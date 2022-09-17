Prep Football Roundup: Bees run wild over JF, LCA wins in battle of unbeatens, and more

Brookville’s offense has been dynamic this season with a balanced attack. Drake McDaniel has carved up defenses when he drops back to pass, and running lanes are easily created for Michael Viar and Jor’Dyn Whitelaw.

The Bees didn’t need balance Friday night against Jefferson Forest. They ran the ball at will.

Viar, McDaniel and Whitelaw combined for 396 of Brookville’s 399 rushing yards. McDaniel found the end zone four times. It was a potent attack that allowed the Bees to cruise to a 49-27 win over the Cavaliers at Sabre Stadium in Forest.

The trio combined to rush the ball 59 times. Viar and Whitelaw continued to shoulder the workload with 21 and 20 carries, respectively. Viar rushed for 140 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards, while Whitelaw had 123 yards on the ground and found the end zone on an 18-yard run.

McDaniel attempted only eight passes because of the success running the ball. He got in on the action, too, by plowing forward for 133 yards on 18 attempts. He scored on runs of 1, 3, 1 and 5 yards for the Bees (4-0, 1-0 Seminole District).

Brookville averaged a robust 6.65 yards on 60 rushing attempts.

Whitelaw caught two of McDaniel’s three completions for 45 yards. Stephen Preston had the other reception for a 10-yard gain.

The Bees led 28-7 at the half and held a 34-13 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers (2-1, 0-1) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but those were matched by the Bees to prevent a late rally.

Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 6

Caleb and Gideon Davidson combined to score six rushing touchdowns, Jayden Skates added yet another interception returned for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs throttled the Red Devils in a battle of unbeaten teams at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Caleb Davidson rushed for 77 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Gideon Davidson added a game-high 110 yards and two scores on seven attempts.

The brothers combined for all five of LCA’s first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs took a 35-0 lead into the locker room.

LCA racked up 427 yards of total offense and held the Red Devils (3-1, 0-1 Seminole District) to 150 yards.

Skates’ 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter was the third this season by the Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0). Gideon Davidson had an interception return for touchdowns in the season opener at Magna Vista and last week at Franklin County.

LCA quarterback Joe Borchers completed all six of his passes for 148 yards.

Rustburg quarterback Michael Knight threw for 88 yards on 10-of-17 passing. He connected with Cameron Mitchell on a 7-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and also threw two interceptions.

Marshon Rosser rushed for 70 yards on nine carries.

Amherst 49, Liberty 8

Amherst’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders in its Seminole District opener.

The Lancers methodically wore down host Liberty and pulled away for a 41-point triumph at Minutemen Stadium in Bedford.

Amherst (3-0, 1-0 Seminole) has put up an average of 50.7 points in its victories over George Washington, Blacksburg and Liberty. Those are the most points scored in the Lancers’ opening three games of a season since the 2007 campaign, when the state-championship winning team averaged 53.7 points in wins over Brookville, Charlottesville and GW.

The Minutemen (0-4, 0-1) have lost 11 straight games and have been held to less than 10 points in five of their last eight district matchups.

Lord Botetourt 35, Appomattox 3

Appomattox and Lord Botetourt slugged it out for 24 minutes. Both defenses didn’t give in, and the Cavaliers entered the locker room with a 7-3 advantage.

Then the floodgates opened and the Raiders’ losing streak reached a point not seen in a decade.

Jakari Nicely rushed for 189 yards and scored all five of LB’s touchdowns in a 32-point triumph at Cavalier Stadium in Daleville.

The Cavaliers (3-1) have won three straight since a season-opening loss to E.C. Glass.

Appomattox (1-3) has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 2012, which was Doug Smith’s first season as its head coach. The Raiders ended that campaign on a four-game losing streak.

They hadn’t lost consecutive games since the 2013 season.

Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14

Josh Kelley rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Childress added a pair of scores, and Staunton River cruised to a victory over Tunstall in Moneta.

Kelley averaged an eye-popping 13.8 yards on his 13 carries. He opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run 91 seconds into the game, and then helped put the finishing touches on the triumph with a 10-yard scamper late in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles (3-1) led 35-14 at the half thanks to a steady rushing attack and a special teams touchdown from Childress.

