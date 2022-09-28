Prep Football Capsules for Week 6

Gretna at William Campbell

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Gretna 1-3. William Campbell 2-3.

LAST WEEK: Gretna outlasted Chatham 19-17. William Campbell throttled Altavista 44-8.

RADIO: 106.3 FM

FACTS: Despite going through some rough patches this season, both of these teams are looking to go 2-0 in Dogwood District play. There are always plenty of fireworks when the Hawks and Generals clash. A game four years ago showed just how fierce things can be. The contest went to the wire and the Generals hung on for a 21-20 victory in what was Danny Broggin's first year at the helm. Since then, Gretna has reeled off three straight victories in the series, averaging 44.6 points against WCHS in that time frame and allowing 13.3. Bolstered by a 76-18 blowout victory over Cumberland in Week 2, Campbell enters averaging 35.2 points per game and giving up 26.6. The Generals are trying to get through a tough stretch that includes eight straight regular-season games before their bye in Week 9, to make preparation for Appomattox. Watch for athleticism to be on display tonight. Both teams put plenty of playmakers on the field. It'll all come down to who can make stops at the most opportune time.

Jefferson Forest at Halifax

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 2-2. Halifax 3-1.

LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest was cut down by Amherst 25-14. Halifax was subdued by Martinsville 27-17.

RADIO: 100.9 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

FACTS: The Cavaliers had won five straight games since this series kicked off in 2011.The Comets added a blemish to JF’s previously perfect record on Oct. 1 of last year, in a Sabre Stadium bout that took place at the same point in the season. After that 49-32 setback, expect Jefferson Forest to be out for revenge — which certainly is in reach for this edition of the Cavaliers. The teams enter on roughly even footing, with Halifax owning a three-point edge in scoring average so far (28.3 points per game) over JF (25.3 points per contest). For that scoring, Jefferson Forest largely has counted on running back Alex Marsteller, who has eight scores (over half of the Cavaliers’ touchdowns on the year). The senior is averaging an area-best 136.8 rushing yards per game and has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground three times (he had 200-plus yards in each of JF’s two wins to start the season). QB Josiah Bell has complemented Marsteller by throwing for 297 yards to a handful of different receivers, but he’s looking for more production this week after being held to 43 yards on 7-of-25 passing by Amherst a week ago. Halifax counters with an experienced roster filled with mostly juniors and seniors. A win would be especially good for the Cavaliers, who will be greeted by a three-week gauntlet as they re-enter district play the following week. LCA, Heritage and E.C. Glass are up next.

Amherst at Mecklenburg County

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Amherst 4-0. Mecklenburg County 1-4.

LAST WEEK: Amherst beat Jefferson Forest 25-14. Mecklenburg County was shut out by Weddington (N.C.) 56-0.

RADIO: 1420 AM

FACTS: At least one area team (LCA) will be undefeated heading into next week’s slate, and it’s a pretty safe bet that Amherst will make sure the area still has two teams with the “perfect” designation for Week 7. Mecklenburg County, a school that only recently opened, still is getting its feet under it, while Amherst, with its many offensive weapons, looks like a well-oiled machine. The Phoenix, in their inaugural season, enter Thursday’s contest on a four-game losing streak, going scoreless in two of those contests. They average 13 points per game but give up 41.2. Amherst’s averages are basically the reverse: 44 points scored per game and just over 15 allowed per contest. The Lancers’ defense has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries — and is coming off holding JF to just 162 yards of total offense; Amherst has gotten about 77 yards and 27 yards on kickoff and punt returns, respectively; and a crowded stable of rushers has led to plenty of offensive production. ACHS is averaging an area-leading 320 rushing yards per contest, thanks to players like Tyrique Thomas (team-high 323 yards and six touchdowns), JJ Morris (230 yards) and Eric West (213 yards), along with senior Jy’Shawn Manning, who’s coming off his best game of the season in which he rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns. The Lancers have been lax when it comes to ball control so far, coughing up the ball 20 times and losing 11 of those fumbles, which will need to be cleaned up when district play continues next week, but otherwise, all the pieces are in place for ACHS to keep humming Thursday.

Nelson at Chatham

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Nelson 1-3. Chatham 2-2.

LAST WEEK: Nelson was idle. Chatham was edged by Gretna 19-17.

FACTS: Nelson is in a decent spot despite having a shorter week of preparation. The off week last week gave the Governors a chance to rest and regroup heading into Dogwood play, and their win over Cumberland in their last outing certainly helps when it comes to momentum. NCHS, after losing three straight games to start the season, bounced back by walloping Cumberland 42-0 two weeks ago, snapping a 10-game skid that dated back to last season. The win was its first shutout victory since Sept. 4, 2015 and just its third since 2000. The 42 points also were the most the Govs have put up since a high-scoring affair versus Altavista on Sept. 27, 2019 (also a win, 58-42). A victory Thursday would give Nelson its first two-win season since 2019, when it went 4-6, and its first Dogwood win since edging Altavista 22-21 in the 2020 season (which was staged in the spring of 2021). But Chatham, the team that beat NCHS 56-0 a year ago, stands in the way. Last season’s loss to the Cavaliers was the first in a string of four consecutive shutouts and was the second of seven straight defeats Nelson suffered to end the season. Chatham looks to bounce back after its loss to open Dogwood play and enters averaging 266 yards of total offense per game. Most of that comes on the ground, where the Cavs average 180-plus yards per contest.

Altavista at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS: Altavista 0-5. Appomattox 2-3.

LAST WEEK: Altavista was defeated by William Campbell 44-8. Appomattox tamed Dan River 42-26.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

FACTS: It’s been eight years, nearly to the day, since Altavista walked away with a win over Appomattox. On Sept. 26, 2014, the Colonels walloped the Raiders 46-7 as part of a perfect 15-0 season that concluded with a second straight state championship. Appomattox took over as the area’s premier team after that and has picked up a few of its own state titles along with 45 straight wins over Dogwood foes. Although the Raiders were down in their start to the current campaign, the continuation of that winning streak — and a current eight-game streak in the series, in which the Raiders have shut out the Colonels twice and outscored them 381-61 — is a safe bet. Appomattox has the upper hand when it comes to depth and experience, led by seniors like Vori Copeland and Jonathan Pennix, who added another four-touchdown game to his resume last week. The Raiders also will look to stay engaged defensively for four quarters, after showing a tendency in most of its first five contests (both wins and losses) to allow multiple scores late. For Altavista, the key to making this one respectable is keeping its offense on the field and the ball out of the hands of Appomattox, which can rack up points in a hurry thanks to its speedy players. Big plays likely aren’t on the table for Altavista, which enters on a six-game losing streak, but enough smaller gains from leading rushers Jordan Pippin and Ladainian Stone, who both also have served as QBs, could keep the game closer.