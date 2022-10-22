Prep football roundup: Heritage, LCA post shutout road victories, and more

Heritage has been locked in defensive battles over the previous two weeks. First it was a narrow triumph over Brookville, followed by a one-score loss at Liberty Christian.

The Pioneers got their offensive mojo back Friday night behind the running of their workhorse tailback.

Rajan Booker scored three touchdowns, Hov Bateman added two touchdown throws, and Heritage rebounded from last week’s loss with a 34-0 win over Jefferson Forest at Sabre Stadium in Forest.

The victory will keep the Pioneers (6-2) in second behind LCA in the Region 3C rankings after Staunton, who entered the week third, suffered its first loss of the season to Buffalo Gap.

Conversely, the Cavaliers (3-5) entered the week sixth in the Region 4D standings. The loss could bring Pulaski County closer to JF in the standings after the Cougars claimed a 43-0 win over Northside.

Booker scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 2 and 1 yards to put the Pioneers ahead 27-0. Bateman finished off the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emeere Kelso with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. The quarterback had a touchdown throw to Terrell Washington in the first half.

The win marked the first time Heritage has posted multiple shutouts in a single season since 2012. That campaign saw the Pioneers record three shutout victories on their path to playing for the state championship.

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty 0

Gideon Davidson had more rushing yards than Liberty had in total offense. That is how dominating Liberty Christian was at Minutemen Stadium in Bedford.

Davidson rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs limited the Minutemen to 116 yards of total offense in the decisive victory.

Davidson scored on runs of 2, 76 and 3 yards. Eli Castenada added 80 rushing yards and touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards for the Bulldogs (8-0).

LCA finished with 429 yards of total offense. Joe Borchers had 139 passing yards and a touchdown.

The Minutemen (0-8) suffered their 15th consecutive loss. They were held scoreless for the fourth time in the losing streak.

Kentrell Evans rushed for 69 yards for LHS.

William Byrd 19, Staunton River 7

Staunton River entered the weekend in seventh in the Region 3D rankings. The Golden Eagles took a hit from a team on their heels.

William Byrd snapped a two-game losing streak by claiming a win in Moneta. The win is the eighth in the last 10 meetings for the Terriers (3-5) over the Golden Eagles (4-4).

Byrd entered the game eighth in the regional rankings, but more than 1.5 points behind Staunton River.

Gretna 41, Altavista 19

Gretna quarterback Melvin Wooden accounted for three touchdowns as the Hawks used a strong first half to defeat Altavista at Lester Bond Field in Gretna.

Wooden rushed for two scores and added a passing touchdown to LaDonta Davis for the Hawks (3-5). Davis had 42 rushing yards and a score and finished with 71 receiving yards.

Wooden completed 6 of 12 passes for 120 yards. He rushed for a team-high 56 yards.

Ladainian Stone rushed for 206 yards, threw for 15 and added 11 receiving yards for the Colonels (0-8). He scored all three touchdowns with two coming on the ground and one coming on a touchdown pass from Jordan Pippin.

Gretna led 27-6 at halftime.

Appomattox 35, Chatham 19

De’Montay Fleshman scored three touchdowns as Appomattox extended its winning streak over Dogwood District teams to 50 games with a triumph over Chatham.

The Raiders (6-3) have not lost to a Dogwood foe in regular-season or postseason play since 2014.

Daniel Bradley added a score for Appomattox.

The Cavaliers (4-4) scored two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, but both extra points were blocked to keep their deficit at 28-19.

The Raiders added an insurance touchdown with 75 seconds remaining.

Dan River 50, Nelson 13

The points came fast and furious in the opening two minutes in Lovingston. Dan River and Nelson combined to score three touchdowns in a 32-second span early in the first quarter

The Governors returned a kickoff for a touchdown, only for the Wildcats to respond with a one-play scoring drive.

It was all Dan River after that.

The Wildcats (3-4) scored the next 30 points and cruised to a win over the Governors (1-7).

It marked Dan River’s 11th straight triumph over Nelson. The Wildcats have outscored the Govs 524-131 in that span.

Seminole District

Brookville 28, Amherst 14

Brookville;8;0;8;12;—;28

Amherst;0;0;8;6;—;14

B — Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 6 run (Drake McDaniel run)

B — McDaniel 36 run (McDaniel run)

A — Tres Liggon 2 run (Eric West run)

B — Michael Viar 3 run (run failed)

B — Whitelaw 8 run (run failed)

A — West 15 run (pass failed)

;B;A

First downs;19;7

Rushes-yards;56-291;33-90

Passing yards;6;136

Passing;1-4-0;1;5-9-0

Total Offense;297;226

Penalties-yards;4-25;4-20

Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Brookville: Whitelaw 15-42, McDaniel 21-159, Viar 16-72, Micah Pennix 3-11, Steve Preston 1-7. Amherst: Tyrique Thomas 8-15, JJ Morris 4-8, Liggon 5-6, West 5-57, Jy'Shawn Manning 2-3, Nic'Khale Fleshman 1-1.

