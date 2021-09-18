Prep Football Roundup: Appomattox gets back on track, and more

After a disappointing blowout loss against Heritage last week, Appomattox got back to its winning ways Friday with a 35-14 triumph over visiting Lord Botetourt at Bragg Stadium.
The resolve of players to get back to the win column, Raiders coach Doug Smith said, "you could see it from the beginning."
Senior quarterback Tre Lawing received considerable playing time Friday after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2 on the opening kickoff against Rustburg. Lawing and sophomore Gray Peterson split time at the position as the Raiders completed their nondistrict schedule by posting two victories over Class 3 teams (Botetourt and Rustburg).
The first meeting between Appomattox (2-1) and LB (1-3) was a defensive clinic in the first half, with the Raiders holding a slim 7-0 lead.
Appomattox broke loose for four second-half touchdowns as the Cavaliers were held to a season-low 14 points. Botetourt averaged 36.7 points through the first three weeks.
"I just felt like we were a different team tonight than were were last week," said Smith, whose team was decimated last week by coronavirus protocols. "Just having a few kids back was good. It gave us a couple sparks in there.
"... Last week having some injuries and guys out, for some reason our kids just didn't play like we normally play. This week I think they knew that, and they didn't want to repeat that."
Staunton River 46, Tunstall 6
Staunton River and Tunstall hadn’t faced off on the gridiron since 2012, when the Trojans hammered the Golden Eagles in Dry Fork. Staunton River returned the favor in the renewal of the series.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) scored 23 first-quarter points and never looked back in throttling the Trojans (1-2) in Dry Fork.
Staunton River added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 37-0 halftime lead, and it cruised from there to even the series with Tunstall at 5-5.
Nelson 20, Cumberland 16
Nelson didn’t have any luck finally getting its season underway last week with a pair of losses in a four-day span.
The Governors got on track thanks to a traditional week of preparation.
Nelson (1-2) rallied to claim its first victory of the season by edging Cumberland (0-2) on the road.
Amelia County 50, Altavista 7
Amelia County scored 36 unanswered points and pulled away over the final 28½ minutes to easily defeat Altavista in Amelia Court House.
The Colonels (1-3) cut their deficit to 14-7 on Makel Stone’s kickoff return touchdown with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter.
The Raiders (3-0) answered with a kickoff return touchdown, and they found the end zone again with 29 seconds left in the half to take a 30-7 halftime lead.
Antonio Harris and DaQuan Pegram each scored a second-half touchdown as the Raiders methodically pulled away.
Central Lunenburg 49, William Campbell 14
Central Lunenburg and William Campbell hadn’t played since Aug. 27 because of COVID-19 protocols within both programs.
The Chargers (2-0) didn’t waste any time getting back on track against the Generals (1-1).
Lunenburg led 14-0 after the first quarter and pulled away to post its second straight victory over Williams Campbell, this time winning in convincing fashion in Naruna.
The teams met in the Region 1B playoffs in April, with Lunenburg cruising to a 62-32 triumph in Victoria.