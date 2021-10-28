Prep football capsules for Week 9

Liberty Christian at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM, 1420 AM
RECORDS: LCA 7-0. Amherst 4-3.
LAST WEEK: LCA defeated Liberty 49-14. Amherst lost to Brookville 36-21.
FACTS: Amherst put together a fine comeback bid late against Brookville last week, getting top-notch performances from receiver Lawrence Brown and quarterback Tyleik Brown. But as coach Bob Christmas noted after the game, the Lancers shot themselves in the foot too many times earlier in the game. His squad can't afford those types of lapses tonight. LCA is on a tear, demolishing opponent after opponent in its quest for what would be the school's first Virginia High School League state football title. Running backs and brothers Caleb and Gideon Davidson are owning the run game, and the duo has combined for roughly 1,100 yards. The Bulldogs have so many weapons on both sides of the ball, but it all starts up front with the offensive and defensive lines. To understand how dominant they've been, consider this: in Seminole District play, LCA is averaging just under 50 points per game, while holding opponents to a paltry 11.
Brookville at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 5-2. E.C. Glass 7-1.
LAST WEEK: Brookville topped Amherst 36-21. Glass trounced Rustburg 40-12.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers are averaging 43.5 points per game in 2021 and have been held to under 40 just once (a 35-0 win over Liberty). But now they face a Brookville team that prides itself on its defense. This one features two dynamic quarterbacks in Glass junior George White, the area's leading passer at 1,806 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's completed 106 of 172 passes and tossed seven interceptions. Brookville junior Drake McDaniel is 66 for 99 for 1,086 yards and 13 TDs. McDaniel hasn't thrown an interception this season. Brookville's Tayshaun Butler has been running wild and enters with 1,179 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. This one has playoff implications. Brookville, currently third in Region 3C behind LCA and Heritage, is looking to lock up a first-round home game. Glass wants the same but is in a crowded race in Region 4D, where it sits in fourth place behind GW-Danville, Western Albemarle and Salem; it's less than a point in front of Louisa. The Hilltoppers can't afford to lose ground in that race as it enters the most challenging part of its regular-season schedule.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Rustburg 3-5. Jefferson Forest 0-7.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg fell to Glass 40-12. JF was walloped by Heritage 61-8.
FACTS: If the playoffs began today, Rustburg would be in the Region 3C field as the eighth and bottom seed. The Red Devils are trying to make it in the playoff field for the first time since 2018, when it was one-and-done in the postseason for the second straight year. They can take a step toward the playoffs tonight against a Forest squad that's attempting to rebuild and hasn't yet found the win column this season. Watch for running back Jaidian Johnson and receiver Avery Dixon to cause the Cavaliers plenty of headaches. Rustburg's lines have done a good job at times this year figuring out the opposition and then adjusting. And sophomore quarterback Mike Knight is steadily improving in his first varsity season in that position. Forest's Floyd Wells, Brian Aveson, Alex Marsteller and Colton Childress all have more than 100 receiving yards, which makes for quite a large receiving corps for RHS to defend. Forest QB Joe Bell enters with 1,116 passing yards.
Heritage at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102. 1 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 6-2. Liberty 3-5.
LAST WEEK: Heritage skewered Jefferson Forest 61-8. Liberty faltered against LCA 49-14.
FACTS: Heritage quarterback Kam Burns passed the 1,000-yard passing plateau last week, passing for 145 yards as the Heritage offense racked up 451 yards of total offense. Despite sitting out at times with an ankle injury, running back Zach Steele also has a chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for rushing yards by the season's end. He enters this game with 717 on the season. Heritage is going for its ninth straight win in the series. Liberty last defeated the Pioneers in 2014. The Minutemen have been bothered by an inordinate amount of injuries this year but are still in the running for a playoff spot. LHS currently is in 10th place in the Region 3C power rankings, but it's less than a point behind Rustburg for the eighth and final playoff spot. Heritage, meanwhile, most likely will have a first-round home game when the playoffs start in two weeks. Watch for Heritage to mix its potent run game with Burns' passing abilities. That creates a tough assignment for the Minutemen, who have lost five straight since reeling off three victories in a row to start the season.
