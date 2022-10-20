Prep Football Capsules for Week 9

Brookville at Amherst

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Brookville 5-2. Amherst 6-1.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

LAST WEEK: Brookville trampled Liberty 62-13. Amherst held off Rustburg 35-34.

FACTS: Brookville has won four straight in this series, but Amherst has been on a tear this season, so expect a close affair tonight. After two straight losses, to Liberty Christian and Heritage, the Bees had no problems against winless Liberty in Week 8. In the first half, BHS scored on every possession on offense. "That's hard to do without a mistake," Meeks said. Meanwhile, Amherst was embroiled in a slobberknocker with Rustburg that produced a total of 523 rushing yards between the two schools. The Lancers were without several players in that game, including starting tailback Jy'shawn Manning, so they moved junior tight end Dakota Haynes to tailback. Haynes rushed for 60 yards on four carries and scored the Lancers' first touchdown of the night, a 40-yard run in the first quarter. That's a testament to the firepower the Lancers have in their system right now, and they're using it to their advantage. "I think we're making progress," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said, "and getting a little better each week." Brookville will be a formidable opponent. The three-headed monster rushing attack of Drake McDaniel, Michael Viar and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw gets most of the credit because of their abilities, but it all starts on the offensive line. The Bees have been mostly effective on that line this season, pushing defenders away and creating gaping holes. They hope to do the same tonight against a tough Lancers squad.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Rustburg 4-3. E.C. Glass 6-1.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

LAST WEEK: Rustburg was edged by Amherst 35-34. E.C. Glass dominated Jefferson Forest 55-6.

FACTS: E.C. Glass has been on a roll of late. The Hilltoppers have won three straight, scoring 47.3 points per game across those three contests and allowing just 6.3 ppg. That recent defensive effort is on par with the showing the Glass unit has put on throughout the season, as it averages just 7.3 ppg allowed in all seven contests and hasn't given up more than two scores in any outing. On the other side of the ball, the 'Toppers have gotten contributions from multiple players, including QB George White (1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns on 76-of-124 passing), Vari Gilbert (team-high 366 receiving yards and 226 rushing), Mike Thomas (team-high 397 rushing yards) and Taeon Mosby (227 receiving yards, 152 rushing), among others. Rustburg is 1-3 in district play, but remained in the game in losses against Heritage and Amherst. In last week's loss to Amherst, the Red Devils could've pulled ahead with less than 2½ minutes left, but were stopped on a two-point try. Qua Rosser shined in that outing with more than 150 yards rushing, which fueled his jump to third on the area's rushing leaderboard. He sits at 770 yards on 104 carries (7.4 yards per tote) and is complemented by his brother Shaun Rosser (387 rushing yards) and QB Mike Knight (57-of-84 passing for 10 TDs and 731 yards) as well as four receivers who have between 120 and 183 yards each. Rustburg has lost four straight to Glass and has been shut out twice in that span, but Friday's game should be a battle. RHS is comfortably in eighth in the Region 3C rankings, but a win against Glass (first in the 4D standings) would bolster its playoff case and potential seeding.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Heritage 5-2. Jefferson Forest 3-4.

RADIO: 100.9 FM, 102.3 FM

LAST WEEK: Heritage came up short against Liberty Christian 14-6. Jefferson Forest was pummeled by E.C. Glass 55-6.

FACTS: For Jefferson Forest, this is the third of a tough four-game stretch that has included LCA and E.C. Glass and continues next Friday with Rustburg. The Cavaliers offense was basically non-existent against Glass' defense last week, moving the ball on its longest possession only after the Hilltoppers had inserted their backups in the fourth quarter. Things don't get much easier tonight. The Pioneers are coming off a strong defensive performance against LCA in Week 8 and will be champing at the bit to return to the win column. Remember, this is a Pioneers team that withstood Glass' best defensive effort to pull out a 12-0 victory in the Jug Bowl in Week 4. It's also a squad that held the Hilltoppers offense in check. Based on JF's performance one week ago, it'll take a Herculean effort to pull off the upset this week. Alex Marsteller, one of the area's leading rushers, enters with 780 yards on the ground, but was limited to just 24 on nine carries last week. Expect the Heritage defense to key in on Marsteller and running back/receiver Ethan Boone, while pressuring quarterback Josiah Bell. Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark last week and now sports 1,078 yards on the season. He also leads the team in rushing yards with 515, while senior back Rajan Booker enters with 456 rushing yards and six TDs. Look for Heritage to utilize its advantage in the receiving game against JF's secondary. Tavion Clark leads the way with 29 catches for 357 yards, while two other active players, Booker and Markus White, each have more than 100 receiving yards. Heritage lost senior receiver-running back Zach Steele for the season two weeks ago, when he tore an ACL and meniscus on a non-contact play against Brookville.

Liberty Christian at Liberty

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Liberty Christian 7-0. Liberty 0-7.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

LAST WEEK: Liberty Christian outlasted Heritage 14-6. Liberty was thumped by Brookville 62-13.

FACTS: After being tested by Heritage last week, LCA should have no problems in this matchup, against a Liberty squad that has allowed 46.1 points per game and scored an average of 9.4 in seven games this season. In Seminole District play (four games), Liberty's points allowed are even higher, at 57.3 per game (9.8 scored). The Minutemen also have lost 14 straight games dating back to last season, which is the longest current losing streak of any team in this newspaper's coverage area. LCA sophomore running back Gideon Davidson took over the top spot in the area for rushing yards last week when he reeled off 221 of them on the Williams Stadium turf against Heritage. Davidson now has 967 rushing yards on 109 carries (an average of 8.87 per tote) and 17 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Borchers threw 113 yards last week and enters this game having completed nearly 60% of his passes (40 for 68) while racking up 797 yards and seven TDs. LCA's largest output this season is 56 points, against Rustburg last month. The team could exceed that number this week. In four Seminole matchups, the Bulldogs are averaging 39.8 points per game.

