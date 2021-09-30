Prep Football Capsules for Week 6

FACTS: The rivalry returns for the first time since 2019. In the abbreviated spring campaign, the teams didn't face off because Pittsylvania Schools only played in-county opponents. That meant William Campbell and Gretna, who have played each other almost every year since the mid-1960s, did not face off for the first time in 24 years. Gretna has won the last two in the series after William Campbell took four straight from 2014 through 2017. The two teams taking Lester Bond Field tonight will look markedly similar. They run the same offense and feature a ton of youth. "We [showcase] a lot of the same stuff, just in different color uniforms," WC coach Danny Broggin said. The Hawks face a challenge because they haven't played a game since Sept. 10, when they suffered a 46-6 loss to visiting Magna Vista. A two-week quarantine period followed that game. William Campbell put up nearly 300 yards of offense against Altavista last week, and Broggin could see improvements taking place in practice ahead of that matchup. There's speed all over the field tonight, so this one could come down to which defense can bottle up that speed. "I think any time William Campbell and Gretna get together, with the tradition and excitement behind it, there's no problem getting the kids excited to play," Broggin said.