Prep football capsules for Week 8

Liberty Christian at Heritage
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Liberty Christian 5-0. Heritage 5-1.
LAST WEEK: Liberty Christian was idle. Heritage prevailed over Brookville in double overtime 30-23.
FACTS: All eyes will be on City Stadium, where everything could come down to who wins the war in the trenches. The key there for LCA is to stay disciplined and not fall for misdirection from the Pioneers offense. Heritage has to out-perform the Bulldogs on the lines. LCA might have the best O- and D-lines the Pioneers will see this season. Both teams' lines will need that "don't give an inch" mentality. LCA defeated Heritage 30-14 in the spring season, notching its first victory over the Pioneers in five tries. The last time the matchup was played at City Stadium, Heritage earned a 20-7 victory on a cold, rainy November night. Conditions will be much different Friday, with game-time temperature in the upper 70s and high humidity. This one could also be a preview of what's to come. These foes could well meet again in the playoffs, possibly for the region title. It would be the third time they've clashed in the postseason. That's talk for the future, though. Friday is all about who will take control of the Seminole in what's sure to be a physical affair.
Brookville at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 3-2. Liberty 3-3.
LAST WEEK: Brookville lost a heartbreaker in double overtime to Heritage 30-23. Liberty fell short against Rustburg 28-21.
FACTS: Both of these teams, despite enduring consecutive losses in recent weeks, have reason to be confident. Brookville is coming off what looks like one of the best games of the season so far, trading punches with Heritage before falling in double overtime. The Bees had big performances from QB Drake McDaniel (902 yards and 12 TDs on 51-of-82 passing this season) and backs Silas Rucker and Tayshaun Butler, who each had more than 100 yards rushing last week. With LCA and HHS, Brookville has turned the Region 3C into one of the premier regions in the state, which sets Liberty up for the potential for a massive upset. The Minutemen’s playoff hopes — which earned a boost this week, as they moved up to No. 8 in the region rankings, by which the eight playoff teams are determined — would be bolstered further with a win over mighty BHS. Liberty is in good position heading into Friday night, with injury issues mostly resolved and with confidence earned last week, when it stayed within striking distance of Rustburg all night. It never allowed RHS to go ahead by more than one touchdown. But Liberty does need to lock down defensively to try to stop the run after giving up more than 200 yards to RHS senior back Jaidian Johnson. Having combined for more than 1,000 yards rushing, Chase Langone and Tanner Stanley likely will do much of the heavy lifting offensively for LHS.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 5-1. Jefferson Forest 0-5.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass walloped Amherst 44-6. Jefferson Forest was idle.
FACTS: E.C. Glass gave up 81 points in a two-game span in September against George Washington and Heritage. The Hilltoppers came away 1-1 after those contests. Since then, the defense has been playing close to lights-out. In back-to-back wins against Liberty and Amherst, they gave up six total points. That touchdown came last week on the Lancers’ first drive, which covered 76 yards. After that, Glass allowed just 50 yards the rest of the night. That defense — combined with a litany of playmakers on the offensive side —will be tough for a young Jefferson Forest team to counter. The Cavaliers haven’t played since Oct. 1, and despite falling in that one against Halifax County and not getting in the win column yet this season, there have been bright spots for JF to build on. Joe Bell, a sophomore QB, is second in the area in passing yards at 974 (on 89-of-166 passing with 12 interceptions). Brody Jackson has 388 receiving yards, and Alex Marsteller has 289 yards rushing and 122 receiving. The three, and Floyd Wells, helped JF to a lead over Halifax before the Cavaliers let that slip away. Glass, meanwhile, has the area’s leading receiver in Eli Wood (690 yards on 31 catches) and leading passer in George White (1,447 yards and 19 TDs on 81 of 135 passing with seven picks). Four players also have more than 150 rushing yards each.
Rustburg at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Rustburg 3-3. Amherst 3-2.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg stifled Liberty 28-21. Amherst fumbled against E.C. Glass 44-6.
