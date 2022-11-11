Prep football roundup: Brookville, Amherst, Staunton River pick up postseason victories

Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel rushed for 159 yards and five touchdowns as the Bees opened the Region 3C quarterfinals Thursday evening with a dominating 41-21 victory over visiting Wilson Memorial at Stinger Stadium.

McDaniel, Jor’Dyn Whitelaw and Michael Viar combined to rush for 393 yards on 55 rushing attempts. Whitelaw added 138 yards and a touchdown.

McDaniel completed 1 of 2 passes for 16 yards to Whitelaw.

The Bees (8-3) advance to the semifinal round and will renew the Timberlake Road rivalry with Heritage (9-2). Next Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup is scheduled to be played at Lynchburg City Stadium, the site of the Pioneers’ 10-7 win on Oct. 8.

It is the second straight season in which the Seminole District programs are meeting in the Region 3C semifinals. Brookville won last season’s semifinal matchup, 50-21, and Heritage won the first two playoff meetings in 2017 and 2018 by scores of 62-20 and 21-0, respectively.

Wilson Memorial ends its season with a 7-4 record.

Amherst 40, Orange County 14

If Amherst’s Wing-T offense wasn’t going to methodically wear down Orange County’s defense, it was going to be the fresh ball carriers the Lancers utilized on nearly every possession.

Eleven different players took their turns toting the rock against the Fighting Hornets. The hosts eventually lost the sting in their defense.

Amherst racked up 430 rushing yards, five different players scored rushing touchdowns, and the Lancers kept their season alive with a rousing victory in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Porterfield Park in Orange.

The Lancers (7-4) advance to the semifinal round and will play the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded E.C. Glass and eighth-seeded Halifax County next week.

Eric West rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Amherst attack. John Goins (52 yards), Nic’Khale Fleshman (33 yards), JJ Morris (15 yards) and Tres Liggons (5 yards) each added rushing touchdowns.

Tyrique Thomas finished with 96 yards on the ground.

Orange (8-3) took a 7-0 lead on Christian Simpson’s 9-yard run in the first quarter.

Amherst responded by scoring 40 straight points to seize control. The Lancers lost four fumbles but made sure the Hornets were unable to capitalize on those miscues by creating five takeaways.

Amherst intercepted Orange quarterback Jeremiah Wharton four times and recovered one fumble.

Wharton completed 14 of 28 passes for 232 yards.

Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21

Staunton River’s Brady Barns attempted five passes in the Region 3D quarterfinals against Magna Vista.

Four were completed. Two went for long touchdown passes that broke the game open in the second half.

Barns threw for 127 yards with two touchdown passes for Macon Ayers, Ayers added a rushing score, and the Golden Eagles won a postseason game for the first time since 2017 by defeating the Warriors in Ridgeway.

Seventh-seeded Staunton River (6-5) will play at either Christiansburg or Abingdon in the semifinal round.

The Golden Eagles racked up 219 rushing yards, but it was Barns’ passing that opened things up in the second half. Magna Vista led 21-14 at halftime, but the Warriors (7-4) were held scoreless over the final 24 minutes.

Josh Kelley, who rushed for a team-high 70 yards, tied the game at 21 with his 9-yard run in the third quarter, and the Barns-to-Ayers connection took over after that with scoring strikes of 58 and 36 yards.

Joseph Spriggs rushed for a game-high 109 yards for Magna Vista. Forty-nine of those yards came on a touchdown run in the first quarter that put the Warriors ahead 7-6.

Simeon Moore threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Radford 48, Gretna 26

Radford quarterback Landen Clark threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as the Bobcats outlasted Gretna in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Radford.

Top-seeded Radford (10-1) will host fourth-seeded Appomattox next weekend in the semifinal round.

David Woodward had two rushing touchdowns for Radford.

K’mari Chatten returned kickoffs 91 and 86 yards for touchdowns for the Hawks (5-6).

Haden Moon added a 5-yard rushing touchdown.