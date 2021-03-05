Prep football roundup: Brookville's ground game too much for Liberty, Staunton River falls in opener, Appomattox rolls

Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35

In Moneta, Staunton River clawed back from a 28-7 deficit in the second quarter and trailed by just eight points at the half, but Dryus Hairston and Tyler Johnson gave Magna Vista some breathing room, and the Golden Eagles’ upset bid in their season opener fell short.

The Warriors (1-1) padded their lead with another big hookup between Hairston and Johnson to open the third quarter. The veteran duo, made up of the senior QB Hairston and junior receiver Johnson, connected on a 74-yard pass — their third TD of the season courtesy of a pass of 60 yards or more — to put Magna Vista up 35-20.

The play was one of three straight scores, leading to a 49-20 advantage, before Staunton River answered with two touchdowns of its own. The Golden Eagles (0-1) scored twice in the final two minutes, but time ran out on their comeback try.

The two-score loss was the closest margin for the Golden Eagles since Sept. 13, 2019, when they picked up a 17-7 win over Liberty and their only victory of the 2018 and ’19 campaigns. The 35 points also are the most they’ve scored since a 47-44 loss to Altavista in 2018.

