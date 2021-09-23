Prep football capsules for Week 5

FACTS: There will be no shortage of excitement in this one. Brookville and LCA have put on a show all five times they’ve met, and tonight will be no exception, as all eyes in the area turn toward the two teams. Coach Frank Rocco knows this one has potential playoff implications, with both teams residing in Region 3C, and he acknowledged it’ll be “a huge game.” But, he added, “it’s a high school football game, and that’s all it is. It’s not world peace, or whatever. It’s high school football.” That type of messaging can keep a team grounded, especially when the lights shine the brightest. The last two years, LCA has shown itself to be an extremely calm team. That much was clear when the Bulldogs nearly overcame a 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the Class 3 state semifinals against Lord Botetourt. Brookville can be explosive offensively and is backed by coach Jon Meeks’ consistent defense. For LCA, watch for running back/receiver Jaylin Belford and quarterback Davis Lane, two of the most talented players in the area who can turn the game on a dime. And for Brookville, running back Tayshaun Butler and QB Drake McDaniel continue to be electric. But the heroes in this one might be the unsung guys in the trenches, the ones who grind it out play after play. Whoever wins the battle there might end up the team that remains undefeated.