FACTS: This week could prove to be pivotal for both of these teams, who are on the edge of playoff contention with just four weeks, including Friday’s game, left in the season. Rustburg is slotted in at No. 7 (eight teams make the playoffs) in Region 3C currently, while Amherst is eighth in Region 4D. After a pair of losses to Class 3 heavyweights Heritage and Liberty Christian, Rustburg now is in position to start a winning streak following a massive performance from Jaidian Johnson in a win over Liberty last week. Johnson ran for 225 yards and three scores on 21 carries, and the Red Devils also got contributions from receiver Avery Dixon and QB Mike Knight. Knight also scored a rushing TD last week and has 310 passing yards on the season. The three will carry the load for RHS on Friday, while Amherst can spread the love offensively. Jor’dyn Whitelaw, Isaiah Idore and Vincent Sweeney each have more than 300 yards on the ground, and QB Tyleik Brown has shown a knack for finding Lawrence Brown (320 yards receiving) for long gains. The Lancers have the athleticism, but they have to make sure to set those athletes up for success by taking better care of the ball. They were in the game early against E.C. Glass last week, but things fell apart when they fumbled six times (losing two of those).
Appomattox at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Appomattox 5-1. Nelson 1-5.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox pounded Gretna 56-18. Nelson was trounced by William Campbell 48-0.
FACTS: Nelson enters this one saddled with consecutive lopsided losses, while Appomattox is rolling. Before last week’s game, the Governors hadn’t been shut out in back-to-back games since 2016. Now, they’re looking to avoid the wrong kind of three-peat — three straight shutout losses, which also happened in 2016 — when the Raiders come to town. Nelson has been outscored by 104 points in its first two games in Dogwood District play, while Appomattox has piled up an 167-40 scoring advantage against three district foes. The powerful Raiders have gashed opponents to the tune of more than 20 yards per reception and 7 yards per carry, and that trend could continue against a much smaller, much less experienced Nelson squad. ACHS is looking to add a 15th straight win in the series over Nelson, which last beat the Raiders in 2002. In the last two meetings between the teams, since NCHS re-entered the Dogwood after spending a couple years competing as an independent, Appomattox has outscored the Governors 149-18. Look for ACHS QB Tre Lawing (574 yards and 10 passing TDs on 20-of-33 passing), receiver Ervis Davin (348 yards on 14 catches with five receiving TDs), running back Jonathan Pennix (375 yards and six TDs on 30 carries) and others to likely put this one out of reach early.
William Campbell at Chatham
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Campbell 2-3. Chatham 3-2.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell thumped Nelson 48-0. Chatham was picked off by Martinsville 29-21.
FACTS: This Dogwood District matchup is back this season after a hiatus during the last campaign. But it’s likely William Campbell hasn’t forgotten its last meeting with Chatham, despite the extra time apart. The Generals will return to Tightsqueeze on Friday hoping to avenge the overtime loss it endured there in 2019. Campbell won four straight in the series from 2015 to 2018, but the Cavaliers took the most recent matchup 36-35 after it stopped the Generals’ two-point conversion in overtime, tied the game with a touchdown on their offensive series and then saw Carlos Mendoza hit the game-winning PAT. For this edition, William Campbell will look to a bevy of youngsters in QB Montevius Thompson, wide receiver Amont’e Bradley and running back Anthony Boyd. The three, all freshman, each scored during last week’s shellacking of Nelson, with Thompson accounting for four TDs. Upperclassmen JaCoriyous Graves and Russell Thompson fill out the receiving corps, and Ladarius Berkley is a strong back who can barrel through the heart of defenses. Chatham counters with an offense that scores about 37 points per game, led by senior quarterback in Mason Anderson. Campbell is coming off its first shutout win since 2019, while Chatham is looking to make up for a late pick-six that sealed a loss last week.
Dan River at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Dan River 0-6. Gretna 2-3.
LAST WEEK: Dan River was denied by Altavista 34-21. Gretna was beaten up by Appomattox 56-18.
FACTS: Gretna had won four straight games over Dogwood District rival Dan River from 2017 through 2019. But the Hawks dropped a pair of games to the Wildcats in back-to-back weeks in the shortened spring campaign. The first was decided by four points, but the second by more than six scores. Since then, GHS has put to good use some of its veteran players, including Matthew Roman and Matthew Thompson, who can gash opponents for big gains with their athleticism. Sophomore quarterbacks Haden Moon and Ryder Brooks make the offense dynamic with their ability to keep the chains moving, too. The combination makes for a tall task for Dan River, which hasn’t won yet this season. The good news for Dan River: it’s only been shut out once and competed with Altavista last week. The Wildcats need to be especially careful with the ball though, because like Altavista, Gretna has the players who can make the Wildcats pay for turnovers. Altavista picked off Dan River four times last week, with one of those going for a pick-six. A win for Dan River certainly would provide some confidence heading into the final stretch of the season, while Gretna needs the victory to bolster its playoff hopes. The Hawks are currently eighth in Region 2C, with only eight teams advancing to the region tourney.