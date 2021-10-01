Prep football roundup: LCA, Appomattox post easy victories, and more

Liberty Christian quarterback Davis Lane, a University of Virginia recruit, didn’t complete a pass Friday night against Rustburg.
He didn’t need to with the running game clicking on all cylinders.
LCA racked up 341 yards on the ground, Caleb Davidson and Jaylin Belford rushed for two scores apiece, and the Bulldogs remained perfect with a 49-13 victory over the Red Devils at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex in Rustburg.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Seminole District) raced out to a 49-0 halftime lead.
They rushed for 299 yards in the opening 24 minutes while holding the Red Devils (2-3, 0-2) to 35 yards in the first half.
LCA was especially dominant in the opening 12 minutes.
Gideon Davidson returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs closed the quarter by scoring three times in a 5-minute, 24-second span to seize a 28-0 advantage.
Lane rushed for a 25 yard score, Gideon Davidson added a 46-yard touchdown, and Belford scored from 12 yards out.
LCA racked up 193 yards in the first quarter while Rustburg had minus-1 yard in the opening 12 minutes.
Caleb Davidson scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards in the second quarter, and Belford added a 4-yard run to cap the first-half scoring.
Caleb Davidson rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries. His younger brother, Gideon, added 84 yards on five attempts.
Lane's two passing attempts resulted in incompletions. Backup Jeb Moon was 0 of 3 passing with an interception.
Avery Dixon scored both of Rustburg’s touchdowns. He scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Michael Knight in the third quarter and returned a punt 74 yards for the score in the fourth.
Rustburg totaled 92 of its 127 yards of offense in the second half.
Jaidian Johnson rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries. Knight completed 7 of 21 passes for 44 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
Jonathan Pennix scored three rushing touchdowns on only five carries, and the Raiders tallied nine touchdowns while running 19 offensive plays in a rout of the Colonels in Altavista.
Appomattox (4-1, 2-0 Dogwood District) totaled 359 yards of offense and averaged 18.9 yards per play. The Raiders racked up 235 rushing yards on 11 attempts and added 124 passing yards on four completions (eight attempts).
Pennix led the way with 125 rushing yards.
Tre Lawing threw for 108 yards and connected with Ervis Davin on a 33-yard touchdown.
The Colonels (1-5, 0-2) did their best to keep the ball away from Appomattox’s quick-strike offense by running 57 plays.
Altavista racked up 213 rushing yards on 44 carries. Marquel Dawkins picked up 100 yards on 16 attempts, while Makel Stone added 71 yards on seven carries.
Jordan Pippin completed 3 of 13 passes for 47 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Sedeek Prather caught two passes for 43 yards and a 14-yard touchdown.
Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32
Halifax quarterback Dakii Chandler was too much for Jefferson Forest to handle Friday night.
Chandler accounted for six touchdowns, with five coming through the air, and the Blue Comets overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat the Cavaliers at Sabre Stadium.
Chandler connected on touchdown passes to Kanya Caddle (57), Jahmarri Chandler (30), Atavion Mabins (52 and 25) and Joshua Miller (30), and he rushed in from 21 yards out to give Halifax a 42-25 lead.
Five of Dakii Chander's touchdowns came in the second half as the Blue Comets (4-0) tallied 42 points to overcome a sluggish start.
JF (0-5) took an 18-7 halftime lead behind two touchdown passes from Joe Bell and an interception return for a touchdown from Alex Marsteller.
Bell finished with four touchdown passes. Three of those scores went to Floyd Wells on passes of 25, 15 and 6 yards.
Bell's second touchdown pass to Wells gave JF a 25-21 lead.
Mikyler Smalls gave Halifax a 28-25 lead with a 20-yard touchdown run to spark a 21-point run by which the Blue Comets to seize control.
The Blue Comets defeated the Cavaliers for the first time in six tries. The teams first started playing in 2011.
Chatham 56, Nelson 0
Nelson had not been held scoreless at home since late in the 2016 season.
That streak ended at 19 games Friday night.
Chatham raced out to a 28-point halftime lead and added four more touchdowns in the second half to easily defeat the Governors in Lovingston.
Nelson (1-4, 0-1 Dogwood District) had not been shut out at home since Oct. 21, 2016, in a 63-0 loss to Appomattox.
Chatham (3-1, 1-0) got all the scoring it needed in the opening 24 minutes.
Dermont Kyle tallied a pair of touchdown runs. Kendell Sanders rushed for a score and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mason Anderson.
The Cavaliers’ only previous shutout victory over the Governors came in a 23-0 triumph on Nov. 4, 2011, in Chatham.