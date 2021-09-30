Prep Football Capsules for Week 6

Granby at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Granby 0-3. Amherst 2-1.
LAST GAMES: Granby was idle. Amherst defeated Jefferson Forest 35-13 on Friday and lost at GW-Danville 42-15 on Tuesday.
FACTS: It's another quick turnaround for the Lancers, who are playing their third game inside of one week. In Danville, the Lancers were bothered by turnovers and drives that stalled deep in the red zone. Those are areas coach Bob Christmas emphasized as needing improvement after the loss. If not for those turnovers, the lopsided game against the Eagles would have been much tighter. Amherst lacked energy and enthusiasm Tuesday, something that should improve by virtue of playing in front of the home crowd. But make no mistake: this is a brutal stretch, and the Lancers face E.C. Glass one week from now, so there's no real rest for the weary. Class 5 Norfolk-based Granby looks to snap an 0-11 skid that began at the end of 2019. The Comets lost all four of their springtime games and are off to an 0-3 start this season. They've scored just seven points in those three contests and have been shut out the last two games. Amherst's Isaiah Idore leads the ground attack with 235 yards, while Jor'Dyn Whitelaw has rushed for 196 yards.
Halifax at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Halifax County 3-0. Jefferson Forest 0-4.
LAST WEEK: Halifax County held off Martinsville 21-16. Jefferson Forest was lanced by Amherst 35-13.
FACTS: Jefferson Forest has dominated this series and owns a 5-0 record against Halifax County. But this could be the year the Comets finally put a tally in the win column against their Region 4D foe. Halifax enters with two lopsided wins and another victory over a Piedmont District opponent last week. It averages about 39 points per game in its perfect start, a far cry from the shortened 2020 campaign in which it scored just twice and lost all four games. Halifax has a roster littered with veterans, with all but five of its players upperclassmen. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are trying to end a seven-game skid that stretches back to last season. JF’s struggles so far can be attributed in large part to inexperience. When the Cavs fall behind or give up a big play or two, they can mentally lose some focus, and things can snowball. They’ve shown flashes of promise, though, with sophomore QB Joe Bell (655 yards and four TDs on 81-of-139 passing, with 10 interceptions) finding a handful of receivers like junior Brody Jackson (323 yards and two TDs on 25 catches) for decent gains. Junior running back Alex Marsteller (193 yards rushing and two scores) powers the ground game.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: LCA 4-0. Rustburg 2-2.
LAST GAMES: LCA defeated Brookville 35-7. Rustburg lost to Heritage 28-14 on Monday.
FACTS: Rustburg showed it could hang with one of the best teams in the Seminole on Monday, when it led Heritage at halftime. The second half was a different story for the Pioneers, but RHS has already shown to be improved in at least one way this season: it never stops fighting. That'll be key tonight against a Liberty Christian squad that had squashed all its opponents so far this season. The Bulldogs put on an offensive clinic against Brookville last week, using lengthy drives to wear down the clock and a hurry-up, two-minute drive executed to perfection at the end of the first half. Quarterback Davis Lane has passed for 480 yards, thrown six touchdowns and run in three additional scores. Brothers Caleb and Gideon Davidson have accounted for nearly 550 rushing yards in three games, while Jaylin Belford has 221 receiving yards and 350 rushing yards to his credit. Rustburg will need to stay strong in the trenches tonight while hoping its offense can wear away at the LCA defense. RHS quarterback Mike Knight, a sophomore, is a work in progress, and he'll be asked to step up tonight against LCA's talented defensive backfield. Knight is coming off a night in which he threw for 121 yards against Heritage. Watch also for tailback Jaidian Johnson, one of the area's toughest runners. He put up 119 rushing yards earlier this week.
Appomattox at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM, 105.1 FM, 104.5 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 3-1. Altavista 1-4.
LAST GAMES: Appomattox overwhelmed Dan River 63-12. Altavista lost to William Campbell 28-6 on Monday.
FACTS: Appomattox is coming off its most dominant and perhaps its best all-around performance of the season, while Altavista is in a difficult spot thanks to a quick turnaround between games. The Colonels face their most daunting opponent yet without much preparation because of circumstances beyond their control. A light malfunction last week pushed most of the second half of their Week 5 game to Monday night, eliminating a day from their normal practice schedule. Then, because the JV game — which featured multiple athletes that play up with the varsity team — took place Wednesday, Altavista was missing its scout team during another day of practice, which also meant a traditional walk-through couldn’t happen Thursday. All that — and the fact that their offense has been struggling the past few games — makes Friday’s matchup an incredibly difficult ask. The Colonels have scored just one offensive touchdown the last three games, and the defense faces an Appomattox team coming off a 41-point win. Tre Lawing threw for 190 yards (on 8-of-11 passing) and four touchdowns to four different receivers. The Raiders rushed for 307 yards on 39 carries (7.9 yards per tote). Appomattox has won seven straight in the series, outscoring the Colonels 336-51 in that stretch, and all signs point to the streak continuing.
William Campbell at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: William Campbell 1-2. Gretna 1-2.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell defeated Altavista 28-6 on Monday. Gretna was idle.
FACTS: The rivalry returns for the first time since 2019. In the abbreviated spring campaign, the teams didn't face off because Pittsylvania Schools only played in-county opponents. That meant William Campbell and Gretna, who have played each other almost every year since the mid-1960s, did not face off for the first time in 24 years. Gretna has won the last two in the series after William Campbell took four straight from 2014 through 2017. The two teams taking Lester Bond Field tonight will look markedly similar. They run the same offense and feature a ton of youth. "We [showcase] a lot of the same stuff, just in different color uniforms," WC coach Danny Broggin said. The Hawks face a challenge because they haven't played a game since Sept. 10, when they suffered a 46-6 loss to visiting Magna Vista. A two-week quarantine period followed that game. William Campbell put up nearly 300 yards of offense against Altavista last week, and Broggin could see improvements taking place in practice ahead of that matchup. There's speed all over the field tonight, so this one could come down to which defense can bottle up that speed. "I think any time William Campbell and Gretna get together, with the tradition and excitement behind it, there's no problem getting the kids excited to play," Broggin said.
Chatham at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Chatham 2-1. Nelson 1-3.
LAST WEEK: Chatham was idle. Nelson was defeated by Randolph-Henry 26-6.
FACTS: Nelson’s entrance into Dogwood District play signals the start of increased competition. First up is Chatham, a team Nelson hasn’t had much luck against in recent years. The Governors are 0-6 in the last several seasons against the Cavaliers, and have lost each of those games by wide margins. CHS scored 41.9 points per game on average in each of those wins while holding the Nelson to 10.7 points. Chatham has two shutouts on its resume this season, and its lone loss, 34-28 two weeks ago to Patrick County, still nearly went the Cavaliers’ way before its late comeback bid was foiled when an onside kick went out of bounds. The Cavaliers were vulnerable to explosive scoring plays in that one and will need to clean that up defensively to get back on track. Nelson, though, doesn’t boast quite the playmaking ability as Patrick County. If there’s good news for the Governors, who allow 36.3 ppg, as they enter their homecoming game, it’s that they haven’t been shut out yet this season. If they can string together a few more of those scoring drives, they could make this one respectable.
— Bye: Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty.
