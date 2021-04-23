Prep Football Capsules: State semifinals edition

Class 3 semifinals
Liberty Christian at Lord Botetourt
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: LCA 6-1. Lord Botetourt 8-0.
LAST WEEK: LCA defeated Heritage 30-14. LB downed Abingdon 26-8.
FACTS: Can LCA knock off mighty LB, long considered the favorite for this year's state title? These disciplined Bulldogs enter with a ton of belief. "The energy, the momentum, the intensity, everything just keeps building on top of each other," senior receiver Will Wycoff said this week. LCA will be outsized on the lines, so players will be called on to be extra stingy all across the field today. LCA enters its first state semifinal in school history having won six straight games. Running back Cade Wycoff has 653 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and averages 7.42 yards per tote. LCA also depends on back Caleb Davidson (524 yards) to establish the run. Then the 'Dogs lower the boom with QB Davis Lane, who has established a strong connection with four main receivers. Tight end Dillon Stowers leads the way with 170 receiving yards, 13 catches and three TDs. Sully Holmes (168 receiving yards), Will Wycoff (164 yards) and Jaylin Belford (113 yards) round out the durable corps. Lane has completed 63.4% of passes this season and looks to be trouble for the LB defense because of his speed, too. Lane has thrown for 774 yards and rushed for nearly 200 more. LCA will try to stop running back Hunter Rice, one of the best players at his position in the state. This is the first meeting between the two schools. Rain is expected in Daleville, so this one could turn into a mud bowl.
Class 2 semifinals
Appomattox at Union
KICKOFF: 2 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 8-0. Union 6-2.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox overwhelmed Glenvar 48-21. Union outlasted Central-Wise 14-13.
FACTS: The Raiders left for Big Stone Gap early Friday afternoon and received a community sendoff. Appomattox will try to bounce the Bears from the postseason from the third time in the last five seasons. The two teams met in 2016 and '17. This is the first playoff road test for the Raiders, who played their first two postseason games at home. They put their 19-game winning streak, which dates back to the 2019 season, on the line. Union won the Region 2D title last week by knocking off Central-Wise, which had defeated the Bears 27-7 in the regular season. Appomattox continues to put up stout numbers. It enters this one averaging 53.3 points per game and allowing just 8.1. Quarterback Tre Lawing is closing in on 500 rushing and passing yards. He averages nine yards per carry and has accounted for 21 touchdowns (11 rushing, 10 passing). Keyshawn Baker could also pose a problem for Union. The RB has rushed for 319 yards, averages 7.4 per tote and scored four times. The stats are also jump off the page for receiver Tez Booker. He's caught six passes for 174 yards, an average of 29 yards per catch. And on special teams, he's sped away for 320 yards off five kickoff returns, a ridiculous 64 yards per return average. Win today and the Raiders face either Poquoson (4-2) or Stuarts Draft (7-1) for the Class 2 state title.