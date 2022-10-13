Prep Football Capsules for Week 8

Amherst at Rustburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Amherst 5-1. Rustburg 4-2

RADIO: 1420 AM

LAST WEEK: Amherst was locked down by E.C. Glass 24-7. Rustburg ran past Liberty 55-12.

FACTS: Rustburg and Amherst have been part of some tight games of late. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by a combined nine points. Amherst came out on top in two of those three and enters on a three-game win streak in the series. Friday's matchup could be another nail-biter. Amherst boasts four rushers with between 283 and 395 yards (although one, Jy'Shawn Manning was out last week and may not be available this week). Rustburg's offense features both the run and pass, led by running back Qua Rosser (614 yards rushing) and QB Mike Knight (640 yards passing). Amherst enters averaging 39.8 points per game to Rustburg's 31.2. A win for Amherst would be most important for momentum, as it closes out the regular season with games against three of the Seminole District's top teams (Brookville, Liberty Christian and Heritage). For the Red Devils, a victory over a Class 4 team with a 5-1 record would not only give them their most wins since 2016, but also would boost their chances at making the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Rustburg sits in eighth (with a comfortable margin of 2.67 points over ninth-place Rockbridge) in the Virginia High School League's weekly rankings for a competitive Region 3C.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 3-3. E.C. Glass 5-1.

RADIO: 100.9 FM, 105.9 FM

LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest was blanked by LCA 42-0. E.C. Glass stymied Amherst 24-7.

FACTS: E.C. Glass suffered a 28-0 shutout in the Black and Blue Bowl to start the COVID-shortened 2020 season (staged in spring 2021). The Hilltoppers got their revenge with a 48-7 win last season, and the start of a winning streak against the Cavaliers is likely on tap for Friday. Last week against the Lancers, the Glass defense — which has yet to give up more than two touchdowns in a game — showed out, nearly posting a shutout (Amherst's score came with 15 seconds left). It held Amherst to 10 yards in the first quarter and its rushing attack to 200 yards below its average. The offense, too, impressed with its ability to adapt and turn to the run, despite having high-powered passer George White (852 yards and 13 passing TDs) at QB. There were moments of weakness, though: the offense recorded just one first down each in the first and third quarters. Clean that up and the 'Toppers are set up for a third straight victory. It will be tasked with stopping Alex Marsteller, who leads the area in rushing yards with 756. He's coming off a game in which he recorded just 43 yards, so he and JF — which had just 115 yards of total offense last week — are looking to get back on track.

Liberty at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Liberty 0-6. Brookville 4-2.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

LAST WEEK: Liberty was routed by Rustburg 55-12. Brookville was held off by Heritage 10-7.

FACTS: A week ago, Brookville's three-headed attack was handled well by Heritage. The Pioneers held Michael Viar and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw in check and were hurt by only Drake McDaniel. This week, though, the three should run wild again and put up massive rushing numbers. All told, the trio has combined for 1,641 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Each is among the top nine rushers in the area. McDaniel, the QB, also has accounted for six more passing TDs and 535 yards through the air. That all sets up what's likely to be a lopsided game Friday against Liberty. The Minutemen haven't been shut out yet, but they're averaging just 8.8 points per game and have been defeated by an average of almost 35 points. Things won't get much easier for Liberty after Friday, either, with Liberty Christian and Heritage on tap next before it takes on Jefferson Forest to close the season. BHS has won three straight in the series against the Minutemen.

Staunton River at Northside

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Staunton River 3-3. Northside 0-6.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River fell against Franklin County 26-21. Northside was shut out by William Fleming 42-0.

FACTS: Northside enters this week with three straight wins in its series with Staunton River. Look for the Golden Eagles to end that skid Friday. Despite a loss last week, SRHS still is trending in the right direction, and it can match its win total from a season ago (its best showing since a one-loss 2017 season) by coming out on top against Northside. The Vikings have been shut out in back-to-back weeks and four times so far this year. They allow 41.8 points per game. Expect SRHS to turn to the run often with the likes of Macon Ayers, Brady Barns, Austin Powell and Josh Kelly all able to churn up yards in chunks. Staunton River can't let its guard down against the Vikings, because a loss to a winless team would mean a hit to its playoff standing; the Golden Eagles sit in seventh right now in Region 3D, with eight teams qualifying for the region tournament.

