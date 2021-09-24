Prep football roundup: Amherst runs over Jefferson Forest, and more

In Forest, Johnathan Goins and Vincent Sweeney had two touchdowns apiece as Amherst added a second win to its resume, beating Seminole District foe Jefferson Forest 35-13 on Friday at Sabre Stadium.

After turning to the passing game often last week as they shut out Liberty, the Lancers pounded Jefferson Forest on the ground Friday, piling up 382 yards.

They scored three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter — on runs of 2 and 3 yards from Goins and a 27-yard scamper by Sweeney — for a 20-0 lead at the half. Isaiah Idore increased Amherst’s lead to 27-0 on a 56-yard run in the third quarter before Forest could put any points on the board.

Brody Jackson and Joe Bell finally found the end zone for JF (0-4) when they teamed up for a 7-yard TD.

Alex Marsteller cut the lead to 27-7 with an extra point and later scored on a 5-yard run, but JF couldn’t climb out of the halftime hole.

Marsteller finished with team highs in receiving yards (63) and rushing yards (50). Bell threw for 134 yards on 14-of-31 passing (with one interception) to five different receivers.

Idore led Amherst with 93 yards on seven carries, while Sweeney, Jor’dyn Whitelaw and Lawrence Brown each also finished with 65 or more yards on the ground.