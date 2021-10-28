Prep football capsules for Week 9

FACTS: Altavista quickly earned some momentum after halftime last week when Makel Stone ran back the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. But almost as quickly as the Colonels earned it, they gave it away. That can't be the case this week if they want their season to continue past next Friday. The Colonels are in seventh in the Region 1B standings, which normally would be good enough for a spot in the playoffs. But instead of taking eight teams this year, only six will qualify, which means Altavista cannot afford to give this one away. They sit more than 2½ points out of sixth entering Friday, and a loss to a Nelson team that has just one win to its name could be detrimental to their hopes. On the other side, Nelson, with its season set to end at the conclusion of the regular season, can play the role of spoiler. The Governors took the first of two meetings between the Dogwood rivals last season, 22-21, before Altavista got revenge and won by three scores. The Governors will need much more in the way of offense, though, to pick up a win Friday, as it has been shut out in four straight weeks. For Altavista, look for Stone and Marquel Dawkins to provide the bulk of the scoring, with some help from developing sophomore QB Jordan Pippin.