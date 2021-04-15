Prep football capsules: Region championships edition

Glenvar at Appomattox

FACTS: Appomattox has bounced Glenvar from the playoffs in each of the last three years. The Raiders were in top form last week, compiling nearly 300 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes of action and holding Radford scoreless until the fourth quarter. Appomattox has shown a penchant for jumping on opposing teams early the last few years, and this group is no different. This season, it has outscored opponents 104-0 in first quarter and 127-12 in second quarter. Third-seeded Glenvar faces a tough task against an offense that's averaging 54 points per game in six contests (the regular-season finale went down as a win by forfeit). Equally impressive: the defense is allowing just six points per game. This week, the Raiders face a tough quarterback in Aiden Wolk, who has thrown for approximately 1,400 yards this season. Wolk also kicked the game-winning field goal last week in Ringgold, where two lightning delays, a torrent of rain and a hail storm were on the docket during game time. Wolk's abilities should keep the Appomattox secondary busy. But the Raiders have so much firepower. Consider senior Tez Booker. In addition to his 164 receiving yards on five catches, Booker has amassed 254 yards on just four kickoff returns for a whopping 63.5 yards per return (two went for TDs). Quarterback Tre Lawing has rushed for 439 yards and 11 touchdowns (11.2 average) in addition to 403 passing yards and nine additional TDs. Jonathan Pennix (310 rushing yards, 12.9 per tote) and Keyshawn Baker (290 rushing yards, 8.5 average) contribute to the run game, while Jordan Scott is also a threat in the passing game, with 114 receiving yards. On the defensive side, the Raiders are led by Baker, JaQuan Walker and Landon Wilson, all of whom have 33 total tackles. Walker enters with nine tackles for a loss, Bronson Williams with eight.