Prep Football Capsules for Week 6

FACTS: Campbell County rivals meet tonight for the second time this year with the Generals aiming to avenge an earlier loss to the Colonels. That meeting at the midway point of the season was decided by one score, 29-22. In a regular-season schedule featuring just three opponents (Nelson and Appomattox are the others), the earlier contest was the Dogwood District game that pitted the two most evenly matched teams against each other. For William Campbell, Russell Thompson and Chris Boyd have been the most reliable offensive weapons. Marquel Dawkins and Jayllen Jones are the players to watch for Altavista, which has the ability to rack up yards on the ground if the line can stay disciplined — though that's a tall task against hulking WC lineman Zekeya Townes. Tonight's game, the final regular-season contest, will determine the third and fourth seeds for the four-team Region 1B playoffs. Those spots are especially important for a continued run in the playoffs, as the No. 4 seed next week will take on Riverheads, which is undefeated and has won the last four state titles.