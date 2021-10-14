Prep football capsules for Week 8

FACTS: Both of these teams, despite enduring consecutive losses in recent weeks, have reason to be confident. Brookville is coming off what looks like one of the best games of the season so far, trading punches with Heritage before falling in double overtime. The Bees had big performances from QB Drake McDaniel (902 yards and 12 TDs on 51-of-82 passing this season) and backs Silas Rucker and Tayshaun Butler, who each had more than 100 yards rushing last week. With LCA and HHS, Brookville has turned the Region 3C into one of the premier regions in the state, which sets Liberty up for the potential for a massive upset. The Minutemen’s playoff hopes — which earned a boost this week, as they moved up to No. 8 in the region rankings, by which the eight playoff teams are determined — would be bolstered further with a win over mighty BHS. Liberty is in good position heading into Friday night, with injury issues mostly resolved and with confidence earned last week, when it stayed within striking distance of Rustburg all night. It never allowed RHS to go ahead by more than one touchdown. But Liberty does need to lock down defensively to try to stop the run after giving up more than 200 yards to RHS senior back Jaidian Johnson. Having combined for more than 1,000 yards rushing, Chase Langone and Tanner Stanley likely will do much of the heavy lifting offensively for LHS.