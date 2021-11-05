Prep football roundup: Heritage wallops Amherst, and more

Heritage likely wrapped up two home playoff games Friday night by dispatching Amherst 55-20 at City Stadium in the teams’ regular-season finale.
The Pioneers (8-2, 6-1 Seminole District) sat behind only Liberty Christian in the Region 3C rankings that determine playoff seeding, and their win over the Lancers (4-4, 3-4) should keep them there.
ACHS, which dropped its third straight game Friday, must wait to see whether its season continues. The Lancers were on the edge of the Region 4D playoff field entering the night, sitting in eighth place and just a half point ahead of ninth-place Pulaski.
HHS scored three times on touchdowns from Kameron Burns, Deuce Crawford and Zach Steele in the first quarter Friday and never trailed.
Crawford and Steele each were responsible for multiple scores. Crawford added an 83-yard interception return to his 10-yard run, and Steele, after returning a blocked punt 16 yards for a TD in the first quarter, scored on runs of 12 and 8 yards.
Rajan Booker, the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 129 yards on 13 carries, and Jaicere Bateman had a rushing touchdown each. Steele finished behind Booker with 85 yards on eight carries as part of a 283-yard rushing night for HHS, which won its third straight game Friday.
Burns went 12 of 15 through the air for 125 yards, giving Heritage 408 yards of total offense.
Amherst had 264 yards of total offense. Tyleik Brown, who scored one of the Lancers’ three TDs on a 10-yard run, was 4-of-13 passing for 116 yards. Lawrence Brown hauled in three passes for 81 yards.
Jor’dyn Whitelaw, Vincent Sweeney, Jamerius Stewart and RaSaun Burford each had at least 27 yards rushing. Whitelaw (team-high 37 rushing yards) and Sweeney scored on runs of 5 yards and 1 yard, respectively.
Brookville 7, Rustburg 0
Brookville came out on top of a defensive battle at Stinger Stadium between Campbell County rivals, giving the Bees a good chance for at least one playoff game at home.
The Bees, who upped their win streak over Rustburg in the all-time series to six games, were in third place in the Region 3C standings entering Friday night. The Red Devils (4-5, 2-5 Seminole) entered in a more precarious spot in seventh in the bottled-up region, only 0.22 points ahead of eighth-place Waynesboro, so it will wait to see whether its season continues.
BHS (6-3, 4-3) needs to get healthy in a hurry, though, to make a postseason run, as multiple players who start on both sides of the ball were out Friday.
Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty 21
In Bedford, Jefferson Forest ended a skid that dated back to last season, finishing the season on a high note with a win over Liberty at Minutemen Stadium.
The Cavaliers (1-8, 1-5 Seminole) snapped an 11-game losing streak, while Liberty (3-7, 0-7) dropped its seventh straight game, ending its season without a win in Seminole District play.
JF also upped its win streak over Liberty in the Battle of Bedford County to four games.
The Cavs, by virtue of their spot at the bottom of the Region 4D rankings, saw their season end Friday. Liberty, which was in a bottled up group vying for the last few playoff spots in Region 3C, likely played itself out of the postseason with the loss.
William Campbell 34, Dan River 24
In Ringgold, William Campbell took a 22-0 lead and never looked back, likely solidifying a spot in the Region 1B playoffs.
The Generals (4-4, 4-2 Dogwood District) scored three times in the first quarter, including once with less than a minute to go. They gave up a pair of scores in the second quarter to allow Dan River (3-7, 3-3) to remain within striking distance, but then added more distance by answering with a score with less than 20 seconds until halftime.
The teams traded scores after that, and Dan River couldn’t find the stops to power a comeback. Campbell snapped the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak.
Chatham 23, Altavista 15
Altavista had a chance late after making a goal-line stand, but the Colonels recorded their sixth turnover of the game on their final drive to seal the win for Chatham.
Up eight points with less than 1 1/2 minutes to go, the visiting Cavaliers had an opportunity to put the game in Altavista on ice when they faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. But Altavista made the stop.
The Colonels (3-7, 2-4 Dogwood) started their attempt to drive 99 yards for a score to set up a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with a couple long pickups, but their hopes ended when Jordan Pippin tossed an interception.
Turnovers were the thorn in Altavista’s side, as a pair of first-half fumbles set up scoring drives for the Cavaliers (4-6, 2-4), who scored all of their points in the first 24 minutes.
Chatham recorded its other points on a field goal that capped its first drive and a 25-yard TD with less than 15 seconds until halftime.
The touchdown immediately answered an Altavista rushing touchdown by Pippin, which cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 15-7 in the second quarter.
Makel Stone had the Colonels’ second score of the night on an 86-yard kickoff return. It was his third kickoff return for a touchdown of the season. Marquel Dawkins provided a couple of big blocks to give Stone room to run.
Stone (56 yards), Dawkins (74 yards) and Pippin (57) yards combined for all 187 of Altavista’s rushing yards, and Pippin also had 40 yards passing.
Senior quarterback Mason Anderson accounted for all three of Chatham’s touchdowns (one rushing and two passing to Kendell Sanders and Jaden Breedlove). He ran for 66 yards and threw for 109 yards.
Altavista likely saw its season end with the loss.
Gretna 39, Nelson 0
In Gretna, the Hawks extended their winning streak in the series with Nelson to 15 games, blanking the visiting Governors at Lester Bond Field.
Gretna (5-5, 4-2 Dogwood) picked up its second straight shutout of the season, accomplishing the feat in back-to-back games after a 20-0 win over Chatham on Tuesday. The Hawks, who entered Friday’s game seventh in the Region 2C standings, likely solidified a road game for the first week of the playoffs.
Nelson, which hasn’t beaten Gretna since 2002, dropped its seventh straight game and ends its season at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in Dogwood District play. The Governors were shut out in half of their games this season.
Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 7
In Daleville, Lord Botetourt rattled off 63 points and held Staunton River scoreless for more than 36 minutes en route to a blowout win to end the regular season.
The Golden Eagles (4-5, 1-4 Blue Ridge District), who entered ranked eighth in Region 3D, now have lost three straight games. Since dropping a 35-14 decision to Appomattox on Sept. 17, Botetourt (5-3, 5-0) has rattled off five straight wins, all in district play.
Cavaliers sophomore quarterback Jakari Nicely accounted for four touchdowns, KJ Bratton II scored twice, and Joey Isaacs ran back a pair of interceptions into the end zone. Tristan Overbay scored the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Staunton River’s lone score came eight seconds into the final frame, before Overbay’s TD.