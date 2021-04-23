Prep Football Capsules: State semifinals edition

Class 3 semifinals

Liberty Christian at Lord Botetourt

FACTS: Can LCA knock off mighty LB, long considered the favorite for this year's state title? These disciplined Bulldogs enter with a ton of belief. "The energy, the momentum, the intensity, everything just keeps building on top of each other," senior receiver Will Wycoff said this week. LCA will be outsized on the lines, so players will be called on to be extra stingy all across the field today. LCA enters its first state semifinal in school history having won six straight games. Running back Cade Wycoff has 653 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and averages 7.42 yards per tote. LCA also depends on back Caleb Davidson (524 yards) to establish the run. Then the 'Dogs lower the boom with QB Davis Lane, who has established a strong connection with four main receivers. Tight end Dillon Stowers leads the way with 170 receiving yards, 13 catches and three TDs. Sully Holmes (168 receiving yards), Will Wycoff (164 yards) and Jaylin Belford (113 yards) round out the durable corps. Lane has completed 63.4% of passes this season and looks to be trouble for the LB defense because of his speed, too. Lane has thrown for 774 yards and rushed for nearly 200 more. LCA will try to stop running back Hunter Rice, one of the best players at his position in the state. This is the first meeting between the two schools. Rain is expected in Daleville, so this one could turn into a mud bowl.