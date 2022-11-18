Prep Football Roundup: Appomattox outlasts Radford in Region 2C semifinals, Staunton River falls to Christiansburg

Appomattox was at a crossroads with a little less than two minutes remaining Friday night. The Raiders, facing a fourth down in Radford territory, could either punt the ball away and hope to make a defensive stop, or try to pick up the six yards for a first down and eat up the final precious minutes off the clock.

Gray Peterson, like he’s done so many times this season, delivered to ensure the Bobcats never got a chance on offense again.

The quarterback picked up a first down with 1:50 remaining and Appomattox ran off the rest of the clock to claim a thrilling 38-33 win in the Region 2C semifinals at Radford High Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Raiders (9-3) won their eighth straight game and advanced to their eighth consecutive region championship game. They will play at third-seeded Glenvar next week after the Highlanders dismantled second-seeded Martinsville, 35-0.

It marks the sixth straight season in which Appomattox and Glenvar have met in the postseason. The Raiders have won all five matchups, including three in Salem.

Appomattox’s chances of playing in yet another regional championship game looked good with 8:15 remaining, when Alex Caruso caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Peterson to give the Raiders a 38-20 lead.

The Bobcats (10-2) rallied back with two touchdowns in a three-minute span. Landen Clark scored on an 8-yard run and then tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Kanipe that trimmed the deficit to 38-33 with 3:32 remaining.

The Raiders ensured the Bobcats never touched the ball again with Peterson’s fourth-down conversion.

Peterson rushed for two first-half touchdowns and Matthew Epperson added another score as the Raiders took a 19-14 halftime lead.

Jonathan Pennix scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 20 yards in the second half.

Clark finished with four passing touchdowns to go with his rushing score. He connected with Parker Prioleau and Davin Woodward in the first half, and then found Kanipe for a 75-yard score in the third quarter.

Christiansburg 28, Staunton River 0

Staunton River had an opportunity to go into halftime down seven points and be within striking distance of Christiansburg over the final 24 minutes.

Tanner Evans had other ideas.

Evans bookended halftime with a pair of touchdowns that gave the Blue Demons a three-touchdown lead and the Golden Eagles were unable to recover in the Region 3D semifinals at Evans King Field in Christiansburg.

Evans, who plays quarterback and defensive back, returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Demons (9-3) a 14-0 halftime lead. He then led the opening drive of the third quarter into the end zone, capping it off with a 2-yard plunge and a 21-0 advantage.

Evans added to the cushion with a touchdown pass to Jayron Thompson with 4:49 remaining to put the finishing touches on the triumph.

The loss ends the most successful season for the Golden Eagles since the 2017 season.

They went 6-6 and racked up more victories than they had in the previous four seasons combined (five). This season included a postseason win over Magna Vista last weekend, their first since the 2017 campaign when SRHS advanced to the Class 3 semifinals.