Childress answered the Trojans’ final score by returning the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. He added a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Staunton River rushed for 314 yards and averaged a whopping 10.2 yards per play against the Trojans (0-3).

Bricen Pool scored on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter that cut Tunstall’s deficit to 21-6, and Ashton Hammock hauled in a 4-yard score from Evan Burnett early in the second quarter.

Burnett completed 19 of 29 passes for 198 yards. The Tunstall running attack was limited to 44 yards on 23 rushing attempts.

Staunton River quarterback Brady Barns threw for 103 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-11 passing. He connected with Parker Chewning for a 19-yard score late in the first quarter to put the Eagles ahead 21-6.

Austin Powell and Barns each had rushing touchdowns.

Amelia County 35, Altavista 7

Jayke Woodley and Grant Amiss scored on touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game as Amelia pulled away for a four-touchdown victory over home-standing Altavista.

The Raiders (1-2) held a slim 14-7 lead entering the final 12 minutes, and the Colonels (0-4) had the ball with a chance to tie the game.

Altavista was unable to find the end zone for a tying score, and Amelia made the hosts pay.

Woodley scored from 14 yards out with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter to extend Amelia’s lead to two touchdowns. It was his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Amiss scored on a 25-yard run on the next possession to extend the lead to 28-7, and a passing touchdown in the final minute put the finishing touches on the triumph.

Jordan Pippin found the end zone in the third quarter for Altavista’s lone score.

Central Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8

The meetings between Central Lunenburg and William Campbell dating back to 2011 have featured plenty of points and several close calls. The two Class 1 programs face each other in the regular season and five times in the regional playoffs.

The lowest-scoring affair between the teams went Lunenburg’s way as the Chargers (4-0) remained undefeated this season by defeating the Generals (1-3) at Charger Stadium in Victoria.

It marked Lunenburg’s third straight victory in the series. William Campbell had won six of seven matchups between 2015 and 2019.

Nelson 42, Cumberland 0

How rare is it for Nelson to post a shutout victory? It had only happened twice since 2000.

The Governors added a third such triumph as they overwhelmed the hapless Dukes in Lovingston.

Nelson (1-3) hadn’t posted a shutout since topping Page County 39-0 on Sept. 4, 2015, in Mark Poston’s final season at the helm.

The only other time it has happened since the turn of the century came on Aug. 29, 2003, as the Govs claimed a 22-0 triumph over Madison County. That was Billy League’s 23rd and final season at Nelson.

Cumberland (0-3) has been outscored 171-18 to open the season.

Non-district

Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14

Tunstall;6;8;0;0;—;14

Staunton River;21;14;7;7;—;49

SR — Josh Kelley 23 run (Nate Martin kick)

SR — Austin Powell 8 run (Martin kick)

T — Bricen Pool 5 run (kick failed)

SR — Parker Chewning 19 pass from Brady Barns (Martin kick)

T — Ashton Hammock 4 pass from Evan Burnett (Pool run)

SR — Zay Childress 90 kickoff return (Martin kick)

SR — Barns 2 run (Martin kick)

SR — Kelley 10 run (Martin kick)

SR — Childress 34 run (Martin kick)

;T;SR

First Downs;13;24

Rushes-Yards;23-44;30-314

Yards Passing;198;124

Passing;19-29-0;9-13-0

Total Offense;242;438

Fumbles-Lost;3-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-60;5-86

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Tunstall: Pool 16-85, Ryan Yancey 3-6, Hammock 1-1, Team 3-(minus 48). Staunton River: Kelley 13-179, Barns 6-24, Childress 3-64, Powell 3-21, Macon Ayers 2-21, Ashten Dunman 1-10, Chewning 2-(minus 5).

PASSING — Tunstall: Burnett 19-29-0-198. Staunton River: Barns 7-11-0-103, Chewning 2-2-0-21.

RECEIVING — Tunstall: Hammock 8-98, Xavion Jamis 2-49, Pool 6-35, Yancey 3-16. Staunton River: Trey Eggleston 2-37, Nick Peery 2-21, Trey Thomas 2-20, Chewning 1-19, Powell 1-17, Ayers 1-10.

Records: Tunstall 0-3. Staunton River 3-1.