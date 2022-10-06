Prep Football Capsules for Week 7

Brookville at Heritage

RECORDS: Brookville 4-1. Heritage 4-1.

LAST WEEK: Both teams were idle.

FACTS: The bye week was beneficial for both squads, if only to rest and address things that needed to be cleaned up. Now it's time for a contest that, for both squads, is always one of the biggest of the regular season. Brad Bradley's Heritage squad is averaging better than 343 yards per game. Brookville's offense has mostly hummed along at an impressive clip behind the three-headed monster of Drake McDaniel (379 rushing yards), Michael Viar (578) and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw (465). McDaniel also has completed 20 of 40 passes for 383 yards. The three runners have combined for 18 rushing touchdowns, so Heritage wants to limit their output Friday. Brookville is faced with stopping dual-threat quarterback Hov Bateman, whose 883 passing yards leads the area. Bateman also has put up 354 rushing yards. The Bees are faced, too, with trying to bring down running back Rajan Booker (352 rushing yards and six scores). Expect intriguing matchups all over the field in this one. Heritage showcases the area's leading receiver in Tavion Clark (292 receiving yards), while Brookville has the speedy, sure-handed Steve Preston (208 receiving yards). The trenches are critical tonight, and both teams will try to limit mistakes that lead to penalties. Basically, it's all about who plays smart, fundamentally sound football. Heritage has won seven of the last nine games in the series.

E.C. Glass at Amherst

RECORDS: E.C. Glass 4-1. Amherst 5-0.

LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass took its bye. Amherst trampled Mecklenburg County 55-13

FACTS: Amherst has been on a roll so far. Last week's win gave ACHS its first 5-0 start since 2016 and more victories than in all of last season. The road ahead looks much tougher, though, with games against the best teams in the Seminole District still on tap. To get the job done against Glass, ACHS will look to a group of four players — junior Tyrique Thomas and seniors Jy'Shawn Manning, Eric West and JJ Morris — that's stuffing the rushing column on the stat sheet. Each has tallied more than 270 yards, with Thomas, Manning and West all over 325 yards. The Amherst offense is averaging a whopping 397 yards of total offense, 333 of which come from the run. The Lancers also are averaging 46.4 points per game. Given the performances Glass has put on defensively so far, however, something must give Friday. The Hilltoppers boast the area's best scoring defense, holding opponents to just 7.6 points per game. Glass has recorded one shutout and hasn't allowed more than two touchdowns in any one contest. Against Heritage a few weeks back, the 'Toppers proved they could hold the talented backfield duo of Rajan Booker and Zach Steele in check, and a similar performance could be in store against an Amherst group that is decidedly less experienced than the Pioneers playmakers. Of course, don't overlook a balanced offensive attack for Glass, led by senior quarterback George White, who's thrown for 767 yards and 12 scores. Taeon Mosby, Vari Gilbert and Mike Thomas all play important roles as rushing and receiving options.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian

RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 3-2. Liberty Christian 5-0.

LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest defeated Halifax County 21-14. Liberty Christian was idle.

FACTS: In the short history between these teams, Jefferson Forest has a narrow edge. The Cavaliers lead 2-1, winning in high-scoring affairs in 2017 and '18. A year later, though, Liberty Christian began to emerge as an area power, and JF was one of its victims. The teams have not met since that 35-13 LCA victory on Oct. 4, 2019. They didn't get a chance to face off in the ensuing pandemic-shortened campaign, and last year, illness inside the Forest program initially postponed the matchup, and it was never made up. Given LCA's dominance in each of those seasons, the series advantage easily could be flipped. Look for LCA to even things up Friday. The Bulldogs are on an upward trajectory, if not at their peak yet. Led by Gideon Davidson and his 655 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores, LCA has run over opponents in the first half and is one of two remaining undefeated teams in the area. Davidson and Jaden Skates (225 yards receiving, three TDs) also have proven reliable targets for transfer QB Joe Borchers (612 yards and five TDs on 27-of-40 passing). The Bulldogs average 42.4 points per game and hold opponents to just 8.2, recording one shutout and keeping every opponent to two touchdowns or fewer. Moving the ball against that stout defense is a tall task for JF, but the Cavaliers do have the ability to pick up yards in chunks thanks to senior running back Alex Marsteller, who has 713 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, after scoring all three of JF's touchdowns last week.

Rustburg at Liberty

RECORDS: Rustburg 3-2. Liberty 0-5.

LAST WEEK: Both teams were off.