Nelson at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Nelson 1-5. Appomattox 4-3.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

LAST WEEK: Nelson was dominated by William Campbell 46-7. Appomattox slid past Gretna 42-6.

FACTS: Jonathan Pennix has been spectacular in his final season at the high school level. His college home now announced, Pennix is looking to continue racking up yards and points in his last go-'round with the Raiders. The running back and defensive back, who announced Thursday night he will play in college at Virginia Tech, is coming off his third game this season with four touchdowns. A similar performance could be on tap Friday against a Nelson team that has lost 15 straight in the series. No athlete who will play Friday was born when the Governors last beat the Raiders (Nov. 1, 2002). In the 20 years since, Appomattox has won each game by an average of 40 points; only two games were decided by fewer than two touchdowns. The Raiders have held Nelson to six or fewer points in seven of the last eight meetings, including in a 71-0 victory last year and 83-6 win the season before that (which marked the highest point total for ACHS in program history). Nelson aims to get into the end zone a few more times Friday, and likely will most often put the ball in the hands of Colton Baker (485 yards rushing) and DaVeon Rose (414 yards). In addition to Pennix, Appomattox — which is averaging 44 points per game in Dogwood play after scoring just 18.5 ppg against nondistrict opponents — is bolstered by quarterback Gray Peterson and his favorite target Reagan Conroy.

Gretna at Dan River

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Gretna 2-4. Dan River 2-4.

RADIO: 106.3 FM

LAST WEEK: Gretna was overwhelmed by Appomattox 42-6. Dan River took down Altavista 34-14.

FACTS: Gretna started district play with a pair of wins before last week's setback. The Hawks look to get back on track against a Dan River team that owns three straight wins in the series, including a narrow, 18-12 victory last season. The secondary will have to play its best to get the job done, with Dan River boasting a pair of passers with more than 500 yards each. Shamar Ferguson (542 yards) is coming off a game in which he threw for two scores and added one more on the ground. And Jaidon Haynes, who enters with 675 passing yards and four touchdowns, contributed as a receiver last week, hauling in a TD pass from Ferguson. With the the production of TyLyric Coleman, a University of Virginia verbal commit with a team-high 540 receiving yards, in mind, too, Gretna has to watch out for a number of playmakers in the passing game. The Hawks also will have to be disciplined against the run, by which Darvin Gregory has burned opponents to the tune of 713 yards. On the other side of the ball, Gretna will look to Melvin Wooden (901 yards of total offense) and Zamarreon Younger (team-high 296 yards rushing) for its offensive production. Gretna, which is 25-19-1 against the WildCats all-time, had won four straight in the series before losses in back-to-back weeks in the shortened 2020 season (staged in spring 2021) and last season's loss. A victory would give the Hawks momentum heading into their final three games of the season, all of which are winnable and provide chances for Gretna to boost its stock when it comes to seeding for postseason play.

Chatham at William Campbell

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Chatham 3-3. William Campbell 3-4.

LAST WEEK: Chatham lost to Martinsville 19-9. William Campbell romped past Nelson 42-6.

FACTS: The last two meetings between these schools have been decided by two touchdowns or fewer. Expect another close game Friday. Heading into their matchup, the squads own similar results against common opponents; both routed Nelson, and both suffered narrow defeats to Gretna. The Generals and Cavaliers enter averaging roughly the same number of rushing yards per game (around 200), but give Campbell the edge offensively. It averages 35.8 points per game to Chatham's 21.5 ppg thanks in large part to QB Tae Thompson, who leads the area with 1,195 yards on 70-of-116 passing. He's tossed 11 touchdowns to five different receivers, three of whom (JJ Graves, Elijah Jackson and Deshawn Hamlett) have more than 300 yards each and rank among the area's top five receivers. On the other side of the ball, though, Chatham is tough. The Cavs have recorded two shutouts, haven't given up more than three touchdowns and allow just 13 points per game. The Generals give up 24.6 ppg. The contest is important for both teams in terms of playoff standing, with Chatham currently on the outside looking in based on points in the VHSL weekly rankings (it's ninth in Region 2C) and Campbell sixth among nine Region 1B teams.