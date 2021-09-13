Prep football notebook: Glass, Liberty among area teams with strong starts, undefeated records

Much of the team was back to practice last week, but the Generals didn’t have enough players throughout the course of the week to prepare adequately for a game Friday, coach Danny Broggin said. Broggin said no member of his team tested positive for COVID-19, but WCHS couldn’t accomplish the logistical challenges of testing all athletes in a timeframe that would’ve allowed for a game.

The Generals weren’t affected at all by COVID-19 during the spring season, Broggin said, adding his team was “spoiled” then. Having to quarantine and not playing for two weeks provided a wake-up call for his players.

“It opened up the eyes of some of my athletes; now I see them wearing their masks right, not sharing drinks,” Broggin said. “… It was a positive more than a negative.”

The coach said his team will be at nearly 100% Friday when it takes on Central Lunenburg, another team that’s only played once, in Naruna.

Success for the Generals depends on how quickly they can get back into game shape and on the in-game improvement of a number of young players — the Generals start six of them.

Brookville intends to begin practicing again Tuesday and play Friday after sitting out a week with COVID-19 issues.

Filling up the stat sheet