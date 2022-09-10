Prep football roundup: Five Seminole teams cruise to nondistrict wins, and more

An early Appomattox touchdown got Bragg Stadium rocking Friday evening.

The Heritage potent 1-2 punch of Rajan Booker and Zach Steele took over. And there was nothing the Raiders could do to stop the seniors.

Booker rushed for three first-quarter touchdowns, Steele added two more scores in the first half, and Heritage flexed its muscles and clobbered Appomattox, 50-14, for the Pioneers’ fifth consecutive victory over the Raiders.

The Pioneers (2-1) scored 50 straight points to take full control of a series that has become decidedly one-sided in recent seasons. Heritage’s five straight triumphs over the Raiders (1-2) have come by an average score of 44-14.

Booker found paydirt on runs of 25, 10 and 10 yards as Heritage led 28-7 after the first quarter.

Steele scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards.

Quarterback Jaicere Bateman added a touchdown run late in the second quarter to give the Pioneers a commanding 43-7 halftime lead.

The loss is the second straight for the Raiders, who lost in the Battle of the Lantern against Rustburg 27-20 last week.

Before Friday, Appomattox hadn't suffered back-to-back losses since Oct. 18 and 25, 2013, when Gretna and Dan River got the best of the Raiders in consecutive games that each were decided by seven points.

The 2013 season was Doug Smith’s second at Appomattox.

E.C. Glass 49, George Washington 0

George White picked apart both Lord Botetourt and Gretna on the road to open the season.

He kept up his touchdown-throwing ways in the Hilltoppers’ home opener against George Washington.

White threw three more touchdown passes to give him 10 for the season, and seven different players found the end zone as Glass (3-0) sent the Eagles to a rare shutout loss at City Stadium.

GW (0-3) hadn’t been held scoreless since Sept. 21, 2012, when the Eagles suffered a 21-0 loss at Lake Taylor. GW suffered its first shutout loss in the Lynchburg area since falling 41-0 at Amherst on Sept. 18, 2009.

The Glass defense was stout. It held GW to 114 yards of total offense (78 passing and 36 rushing) on 43 plays. Ma’Qawan Farmer and Cason Brehm each had an interception.

White completed 8 of 15 passes for 148 yards and had touchdown passes to Avante Brown, Mike Thomas and Jamar Smith. Vari Gilbert, Taeon Mosby, Thomas and John Wood each had rushing touchdowns.

Thomas rushed for 90 yards on nine carries.

Glass racked up 426 yards of total offense.

Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14

Drake McDaniel and his younger brother, Lincoln, combined to complete 7 of 8 passes and throw for four touchdowns, Michael Viar rushed for 103 yards and two scores, and the Bees cruised to a win over visiting Fluvanna at Stinger Stadium.

Drake McDaniel completed 4 of 5 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Stephen Preston caught two of the scoring passes and finished with 95 receiving yards, and David Schmitt hauled in the third of McDaniel’s touchdown passes. McDaniel added a kickoff return touchdown with 4:53 left in the second quarter that put the Bees (3-0) ahead 42-8.

Lincoln McDaniel completed all three of his pass attempts for 36 yards. He connected with Ayden Mays on a touchdown pass in the third quarter as the Bees led 61-8.

Isaac Lewis returned a second-quarter kickoff for a touchdown, and Richard Price scored on a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for the Flucos’ scoring.

Viar and Jor’Dyn Whitelaw combined for 163 of the Bees’ 184 rushing yards. Whitelaw had 60 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Viar picked up 103 yards on only six attempts.

Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14

Franklin County couldn’t stop Gideon Davidson on the ground. That opened up the LCA aerial attack to strike late in the second quarter for some breathing room in Rocky Mount.

Joe Borchers connected with Jaden Skates on a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a two-score lead going into halftime, and Davidson scored two of his four touchdowns in the second half as LCA remained unbeaten by pulling away from the host Eagles.

Davidson rushed for 139 of the Bulldogs’ 160 yards on the ground. The four-star recruit had touchdown runs of 17, 3 and 8 yards, and he added a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

His second-quarter touchdown gave the Bulldogs (3-0) a 14-13 lead. Franklin County cut the deficit to 7-6 on Eli Foutz’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Nasir Holland, then Foutz gave the Eagles a 13-7 lead on a 1-yard plunge with 5:06 left in the first half.

Borchers’ touchdown pass to Skates came at the end of the second quarter and gave the Bulldogs momentum heading into the second half.

Franklin County (1-2) had 172 yards of offense in the first half and managed 122 in the second half.

Borchers completed 6 of 12 passes for 112 yards. Skates had two catches for 62 yards.

Foutz threw for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 12-of-22 passing. Holland had 106 receiving yards, and Ian England added 81 yards on seven catches.

Rustburg 42, Altavista 13

Rustburg raced out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Red Devils defeated the Colonels in Altavista.

Marquavion Rosser rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Red Devils (3-0) finished with 282 yards of total offense, and 200 of those yards came on the ground.

Jamir Fleming’s lone carry resulted in a 59-yard touchdown, and Ari Reid added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Michael Knight added touchdown throws to Aldon Epperson and Trevon Scott.

Rustburg has won its first three games for the first time since the 2012 season. The Red Devils opened that campaign 4-0 and finished with a 5-5 record.

Altavista (0-3) found success rushing against Rustburg with 190 yards on 52 carries.

Ladainian Stone had a game-high 145 rushing yards and added a rushing touchdown.

Jordan Pippin had 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 63 yards.

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

In Ridgeway, Magna Vista scored three second-half touchdowns to pull away and hand Gretna its third straight loss to open the season.

The Warriors (2-1) led 13-0 at the half and extended the lead to 20 points on Ethan Dukes’ 5-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left in the third quarter.

The Hawks (0-3) cut the deficit to 20-6. But their score was quickly answered, as Elijah Dixon scored on a 17-yard run.

Magna Vista put the game away on Dixon’s 9-yard touchdown reception from Jonaven Millner with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Staunton River 28, Liberty 7

The Golden Eagles (2-1) atoned for last season’s loss to the Minutemen (0-3) by pulling away for a victory in Bedford.

The loss is the 10th straight for Liberty, which hasn’t won since a 28-0 triumph over Staunton River last season.

Buckingham 49, William Campbell 28

Buckingham and William Campbell each scored 20 second-half points. A dominating first half was enough for the Knights (1-1) to defeat the Generals (1-2) in Buckingham.

Kymier Lockett had 12 carries for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 73-yard score, and KJ Williams added 109 yards and two scores on the ground for Buckingham.

Prince Edward 42, Nelson 7

Prince Edward opened the season facing three teams from the Dogwood District. The Eagles, one week after needing a fourth-down stop to hold off Altavista, dominated in all phases of the game to complete their sweep of the Dogwood by routing the Governors (0-3) in Lovingston.