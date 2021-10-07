Prep football capsules for Week 7

Heritage at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Heritage 4-1. Brookville 3-1.
LAST WEEK: Both teams were idle.
FACTS: Brookville snapped a six-game losing streak to their Timberlake Road rivals back in the spring with a 28-7 victory. BHS quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 230 yards and was 9-of-18 passing with two touchdowns. Heritage will need to put pressure on the 6-foot-1 junior Friday and lock down receivers. The Pioneers only put up 144 yards of total offense in that meeting, with 139 coming on the ground from running back Zach Steele. Brookville is tasked with stopping the prolific junior and fellow back Rajan Booker. The Bees need to lock down defensively and limit big plays, like breakaway runs and receptions. HHS quarterback Kam Burns missed most of last season’s game because of concussion protocol, and the senior, who like McDaniel is among the area’s passing leaders, figures to be a threat to Brookville’s success in this one.
Amherst at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 3-1. E.C. Glass 4-0.
LAST WEEK: Amherst ran past Granby 39-14. E.C. Glass was idle.
FACTS: E.C. Glass enters Friday’s matchup rested thanks to its bye last week. And while Glass used the extra time to prepare, Amherst tackled the challenge of playing twice. The Lancers exited the gauntlet with one loss and one win, the latter thanks to a knack for finding the ball defensively and capitalizing on their opponents’ miscues. In a victory against Granby, multiple drives were set up by turnovers. That provided momentum and enough cushion to ride out the Comets’ second-half comeback try, and the win gave Amherst renewed energy. It will need to use every ounce of that as it finishes out the back half of its season against a group of stacked Seminole District foes, starting with a Glass team that has an arsenal of weapons. George White is the player Amherst has to find an answer for first, given his gaudy numbers (1,310 passing yards and 18 TDs through the air). He has multiple options to throw to in Eli Wood (599 yards) and Lyvarius Gilbert (329 yards). Amherst will need to stop the run, too, with four Glass players having recorded 149 yards or more on the ground. In addition to protecting the ball, Glass has to contend with Amherst’s ground game, through which a trio of players (Jor’dyn Whitelaw, Vincent Sweeney and Isaiah Idore) have combined for 872 yards and eight TDs.
Liberty at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Liberty 3-2. Rustburg 2-3.
LAST WEEK: Liberty was idle. Rustburg was overwhelmed by Liberty Christian 49-13.
FACTS: The Red Devils were left licking their wounds last week after a shellacking at the hands of Liberty Christian, while the Minutemen were hoping to heal from their own wounds, these of the physical type after eight players left with injuries in a two-game stretch that ended Sept. 24. Liberty, though, had more time to get healthy, and it hopes the sorely needed bye week and break has prepared it for a road battle that is likely to be tight. Although they were shut out in each of their most recent games (against Class 4 foes Amherst and E.C. Glass), the Minutemen have athletes who’ve shown an ability to keep the chains moving. QB Tanner Stanley and Chase Langone have combined for nine scores and more than 1,000 yards on the ground (Stanley has 602 yards rushing, while Langone is at 445). And defensively, LHS also blanked a pair of opponents with similar skill levels earlier in the season. Rustburg has lost two straight, too, but saw bright spots in the form of its veteran players like Avery Dixon, who scored twice last week, and hard-running senior Jaidian Johnson. The two and their teammates will be looking for revenge, since the Minutemen last season snapped a five-game winning streak for Rustburg in the series. The 34-22 win represented the only victory for LHS in the shortened spring campaign.
Gretna at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM, 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 2-2. Appomattox 4-1.
LAST WEEK: Gretna ruled William Campbell 38-14. Appomattox steamrolled Altavista 48-10.
FACTS: After a pair of lopsided losses to bigger teams in Weeks 2 and 3, Gretna got back on track last week as it entered Dogwood District play. The Hawks and Generals were about even in offense provided through the run game, but GHS burned Campbell through the air, scoring twice on long receptions. Ryder Brooks and receiver Matthew Roman connected on one of the game’s dazzling plays — an 83-yard TD pass — that showcased the athleticism Gretna has in skill positions. Those players will need to be big contributors this week to keep the Hawks in the game against Appomattox, a team that’s flexed its muscles against district opponents so far. The Raiders have put up 111 points in the past two games, and, in their most impressive offensive display, torched Altavista last week for 30 yards on every reception and 20 yards per rush. Gretna needs to eat up the clock to keep the ball out of the hands of Tre Lawing, who’s recorded more than 100 yards passing and multiple TDs in back-to-back games; running back Jonathan Pennix, whose quickness can result in points in a hurry; and back/receiver Ervin Davis, who has nearly 500 yards of total offense (252 receiving and 177 rushing) and six scores.
Altavista at Dan River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 1-5. Dan River 0-5.
LAST WEEK: Dan River was idle. Altavista was throttled by Appomattox 48-10.
FACTS: An extended skid will come to an end for one of these teams Friday, when teams who’ve limped through district play — but seem to have an easier slate ahead — meet. Both squads already have run up against the district’s top team in Appomattox and come out with lopsided losses, so Friday’s matchup, which features a more even playing field, should provide more confidence. Dan River has the benefit of history and of a more experienced squad heading in, despite not yet picking up a win this season. The Wildcats, who fill out most of their skill positions with upperclassmen, have won five straight over Altavista. The Colonels also will have to contend with sizeable Dan River offensive and defensive lines. They’ll need to be better defensively this week than they were last to snap both this season’s four-game losing streak and the skid in the series with Dan River after giving up massive plays to Appomattox that went for an average of 20-plus yards each. Offensively, Altavista will look often to veteran players Makel Stone and Marquel Dawkins, who recorded 213 and 71 yards rushing, respectively, last week. The Colonels also controlled time of possession last week, but they need to find more ways to capitalize.