Tunstall at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Tunstall 1-6. Gretna 3-4.
LAST WEEK: Tunstall was outraced by Martinsville 28-8 on Tuesday. Gretna overwhelmed Altavista 36-8.
FACTS: While most teams have just one or two games remaining in their regular-season slate, Gretna is gearing up for a three-game sprint to end the season. With their playoff fate still undecided, as they sit in seventh in the Region 2C standings that determine which eight teams will make the playoffs, the Hawks might be able to breathe a little easier knowing all three games (Chatham and Nelson are up next week) are winnable. Tunstall, a team it beat 14-0 last season, is reeling after dropping six straight games. The Trojans have scored just 22 points while giving up 132 in their last three particularly lopsided games. Tunstall has a pair of quarterbacks in Damani Hairston and Evan Burnett who've thrown for a combined 501 yards. Hairston and Bricen Pool lead the Trojans' running game at 267 and 252 yards, respectively. The Hawks were effective last week in stopping Altavista's ground game, so if it can win the battle in the trenches again, it could be in good position heading into its last two games. But although neither Chatham (3-5) nor Nelson (1-7) are the toughest opponents they'll face, the Hawks still stare down the test of being ready for two games in four days. As they enter the final stretch, Gretna will count on Cam Mabins (68 yards rushing last week) and Matthew Roman (176 yards on four receptions against Altavista) to give Gretna the momentum it needs.
Altavista at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 2-6. Nelson 1-7.
LAST WEEK: Altavista lost to Gretna 36-8. Nelson was blanked by Dan River 35-0.
FACTS: Altavista quickly earned some momentum after halftime last week when Makel Stone ran back the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. But almost as quickly as the Colonels earned it, they gave it away. That can't be the case this week if they want their season to continue past next Friday. The Colonels are in seventh in the Region 1B standings, which normally would be good enough for a spot in the playoffs. But instead of taking eight teams this year, only six will qualify, which means Altavista cannot afford to give this one away. They sit more than 2½ points out of sixth entering Friday, and a loss to a Nelson team that has just one win to its name could be detrimental to their hopes. On the other side, Nelson, with its season set to end at the conclusion of the regular season, can play the role of spoiler. The Governors took the first of two meetings between the Dogwood rivals last season, 22-21, before Altavista got revenge and won by three scores. The Governors will need much more in the way of offense, though, to pick up a win Friday, as it has been shut out in four straight weeks. For Altavista, look for Stone and Marquel Dawkins to provide the bulk of the scoring, with some help from developing sophomore QB Jordan Pippin.
William Fleming at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Fleming 1-7. Staunton River 4-4.
LAST GAMES: Fleming lost to Franklin County 42-35. SRHS lost to Northside 40-27 on Tuesday and defeated William Byrd 26-21 last week.
FACTS: Despite a thrilling win last week over William Byrd, in which the Golden Eagles came back and then recorded a sack to secure the victory, Staunton River's playoff hopes took a hit. SRHS fell to eighth in the 3D standings after that game, and, following a loss earlier this week, could be on the outside looking in soon. A win against Fleming, then, is crucial for extending its season. Staunton River, which is playing its third game in a week, is looking for its first win over William Fleming since an 18-13 triumph four years ago in Moneta. Lucas Overstreet, who caught a pair of late touchdowns in the win over William Byrd last week, is playing well and has 430 yards between rushing and passing (137 rushing, 293 passing). Jailin Martin leads the Golden Eagles on the ground (and is the area's eighth-leading rusher) with 484 yards on 75 carries, and Brady Barns has gotten into the offense lately, too, recording 241 yards and four TDs on 13-of-30 passing.
Note: Games stream at nfhsnetwork.com
— By Ben Cates and Emily Brown