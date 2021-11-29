Prep Football Notebook: Appomattox still displaying road warrior mentality, LCA faces tough-nosed Abingdon

Appomattox loves playing inside its home at Bragg Stadium, where it boasts a jaw-dropping 52-1 record since 2015.
But the Raiders have also proven to be road warriors since they began earning state football championships six years ago. In that time span, they've amassed a 31-5 road record.
The Raiders (11-1) face their biggest test of the 2021 season Saturday when they make the three-hour trip to Graham High in Bluefield to take on the G-Men (12-0) at 2 p.m. in the Class 2 state semifinals.
Last week, Appomattox improved to 6-1 in playoff road games since 2017 when it defeated Glenvar for the fifth straight year. It was a tight affair, with the Highlanders scoring the game's two final touchdowns, but the Raiders held on 27-21.
Appomattox didn't play a road game during the 2015 and '16 playoffs and then won state titles both years on a neutral field in Salem.
In 2017, they went 7-0 on the road and won two playoff road games before capturing their third straight state title. The following year, Appomattox suffered its only playoff loss since 2015, when it fell at Radford.
Since then, ACHS has won three playoff road contests, with perhaps the most impressive occurring in May, when it traveled to Stuarts Draft and defeated the Cougars for its fifth state title in six seasons (the VHSL staged state titles at one of the participating high schools instead of at neutral locations during the pandemic-altered spring season).
Saturday's game promises to be one of the toughest road affairs Appomattox has played during its impressive run. G-Men fans pack into historic Mitchell Stadium, built in 1935 as a product of the New Deal's Works Progress Administration (Lynchburg City Stadium was built four years later with the same funds).
And Graham features a tough quarterback in 6-foot-2 Zach Blevins; speedy Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, a receiver/returner with big-time Division I offers; and 6-7 Brody Meadows, a 305-pound lineman who gave a verbal to UVa and who also received offers from Georgia Tech and Liberty, among others.
A close call
Appomattox survived on the road last week, in part because of stellar play from corner Jonathan Pennix and kicker Tye Robertson.
"It wasn't pretty, but it's done," Raiders coach Doug Smith said after the game.
Pennix gave the ACHS a 27-7 lead with 3:03 left in the game with a 61-yard pick-six.
"Great read, great jump on the ball, and there was nobody really between him and the goal line," Smith said.
Robertson drilled his second field goal of the day (the first a 46-yarder in the first half) when he hit a 29-yarder before Pennix's run. Those were all crucial points, because Glanvar stormed back and reeled off two touchdowns in the final minutes to raise the blood pressure of Appomattox fans.
Smith put his faith in Robertson late in the game after the senior missed two field goals (33 and 39 yards) earlier in the game.
"So much confidence in him," Smith said.
Making history
Liberty Christian (12-0) will try to make school history when it hosts Abingdon (12-1) at Williams Stadium on Saturday in the Class 3 state semifinals. Kickoff is 2 p.m. A win would vault the Bulldogs into their first football title game. They exited the playoffs in the state semifinals during the spring season.
On Friday, LCA was its usual self. It hounded Brookville's offense with its strong defensive line, relied on steady offense from seasoned playmakers and was tough on special teams.
"We keep trying to come up with different formations and things to make the defense have to adjust to us, to create maybe a weakness here or an uncovered guy here and then get our big bodies double teaming and creating seams," LCA coach Frank Rocco said of his offensive line, which helped LCA outscore BHS 42-6. "Brookville did a nice job adjusting for the most part early on in the game, and then over time, we kept trying and we finally got the right formula and the right combination and started being able to move the ball inside."
Looking to Abingdon
Abingdon's lone loss occurred to Christiansburg early in the regular season. Since then, the Falcons have reeled off 12 straight victories and have three shutouts to their credit.
Saturday's game will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Abingdon has never made it to the state finals. Both the Falcons and neighbor Holston (Class 1) are in the state semifinal round this year and are trying to make history for Washington County. The Bristol Herald Courier reported this week that none of Washington County's four schools have advanced to the state semifinals on the gridiron since the Virginia High School League's modern playoff system was introduced in 1970.
Staff writer Emily Brown contributed to this story.