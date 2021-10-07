Prep football capsules for Week 7

FACTS: The Red Devils were left licking their wounds last week after a shellacking at the hands of Liberty Christian, while the Minutemen were hoping to heal from their own wounds, these of the physical type after eight players left with injuries in a two-game stretch that ended Sept. 24. Liberty, though, had more time to get healthy, and it hopes the sorely needed bye week and break has prepared it for a road battle that is likely to be tight. Although they were shut out in each of their most recent games (against Class 4 foes Amherst and E.C. Glass), the Minutemen have athletes who’ve shown an ability to keep the chains moving. QB Tanner Stanley and Chase Langone have combined for nine scores and more than 1,000 yards on the ground (Stanley has 602 yards rushing, while Langone is at 445). And defensively, LHS also blanked a pair of opponents with similar skill levels earlier in the season. Rustburg has lost two straight, too, but saw bright spots in the form of its veteran players like Avery Dixon, who scored twice last week, and hard-running senior Jaidian Johnson. The two and their teammates will be looking for revenge, since the Minutemen last season snapped a five-game winning streak for Rustburg in the series. The 34-22 win represented the only victory for LHS in the shortened spring campaign.