Passing — Brookville: McDaniel 1-4-0 (6). Amherst: Liggon 5-9-0 (136).

Receiving — Brookville: Whitelaw 1-6. Amherst: Omar McPherson 1-71, West 1-16, Devonte Wade 2-22, John Goins 1-27.

Records: Brookville 6-2. Amherst 6-2.

E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17

Rustburg;6;8;0;3;—;17

E.C. Glass;14;14;7;7;—;42

ECG — Mike Thomas 4 run (Will Pacot kick)

RHS — Qua Rosser 3 run (kick blocked)

ECG — Thomas 57 run (Pacot kick)

RHS — Rosser 1 run (Rosser run)

ECG — Thomas 11 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Sam Treacy 30 pass from George White (Pacot kick)

ECG — Thomas 6 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Taveon Carter 7 run (Pacot kick)

RHS — Jason Dixon 24 field goal

;RHS;ECG

First downs;10;24

Rushes-yards;38-134;39-256

Passing yards;95;187

Passing;5-12-2;14-19-1

Total offense;229;443

Penalties-yards;5-36;6-62

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Rustburg: Q. Rosser 23-84, Shaun Rosser 8-48, Mike Knight 5-(minus 2), A’den Jones 2-4. E.C. Glass: Thomas 18-181, Gilbert 2-(minus 3), Jerry Cashwell 1-4, White 5 (minus 1), Carter 8-48, Mosby 5-27.

Passing — Rustburg: Knight 5-12-2 (95). E.C. Glass: White 13-18-1 (163), Mosby 1-1-0 (24).

Receiving — Rustburg: Ace Thornton 2-75, Tre Scott 2-9, Jacob Ford 1-11. E.C. Glass: Gilbert 4-46, Mosby 5-68, Treacy 4-61, John Wood 1-12.

Records: Rustburg 4-4. E.C. Glass 7-1.

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty 0

Liberty Christian;14;14;13;7;—;48

Liberty;0;0;0;0;—;0

LCA — Camden Clinton 17 pass from Joe Borchers (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Gideon Davidson 2 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 76 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 3 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Eli Castenada 8 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Castenada 3 run (kick failed)

LCA — Jeb Moon 4 run (Pettit kick)

;LCA;LHS

First Downs;15;3

Rushes-Yards;31-284;25-73

Yards Passing;145;43

Passing;10-16-0;6-11-0

Total Offense;429;116

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-70;6-70

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Liberty Christian, Davidson 10-135, Castaneda 10-80, Moon 2-25, Caleb Davidson 1-10, Borchers 1-3. Liberty, Kentrell Evans 12-69, Dameen Williams 3-8, Wiley Foxx 1-2, Raekwan Blake 4-(minus 2), Bryce Snead 5-(minus 4).

PASSING—Liberty Christian, Borchers 9-14-0-139, Moon 1-2-0-6. Liberty, Mason Davison 6-11-0-43.

RECEIVING—Liberty Christian, G. Davidson 3-41, Clinton 3-38, Josh Pillai 2-36, Carson Meadows 2-30. Liberty, Blake 2-34, Noah Crumpacker 1-8, Williams 2-5, Evans 1-(minus 4).

Records: Liberty Christian 8-0. Liberty 0-8.

Dogwood District

Gretna 41, Altavista 19

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Altavista, Ladainian Stone 24-206, Jordan Pippin 12-60, Ja'Corion Davis 3-9. Gretna, Melvin Wooden 11-56, Zamarreon Younger 10-47, Matthew Thompson 3-51, LaDonta Davis 4-42, Haden Moon 5-21, Rayshaun Logan 1-1.

PASSING—Altavista, Pippin 2-6-0-37, Stone 2-9-0-15. Gretna, Wooden 6-12-0-120, Thompson 1-1-0-47, Logan 1-3-0-2.

RECEIVING—Altavista, Luke Tweedy 2-39, Stone 1-11, Pippin 1-2. Gretna, Davis 2-71, Ryder Brooks 2-70, Thompson 1-11, Amare Gunn 1-11, Moon 1-4, Younger 1-2.

Records: Altavista 0-8. Gretna 3-5.