Prep Football Capsules for Week 6

Liberty Christian at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM, 1420 AM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Liberty Christian 3-1. Amherst 3-2.
LAST WEEK: Liberty Christian romped past Liberty 49-7. Amherst slipped past E.C. Glass 35-28.
FACTS: While Liberty Christian was cruising last Friday night, Amherst found itself in a barnburner with Glass decided by Tyleik Brown’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 18 seconds remaining. Now the Lancers will try to win their third game in a row. It would, for sure, be the signature win of the year for the Lancers and the biggest upset in the Seminole. With the exception of opening night against Brookville, LCA’s defense has been lights out, allowing 8.3 points per game in its three wins. Amherst will have to thwart an offense that’s adept at running time off the clock with lengthy drives. LCA will want to put pressure on the Amherst offense, which has been plagued by turnovers this season.
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 1-2. Brookville 5-0.
LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest was upended by Heritage 56-7. Brookville overpowered Rustburg 49-8.
FACTS: After last week’s loss to Heritage, things get even more difficult for Jefferson Forest tonight as it tries to knock off Brookville, which was crowned Seminole District champion last week. The Bees’ starting defense has been stifling, allowing just 28 points all season (5.6 points per game) while also scoring 28 points. Even though it works out of the wishbone, Forest’s offense will have to get extra creative because the BHS defense sniffs out weaknesses with ease. BHS sophomore quarterback Drake McDaniel has thrown for 850 yards in five games, Jahee Blake has more than 200 receiving yards, and Silas Rucker leads the rushing attack with more than 500 yards. The Bees will contend for a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. JF likely needs a victory tonight to have postseason hopes.
Rustburg at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Rustburg 0-4. Liberty 0-5.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg was thrashed by Brookville 49-8. Liberty was dominated by Liberty Christian 49-7.
FACTS: One team will be winless no more after tonight's matchup, which finally provides a level playing field for both Rustburg and Liberty after a rough ride through the Seminole District this season. Both squads like to run the ball and have athletic backs that can break away for big runs, so players in the trenches will have to stay disciplined to either keep points off the board or open up running lanes. Rustburg, however, also has the ability to go to the air via 6-foot junior QB Avery Dixon. He can scramble out of a broken pocket and has a rocket for an arm, so Liberty's secondary will be tested if he can put the ball on target. For Liberty, keep an eye on senior leaders Cortarius Gilmore, Kentrell Evans and Garrett Whorley, who will be counted on to put points on the board.
E.C. Glass at Heritage (City Stadium)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 1-2. Heritage 4-1.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass fell to Amherst 35-28. Heritage blazed past Jefferson Forest 56-7.
FACTS: E.C. Glass quarterback George White threw for nearly 200 yards last week, and the Hilltoppers will need a strong passing attack from the young signal caller again tonight to keep pace with Heritage. The Pioneers scored at will against Jefferson Forest, a team Glass struggled against in Week 1. But if Glass can contend on the lines and then get its air attack going, it may have a shot. White has thrown for 370 yards in four games. Marquise Woodruff (126 yards) and Markevus Graves (74 yards) lead the receiving corps. Heritage’s Tevin Braxton made an impression at QB last week (89 yards), showcasing a strong connection with receiver Keshaun Hubbard (239 receiving yards this year). But it’s the rushing attack that’s particularly difficult to stop. Sophomores Rajan Booker (493 yards) and Zach Steele (282 yards) lead the ground game.
William Campbell at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: William Campbell 2-3. Altavista 2-3.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell was shut out by Appomattox 53-0. Altavista got revenge on Nelson 35-14.
FACTS: Campbell County rivals meet tonight for the second time this year with the Generals aiming to avenge an earlier loss to the Colonels. That meeting at the midway point of the season was decided by one score, 29-22. In a regular-season schedule featuring just three opponents (Nelson and Appomattox are the others), the earlier contest was the Dogwood District game that pitted the two most evenly matched teams against each other. For William Campbell, Russell Thompson and Chris Boyd have been the most reliable offensive weapons. Marquel Dawkins and Jayllen Jones are the players to watch for Altavista, which has the ability to rack up yards on the ground if the line can stay disciplined — though that's a tall task against hulking WC lineman Zekeya Townes. Tonight's game, the final regular-season contest, will determine the third and fourth seeds for the four-team Region 1B playoffs. Those spots are especially important for a continued run in the playoffs, as the No. 4 seed next week will take on Riverheads, which is undefeated and has won the last four state titles.
William Byrd at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Byrd 2-3. Staunton River 0-4.
LAST WEEK: William Byrd fell to Northside 28-13. Staunton River was stomped by William Fleming 42-0.
FACTS: The Golden Eagles look to right the ship and earn some momentum in tonight's final regular-season contest after recording just six points in their last two outings. SRHS posted its first shutout loss of the year last week, and first since 2019, but today's game provides a much more favorable matchup. Byrd's two wins have come against Patrick County and Magna Vista — an opponent SRHS put up a fight against in a 49-35 season-opening loss. The Terriers also will be playing their second game of the week after dropping a 28-13 decision to Northside on Monday (in a game that started Saturday and was suspended because of inclement weather). Byrd QB Dylan Hatfield can throw for significant yardage and has found the end zone on multiple occasions through the air, hooking up with the likes of Ethan Tinsley and Tyler Dean, while SRHS will counter with its ground attack led by Aidan Brown, Jayson Eanes and Jacob Kirtley.
NOTES: Appomattox's game against Nelson was canceled Thursday and will not be made up. All games streaming at nfhsnetwork.com.
THURSDAY'S RESULT: Dan River beat Gretna 53-6. Gretna has lost three straight and is now 1-3.