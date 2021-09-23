Prep football capsules for Week 5

Brookville at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 3-0. Liberty Christian 3-0.
LAST WEEK: Brookville cut down Jefferson Forest 68-14. Liberty Christian was idle.
FACTS: There will be no shortage of excitement in this one. Brookville and LCA have put on a show all five times they’ve met, and tonight will be no exception, as all eyes in the area turn toward the two teams. Coach Frank Rocco knows this one has potential playoff implications, with both teams residing in Region 3C, and he acknowledged it’ll be “a huge game.” But, he added, “it’s a high school football game, and that’s all it is. It’s not world peace, or whatever. It’s high school football.” That type of messaging can keep a team grounded, especially when the lights shine the brightest. The last two years, LCA has shown itself to be an extremely calm team. That much was clear when the Bulldogs nearly overcame a 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the Class 3 state semifinals against Lord Botetourt. Brookville can be explosive offensively and is backed by coach Jon Meeks’ consistent defense. For LCA, watch for running back/receiver Jaylin Belford and quarterback Davis Lane, two of the most talented players in the area who can turn the game on a dime. And for Brookville, running back Tayshaun Butler and QB Drake McDaniel continue to be electric. But the heroes in this one might be the unsung guys in the trenches, the ones who grind it out play after play. Whoever wins the battle there might end up the team that remains undefeated.
E.C. Glass at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 3-1. Liberty 3-1.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass suffered heartbreak against Heritage 49-42. Liberty was shut out by Amherst 34-0.
FACTS: In the second half of Saturday's Jug Bowl, E.C. Glass did just about everything right. Defensively, the Hilltoppers clamped down. Offensively they pulled out the stops, authoring a game-tying hook-and-lateral scoring play with less than two minutes to go. One pass, though, was the difference in their loss to city rival Heritage. So you can bet Glass is fired up for game day and an opportunity for a statement win. The Hilltoppers piled up 476 yards of total offense, with the overwhelming majority of it thanks to QB George White and a litany of receivers. White threw for 446 yards and five touchdowns, bringing his totals on the season to 1,112 yards and 16 TDs in just four games. He and a roster loaded with talent will be incredibly difficult for Liberty — a team hit hard by injuries last week — to stop. Five LHS players who play on offense, defense and special teams went out against Amherst, and for a team that only dresses 26 players anyway, not having them back would be detrimental to the Minutemen's chances this week. Tanner Stanley and Chase Langone each picked up decent yardage against the Lancers, but they certainly will need more contributions and to find some answers in the secondary to stop White and Glass' high-powered offense, which averages 45 points per game.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 1420 AM.
RECORDS: Amherst 1-0. Jefferson Forest 0-3.
LAST WEEK: Amherst blanked Liberty 34-0. Jefferson Forest was trounced by Brookville 68-14.
FACTS: Amherst was the last area team to start its season, but its start couldn't have been much better. The Lancers faced a Liberty squad that entered with more confidence than it had had in years, and yet ACHS held the Minutemen scoreless. Offensively, Tyleik Brown had a sterling debut at quarterback. The senior who previously played at receiver threw for 232 yards on five completions (out of seven attempts). Three of those went to Lawrence Brown for 170 yards and three TDs. Shutting down the athletic duo will be key for JF. The Cavaliers boast their own passing threat in Joe Bell (521 yards on 67-of-108 passing), who, together with running back Alex Marsteller, kept them in the game early against Brookville. But one or two costly mistakes threw JF off mentally; so coach J.T. Crews is preaching composure and believes if his team can execute, it can turn the tide on a winless start to the season. Bell and the Cavs — who've given up nine interceptions, including a pick-six last week — must take care of the ball, too, to limit Amherst's extra chances.
William Campbell at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: William Campbell 0-2. Altavista 1-3.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell was overwhelmed by Central Lunenburg 49-14. Altavista was clobbered by Amelia 50-7.
FACTS: There have been a few high notes in the last week for these familiar opponents — Altavista got a kickoff return touchdown from Makel Stone, and William Campbell got back to competition after an extended COVID-19 layoff. But the final results of late have both of these teams lacking momentum heading into Dogwood District play. The Colonels have scored just once since shutting out Prince Edward on Sept. 3. They have the athleticism of Stone and Marquel Dawkins, but they'll need to be better up front to create more room for the two. They also gave up 36 unanswered points last week and will need to clamp down defensively to limit the Generals' handful of experienced players, who make for a deep group of receivers for freshman QB Montevius Thompson to throw to. William Campbell fell in an early hole last week, so the Generals need to avoid that to have a chance at their first win. Neither team has been particularly dominant in the series lately, so the matchup provides the opportunity for both of these Region 1B groups to jockey for better standing for the playoffs.
Dan River at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Dan River 0-4. Appomattox 2-1.
LAST WEEK: Dan River was edged by Martinsville 31-28. Appomattox ruled Lord Botetourt 35-14.
FACTS: Most of Appomattox's opponents have had little success against the Raiders in recent years. Count Dan River among those teams. The Wildcats haven't beaten Appomattox since 2014, the year before ACHS started its run of three straight state championships. Dan River also was a casualty more than once on ACHS' way to securing two more state titles in the next three years. Though the Raiders aren't at full strength yet (with QB Tre Lawing still limited some by a shoulder injury suffered earlier this season), they proved in a win over Class 3 Lord Botetourt last week that they should be feared again. Lawing and sophomore Gray Peterson can keep Dan River's defense off balance if they split time again under center, as they did last week. And with starters that include veteran skill players and linemen back after COVID-19 protocols kept them out two weeks ago, Appomattox will be hard for the Wildcats to stop. Additionally, ACHS held Botetourt, a team that came in averaging 37 points per game, to its lowest scoring output of the season. Dan River is coming off its best performance of the campaign; though it fell short, it had a chance to knock off Martinsville, and it put up the most points of any game this season. But this one is likely to end in a seventh straight win for the Raiders over the Wildcats.
Notes: Games stream at nfhsnetwork.com. ... Gretna's game at Chatham scheduled for Friday night has been postponed; no makeup date has been announced.