FACTS: The first half proved tough for Liberty, as was expected for the small program following a coaching transition. Its journey into Seminole play didn't offer any respite. But history says there's reason for the Minutemen to feel cautiously optimistic. LHS' matchups with Rustburg in each of the last two seasons were close affairs. A year ago, LHS scored 21 points and fell by just one touchdown. The season before, the Minutemen ended a difficult campaign on a high note, earning a 34-22 victory for a 1-6 record. While another win likely isn't on the table for Liberty in this edition of the matchup, the Minutemen will take progress in any form, especially as it sees Seminole heavyweights ahead on the schedule. Rustburg, meanwhile, is looking to get back in the win column after a pair of losses derailed their positive start. Still, the Red Devils had plenty of positives to build on during their off week, after hanging with Heritage in Week 5. In that one, running back Qua Rosser (505 rushing yards) smashed his way up the middle of the field and scored a pair of touchdowns, and the defense held Heritage to 65 yards rushing in the first half. Significant contributions came from special teams and both of the lines, too. Keep those two aspects of the game going and Rustburg should be able to rack up points in droves and find momentum for its journey to earn its first playoff bid since 2018.

Staunton River at Franklin County

RECORDS: Staunton River 3-2. Franklin County 3-2.

LAST WEEK: Both teams took their byes.

FACTS: It's been five years since Staunton River beat Franklin County. In the four meetings since, the Golden Eagles have been outscored 150-37 and shut out once. But while the outcome last year wasn't what they wanted, the 21-10 loss represented the closest margin in the short, six-game all-time series. That's something to build on, as are SRHS' three wins in the first half of the season. In those outings, sophomores Brady Barns (quarterback) and Josh Kelly (running back) gained valuable experience and showcased their talent. Against Tunstall, the team's most recent win, in Week 4, Kelly churned up 179 yards on just 13 carries (13.8 yards per tote), and Barns threw for 103 yards. The Golden Eagles need similar performances this week if they're to get off on the right foot in Blue Ridge District play, where they finished 1-4 last year. Franklin County enters on a two-game win streak in which it averaged 43.5 points per contest. In three wins, FCHS allowed 31 points (10.3 ppg). The losses told a different story on the scoreboard, but a narrow defeat to Class 4 powerhouse Salem (33-32) and a 34-14 loss to LCA — in which it held the Bulldogs to 160 rushing yards and briefly led in the second quarter — proved the veteran-laden Eagles could play with the best.

Appomattox at Gretna

RECORDS: Appomattox 3-3. Gretna 2-3.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox dominated Altavista 48-7. Gretna edged William Campbell 32-28.

FACTS: The Raiders take the field Friday for the second time in a five-day span, after their Week 6 game against Altavista was moved to Monday because of inclement weather. They face a Gretna team that's fired up after a thrilling victory over rival William Campbell last Thursday in Naruna. The Hawks were far from perfect in that one, as coach Shaun Miller noted, but were able to thwart the Generals in the final minute to secure the victory. It gave Gretna its second victory of the season, and both have been by slim margins (two and four points). The key tonight is to find a way through the Appomattox defense, which mostly locked down Altavista earlier this week. Appomattox is capable of quick strikes and also can wear down defenses with long drives. Quarterback Gray Peterson scored three times against the Colonels and struck for 141 rushing yards, while Jonathan Pennix added two scores and 79 rushing yards. The Raiders have plenty of offensive weapons, which could stress the GHS defense. Gretna quarterback Melvin Wooden has passed for 514 yards and added 216 on the ground. Running back Zamarreon Younger, a sophomore, bruised William Campbell last week, and he has to be on the Raiders' radar this week. Younger enters with nearly 300 rushing yards after putting up 206 against the Generals.

William Campbell at Nelson

RECORDS: William Campbell 2-4. Nelson 1-4.

LAST WEEK: William Campbell was held off by Gretna 32-28. Nelson was walloped by Chatham 41-0.

FACTS: Last Thursday's loss was a tough one to swallow for the Generals, who put up 462 total yards against Gretna and showcased a solid ground attack with 352 yards. Campbell's final offensive play was brilliantly drawn up. Quarterback Montevius Thompson let loose a perfect 43-yard pass to Elijah Jackson, who beat his defender and made a tough, over-the-shoulder grab. But Gretna's Matthew Thompson stripped Jackson of the ball at the 3-yard line on that fourth-down opportunity, and the ball rolled into and out of the end zone for a touchback. Nelson will have a ton to deal with tonight, especially when it comes to Campbell running backs Xavier Daye and La'Darius Berkley. Daye rushed for 133 yards last week, while Berkley ran for a team-high 179. Campbell also has talent out at wide receiver, which will put further strain on the Governors' defense. William Campbell has won the last nine games in the series, dating back to 2012, and earned a 48-0 shutout last season.

Dan River at Altavista

RECORDS: Dan River 1-4. Altavista 0-6.

LAST WEEK: Dan River was idle. Altavista was overwhelmed by Appomattox 48-7.

FACTS: Altavista found room to run at times against Appomattox, but with little to show for its efforts Monday. Ja'Corion Davis scored the Colonels' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard run. Dan River will have to stop runner Ladainian Stone, who rushed 24 times for 115 yards Monday. Dan River has lost four straight after an opening-night win against Tunstall and has given up a ton of points during that time frame. In their last three games alone, the Wildcats have allowed 155 points, for an average of 51.6 allowed. Altavista is hunting for its first victory since a 36-6 triumph over Nelson on Oct. 29, 2021. The Colonels defeated Dan River 34-21 last October to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.