William Byrd at Staunton River

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: William Byrd 2-5. Staunton River 4-3.

LAST WEEK: William Byrd was beaten by Franklin County 35-23. Staunton River shut out Northside 34-0.

FACTS: Yes, Northside is winless at 0-7, but the blowout victory had to feel good for the Golden Eagles last week. They hadn't posted a shutout victory since Oct. 27, 2017, when they waxed William Fleming 58-0. Now Staunton River eyes its second straight victory against William Byrd after outlasting the Terriers 26-21 last October. Byrd enters with two victories: a 42-6 shellacking of winless Liberty and a 35-0 romp over Cave Spring (5-2). Staunton River will slug it out with William Fleming on Oct. 28 before capping the season by hosting Lord Botetourt (6-1). Wins the next two weeks would put the Golden Eagles in a good frame of mind for that regular-season-finale bout. Running back Josh Kelley enters tonight's matchup against the Terriers with a team-best 594 rushing yards (on 96 carries) and eight touchdowns. Austin Powell (258 yards) and Macon Ayers (250 rushing yards) also figure heavily into the offense. Quarterback Brady Barns has passed for 418 yards and six scores and has completed 37 of 75 attempts. His favorite targets have been Trey Thomas (136 yards) and Parker Chewning (150).

Altavista at Gretna

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Altavista 0-7. Gretna 2-5.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

LAST WEEK: Altavista was idle. Gretna was overtaken by Dan River 35-14.

FACTS: Gretna looks to push its win streak in this series to seven games. It all started in 2017, and in that time frame, the Hawks have put up some serious numbers against one of their rivals: a 62-0 affair and 71-0 rout when the two teams faced off twice in the regular season in 2018, and a 62-12 win the following season. The good news for Altavista: it is coming off a bye after playing a grueling stretch of seven straight weeks. Gretna will have to contain Ladainian Stone, who has put up 693 rushing yards on 106 carries and five touchdowns. Altavista's sure-handed receiver, Jayden Boyd, enters with 22 catches for 205 yards. Gretna sophomore Zamarreon Younger had a breakout game a few weeks ago against William Campbell with 200 rushing yards on 17 carries. Altavista also has to deal with quarterback Melvin Wooden, who has thrown for 714 yards and rushed for 315. Four Gretna receivers enter with more than 100 receiving yards, so Wooden is spreading the love in the passing game. Win tonight and the Hawks likely will finish the season at .500; they have games against winless Tunstall and one-win Nelson remaining. After tonight, Altavista welcomes Nelson and then travels to Chatham for the season finale.

Appomattox at Chatham

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Appomattox 5-3. Chatham 4-3.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox defeated Nelson 34-6. Chatham overpowered William Campbell 61-40.

FACTS: It's been 18 years since Chatham has beaten Appomattox, and the Raiders' hope the momentum they've built over the past four weeks in Dogwood District play keeps the Cavaliers out of the win column again. After putting together an uncharacteristic 1-3 start to the season in nondistrict play, Appomattox has bounced back against district foes, winning four straight by an average margin of about 30 points. The Raiders have scored 41.5 points per game in each of those four contests and allowed just 45 total points to those opponents (11.3 points per game). In three of those wins, the Raiders' defense held the other team to just one score. Chatham will use a balanced rushing attack to try to break down that unit. The Cavs enter Friday's contest with four players each sporting more than 300 rushing yards, including junior quarterback Zander Cornell (316 rushing yards). Cornell also has completed 38 of 75 passing attempts (50.7%) for 530 yards and four touchdowns. ACHS, led by standouts Gray Peterson and Jonathan Pennix, comes in rested after playing only about 33 minutes last week, when its game against Nelson was called because of an injury to a Nelson player. Chatham currently is seventh in the Region 2C rankings, by which the eight region tournament teams are determined, while Appomattox is fifth. Chatham has two games left in the regular season after Friday while Appomattox has one left (it's the only area team that hasn't yet taken its bye, with that off week scheduled for the final week of the regular season), so a win for either team would boost chances for better playoff seeding.

Dan River at Nelson

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Dan River 3-4. Nelson 1-6.

LAST WEEK: Dan River surged past Gretna 35-14. Nelson was trounced by Appomattox 34-6.

FACTS: Nelson owned the early years of its series with Dan River, but the script has been flipped entirely over the last decade. After nine straight wins against the Wildcats from 1963 to 2008, Nelson now has dropped 10 consecutive games to its Dogwood District rival. Dan River — which has shut out Nelson three times, including in a 35-0 triumph that was part of Nelson's seven-game skid to end last season — and its high-powered offense looks poised to make it 11 straight Friday. The Wildcats enter on a two-game win streak and with a 2-1 record in district play, their only loss to Appomattox. In the two victories, they scored an average of 34.5 points thanks to an offense that sports a season average of 390 yards per game. Dan River can break down opponents both through the air, by which they average 202.6 yards per game, and on the ground (187.4 rushing yards per game). A pair of passers have 675 yards or more each and have combined for 10 scores. The Wildcats are led on the ground by Darvin Gregory, who has 869 yards rushing (124 yards per game). Dan River must win Friday to keep its chances for a postseason berth alive; it's currently ranked 10th in Region 2C, but is only separated from eighth-place Gretna by 0.43 points. Nelson, meanwhile, is seeking to avoid a fourth straight loss. The Governors will counter offensively with Colton Baker (502 yards rushing) and DaVeon Rose (505 yards rushing).