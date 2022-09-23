Prep Football Roundup: Glass, Amherst pick up convincing home wins, and more

A pair of E.C. Glass sophomores whipped the City Stadium crowd into a frenzy late Friday evening. There was already more than plenty to celebrate on the Hilltoppers’ sideline, but one connection was the cherry on top of a Homecoming victory.

Backup quarterback Max Calloway, passing out of his end zone, connected with Kynami Mosby on a 99-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The long catch-and-run score capped a dominating performance as Glass rebounded with a 63-6 triumph over Liberty.

The Hilltoppers (4-1, 1-1 Seminole District) couldn’t find the end zone — much less any scoring, for that matter — in last week’s Jug Bowl loss to Heritage.

That changed Friday night against the Minutemen (0-5, 0-2).

Glass scored in conventional manners (touchdown runs and passes), and got some help from its defense and special teams. Mike Thomas, who scored three touchdowns, returned an interception for a score in the Hilltoppers’ 35-point second quarter. Chris Walker-Wells and Jamar Smith each returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, and Glass took a 56-0 lead into halftime.

George White got back on track by completing 4 of 6 passes for 77 yards and second-quarter touchdown passes to Sam Treacy and Vari Gilbert. The quarterback added a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Calloway threw for 125 yards on 3-of-4 passing.

Glass racked up 384 yards of total offense.

Noah Crumpacker scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for Liberty, which racked up 175 of its 202 yards on the ground. Kentrell Evans finished with a game-high 94 rushing yards on 23 attempts.

The Minutemen have lost 12 straight.

Amherst 25, Jefferson Forest 14

Jefferson Forest held Amherst’s potent rushing trio relatively in check.

That attention allowed Jy’Shawn Manning to run free at Lancer Stadium.

Manning, a senior, rumbled for 177 yards and three touchdowns on only five carries. His two third-quarter scores gave Amherst the breathing room for an 11-point triumph over visiting Jefferson Forest.

The Lancers (4-0, 2-0 Seminole District) finished with 321 rushing yards. The fearsome trio of Tyrique Thomas, JJ Morris and Eric West was held to 103 yards on 16 attempts, but Manning more than made up for it with touchdown runs of 5, 31 and 67 yards.

Thomas had 72 rushing yards on nine attempts.

JF running back Alex Marsteller rebounded from being held in check last week with 104 rushing yards on 19 attempts. He scored both of the touchdowns for the Cavaliers (2-2, 0-2) on a 40-yard scamper and a 25-yard fumble return.

Marsteller, though, didn’t get much help on the offensive side. He accounted for 105 of JF’s 162 yards of offense, as Amherst held JF quarterback Josiah Bell to 43 yards on 7-of-25 passing.

Marsteller’s first touchdown gave JF an 8-6 lead early in the third quarter, but Amherst responded with Manning’s second score. Tres Liggon added a 7-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 19-8.

William Campbell 44, Altavista 8

La’Darius Berkley scored two of his three rushing touchdowns in the second half, Anthony Boyd rushed for a team-high 72 yards and added another score in the fourth quarter, and William Campbell used the second-half push to defeat Altavista in Naruna.

The Generals (2-3, 1-0 Dogwood District) held the Colonels (0-5, 0-1) scoreless in the second half.

Berkley and the Generals finished with 212 yards rushing, while quarterback Montevius Thompson added 129 yards and another touchdown through the air. Thompson completed 12 of 22 passes, with six completions going to JaCoriyous Graves for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Daye added 65 rushing yards and a score for William Campbell.

Ladainian Stone led the charge for the Colonels with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown. He completed 4 of 9 passes for 41 yards, with Jayden Boyd catching all of the completions.

The loss is the sixth straight for Altavista.

Appomattox 42, Dan River 26

Jonathan Pennix scored four touchdowns as Appomattox built a 34-point lead in the third quarter and held on over the final 12 minutes to defeat Dan River in Ringgold.

The win snapped the Raiders’ three-game losing streak and got them back on track heading into Dogwood District play.

Appomattox (2-3, 1-0 Dogwood) has won 45 straight games over Dogwood District teams (regular season and postseason), a winning streak dating back to the 2014 season. The Wildcats are the last Dogwood team to beat Appomattox when they won 27-12 in Appomattox.

Daniel Bradley and Alex Caruso each scored for the Raiders, who led 42-8 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats (1-4, 0-1) scored 18 fourth-quarter points.

Gretna 19, Chatham 17

Gretna’s grueling early season stretch paid dividends in the fourth quarter of its Dogwood District opener at Lester Bond Field.

The Hawks, fresh off an open week, held Chatham scoreless in the fourth quarter and got a key score to rally for a victory over their Pittsylvania County rivals.

Gretna opened the season with losses to Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass and Magna Vista.

That prepared the Hawks (1-3, 1-0 Dogwood) for the challenge of slowing down Chatham’s high-powered offense that was averaging nearly 50 points per game through three weeks.

Gretna has won eight straight over the Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1).

Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13

Garrett Via scored five rushing touchdowns as Alleghany scored 25 straight points to pull away and defeat Staunton River in Moneta.

Alleghany (4-1) snapped a four-game losing streak in its series against Staunton River (3-2).