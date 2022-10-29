Prep football roundup: Frank Rocco claims 250th career victory at LCA, and more

Liberty Christian’s defense served up another shutout. Gideon Davidson ran wild.

It was the perfect combination for Frank Rocco’s 250th career victory.

Davidson ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns, the LCA defense held Amherst to 78 yards of total offense, and the Bulldogs recorded their second straight shutout in a 34-0 triumph over the Lancers at Williams Stadium.

The dominating performance kept the Bulldogs (9-0) atop the Virginia High School League’s Region 3C ratings heading into next week’s regular-season finale.

The LCA defense held the Lancers (6-3) to 24 yards of offense in the first half and didn’t give up much more in the second half.

Those defensive stands allowed Davidson to score two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The electric sophomore had scoring runs of 47 and 22 yards in the closing 12 minutes.

His older brother, Caleb, finished with 57 rushing yards and had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.

Jeb Moon had a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for LCA. The Bulldogs finished with 446 yards of total offense, highlighted by a 369-yard effort on the ground.

Jy’Shawn Manning had 35 rushing yards on seven carries for Amherst.

Heritage 56, Liberty 0

Heritage got plenty of scoring early from its starters and then emptied the bench in the second half as the Pioneers clobbered visiting Liberty at City Stadium for their third shutout victory of the season.

Quarterback Hov Bateman threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers, Rajan Booker tallied three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving), and Tavion Clark caught two of Bateman’s touchdown throws for 19 and 22 yards.

The Pioneers (7-2) led 35-0 at the half and put it on cruise control in the second half.

Jaylen Armistead threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Tucker and added a 9-yard touchdown run in a 14-point fourth quarter.

Heritage has posted shutouts in back-to-back weeks after defeating Jefferson Forest 34-0 in Forest.

The Minutemen (0-9) have suffered back-to-back shutout losses and are on a 16-game losing streak.

Appomattox 53, William Campbell 12

Appomattox completed yet another perfect run through the Dogwood District and will take its open week with a chance to get healthy for what it hopes is a deep postseason run.

The Raiders, who were hit by the flu bug in recent weeks, got three touchdowns from Daniel Bradley, two more from Tre Kelso and cruised to a 41-point win over William Campbell at Bragg Stadium.

Appomattox (7-3) completed its regular season and enters the off week with a chance to get several key contributors back before the Region 2C playoffs.

The Raiders entered the week ranked third in those standings. They got a boost Friday night as Jonathan Pennix returned from sickness and scored a touchdown. Alex Caruso and Matthew Epperson both scored for Appomattox.

The Generals (3-6) cut Appomattox’s lead to 20-12 in the second quarter, but Bradley scored with 3:34 left in the half to put the Raiders ahead by two touchdowns.

Four different players found the end zone for Appomattox in the second half to put the game away.

Altavista 64, Nelson 20

Ladainian Stone rushed for a game-high 213 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as Altavista finally broke into the win column with a rousing triumph over visiting Nelson at English Field.

The Colonels (1-8) snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their highest-scoring performance since a 63-16 win over Surry County to open the 2016 Region 1A East playoffs.

Stone, who now has 1,112 rushing yards this season, carried the ball 15 times. He scored three rushing touchdowns, returned a fumble 74 yards for a score and added a passing touchdown to Jayden Boyd.

Altavista recovered three fumbles and added a takeaway on Jordan Pippin’s interception returned for a touchdown.

The Colonels finished with 390 rushing yards. Pippin rushed for 111 yards and a score. Russ Farmer and Stephen Anthony each added rushing touchdowns.

Adonijah Hubbard rushed for 104 yards and DaVeon Rose added 101 on the ground for the Governors (1-8). The two combined for 205 of the Govs’ 248 rushing yards.

Colton Baker had a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Garrett.

Gretna 40, Tunstall 6

Gretna and Tunstall traded touchdowns early in the first quarter. It was all Hawks after that.

Gretna scored 34 unanswered points and cruised to its second straight win by throttling the Trojans in Dry Fork, claiming a key victory in the hunt for a postseason bid.

The Hawks (4-5) took command with a 28-6 halftime lead and added a pair of second-half scores to leave no doubt against the Trojans (0-9).

Gretna entered the night ranked eighth and held the final playoff spot in the Region 2C standings. The win over Tunstall, a Class 3 team, plus a loss by Chatham will help the Hawks gain some breathing room in the standings heading into the regular-season finale at Nelson.

William Fleming 28, Staunton River 27

Malachi Coleman’s touchdown run with 1:48 remaining gave William Fleming the lead, and the Colonels held on to stun Staunton River at Fleming Field in Roanoke.

The Golden Eagles (5-4) controlled the first half and took a 24-6 lead in the third quarter on Austin Powell’s touchdown run.

Staunton River led 27-14 early in the fourth quarter, but Fleming (4-5) scored two touchdowns to snap the Golden Eagles’ two-game winning streak. It is the Colonels’ fifth straight triumph over the Golden Eagles.