garrett Whorley, who has shown he can break away for massive scoring runs, to get the job done offensively. The Minutemen are coming off their best showing of the season in a loss against Glass, when they held the Hilltoppers in check for most of the night and fell by just one score.