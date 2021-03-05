Prep football roundup: Brookville's ground game too much for Liberty, Staunton River falls in opener, Appomattox rolls

In Bedford, Silas Rucker set the tone early for Brookville, which raced out to a three-score lead and never trailed in a 32-6 victory over host Liberty on Friday night.
Rucker rumbled 56 yards on two scoring runs in the first quarter as the Bees (2-0) punished the Minutemen (0-2) on the ground. The Heritage transfer had 153 of BHS’ 202 rushing yards, tallying 9.6 yards per tote, and added a third score in the final frame.
Others got in the scoring column, too, showing off BHS’ weapons in the passing game and defensively. Nik Dunford recorded his TD on a 12-yard pass from Drake McDaniel in the first quarter, and BHS turned a Liberty turnover into six points in the fourth.
The Bees’ defense held Liberty to just 80 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Garrett Whorley accounted for LHS’ lone score, sprinting for a 65-yard TD for the game’s final points. He had 67 yards on the ground, and Kentrell Evans added 14 yards rushing. But the rest of the team only finished on the negative side in rushing yardage, bringing the team total down to 62 yards.
Whorley also connected on 2 of 9 passes for 17 yards with one interception, with both completions going to Marquis Ingram.
McDaniel went 6 of 16 through the air for 39 yards with one pick.
Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35
In Moneta, Staunton River clawed back from a 28-7 deficit in the second quarter and trailed by just eight points at the half, but Dryus Hairston and Tyler Johnson gave Magna Vista some breathing room, and the Golden Eagles’ upset bid in their season opener fell short.
The Warriors (1-1) padded their lead with another big hookup between Hairston and Johnson to open the third quarter. The veteran duo, made up of the senior QB Hairston and junior receiver Johnson, connected on a 74-yard pass — their third TD of the season courtesy of a pass of 60 yards or more — to put Magna Vista up 35-20.
The play was one of three straight scores, leading to a 49-20 advantage, before Staunton River answered with two touchdowns of its own. The Golden Eagles (0-1) scored twice in the final two minutes, but time ran out on their comeback try.
The two-score loss was the closest margin for the Golden Eagles since Sept. 13, 2019, when they picked up a 17-7 win over Liberty and their only victory of the 2018 and ’19 campaigns. The 35 points also are the most they’ve scored since a 47-44 loss to Altavista in 2018.
Appomattox 49, William Campbell 0
In Naruna, Appomattox followed its dominant Week 1 performance with another lopsided result Friday, running away with a shutout win over host William Campbell in Week 2.
For the second straight week, the Raiders (2-0) put more than 40 points on the scoreboard. The Generals (1-1), meanwhile, couldn’t find the end zone Friday after scoring at will Monday against Nelson.