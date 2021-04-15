Prep football capsules: Region championships edition

Heritage at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM, 94.1 FM, 102.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Heritage 6-1. LCA 5-1.
LAST WEEK: Heritage dismantled Rockbridge 48-10. LCA defeated Brookville 42-14.
FACTS: The game of the year? An instant classic? This one has all the makings of both. Williams Stadium will be limited to 500 spectators tonight, but expect the place to be jumpin'. Heritage has won all four games in the series, including a 20-7 decision in the 2019 region championship. But LCA is much stronger in all facets of the game this year. Last week's victory over Brookville was stunning, with the Bulldogs racking up 507 yards of total offense (328 by halftime) and building a commanding 35-0 lead behind a solid rushing attack and lights-out passing from QB Davis Lane (11 of 14 for 187 yards). Heritage must keep LCA from that sort of strong start. It has to wrap up running backs Cade Wycoff, Jaylin Belford and Caleb Davidson and keep up with a host of speedy receivers. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have to figure out a way to stop both Zach Steele and Rajan Booker, Heritage's sophomore duo in the run game. That's easier said than done; Booker has rushed for 680 yards and scored 13 times, averaging 8.7 yards per tote, and Steele has 665 yards and six TDs to his credit. Quarterback Kameron Burns has thrown for 554 yards and seven TDs and completed 49 percent of his passes. His favorite target: Keshaun Hubbard, who averages a scalding 30.3 yards per pass and has 424 receiving yards. Expect a tense one tonight as two strong Seminole District squads duke it out for the 3C title.
Glenvar at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 6-0. Glenvar 5-2.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox smashed Radford 41-12. Glenvar outlasted Dan River 23-21.
FACTS: Appomattox has bounced Glenvar from the playoffs in each of the last three years. The Raiders were in top form last week, compiling nearly 300 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes of action and holding Radford scoreless until the fourth quarter. Appomattox has shown a penchant for jumping on opposing teams early the last few years, and this group is no different. This season, it has outscored opponents 104-0 in first quarter and 127-12 in second quarter. Third-seeded Glenvar faces a tough task against an offense that's averaging 54 points per game in six contests (the regular-season finale went down as a win by forfeit). Equally impressive: the defense is allowing just six points per game. This week, the Raiders face a tough quarterback in Aiden Wolk, who has thrown for approximately 1,400 yards this season. Wolk also kicked the game-winning field goal last week in Ringgold, where two lightning delays, a torrent of rain and a hail storm were on the docket during game time. Wolk's abilities should keep the Appomattox secondary busy. But the Raiders have so much firepower. Consider senior Tez Booker. In addition to his 164 receiving yards on five catches, Booker has amassed 254 yards on just four kickoff returns for a whopping 63.5 yards per return (two went for TDs). Quarterback Tre Lawing has rushed for 439 yards and 11 touchdowns (11.2 average) in addition to 403 passing yards and nine additional TDs. Jonathan Pennix (310 rushing yards, 12.9 per tote) and Keyshawn Baker (290 rushing yards, 8.5 average) contribute to the run game, while Jordan Scott is also a threat in the passing game, with 114 receiving yards. On the defensive side, the Raiders are led by Baker, JaQuan Walker and Landon Wilson, all of whom have 33 total tackles. Walker enters with nine tackles for a loss, Bronson Williams with eight.