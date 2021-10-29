Prep football roundup: LCA batters Amherst, sets up showdown with Glass

Liberty Christian’s potent offense took flight in the second quarter Friday night against Amherst. The defense was in shutdown mode from the opening kickoff.
LCA held the Lancers to minus-2 yards of offense in the first half, Gideon Davidson rushed for two first-half touchdowns and finished with 122 yards, and the Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 42-7 win at Lancer Stadium in Amherst.
The victory allows LCA (8-0, 5-0 Seminole District) to maintain its hold on the top spot in the Region 3C rankings heading into next week’s regular-season finale against E.C. Glass at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
LCA can win the Seminole outright with a victory, while the Hilltoppers (8-1, 5-1) can claim a share of the title with a win.
The Bulldogs left little doubt in the outcome of its matchup with the Lancers (4-4, 3-3) by outgaining the home team 343 to minus-2 in the opening 24 minutes.
Davidson finished with 122 rushing yards and scores of 11 and 29 yards on six carries.
Quarterback Davis Lane accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), and Jaylin Belford picked up 43 of his 98 yards on a third-quarter touchdown run.
Amherst’s Vincent Sweeney rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter to end the Bulldogs’ shutout bid.
The Lancers finished with 114 yards of total offense.
LCA ended up with 433 yards of total offense.
Heritage 55, Liberty 7
Rajan Booker and Zach Steele rushed for two touchdowns apiece, Donovan Jones hauled in two touchdown passes from two different quarterbacks, and Heritage had little problem dispatching Liberty at Minutemen Stadium in Bedford.
Booker rushed for 118 of Heritage’s 199 yards on a meager five attempts. He scored on runs of 48 and 44 yards.
Steele finished with 29 yards and scored on runs of 14 and 17 yards.
The Pioneers (7-2, 5-1 Seminole) held a 335-216 edge in total offense and used three interceptions to get the offense back on the field.
The Minutemen (3-6, 0-6 Seminole) have lost six straight after opening the campaign with three wins in out-of-district play, and they are outside of the top eight teams in the Region 3C standings.
Jones’ two receptions totaled 69 yards, and both went for scores of 36 and 33 yards. The first came from Kam Burns (5 of 11 for 120 yards), and the second came on Jaicere Bateman’s lone pass attempt of the game.
Liberty quarterback Tanner Stanley rushed for 107 yards on nine attempts. He connected with Jordan Steele on an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter for LHS’ lone points.
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
Deshawn Lewis completed 14 of 18 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns as William Fleming outgained Staunton River by 443 yards in a blowout victory in Moneta.
The loss for the Golden Eagles (4-4, 1-3 Blue Ridge District) will keep them in the No. 8 seed in the Region 3D rankings after Cave Spring, in ninth, fell to Christiansburg.
Fleming (2-7, 1-3) faced little resistance in the passing attack. Lewis and Nahshon Bonds combined to complete 18 of 25 passes for 344 yards, and the duo accounted for all six touchdowns.
In addition to Lewis’ four passing scores, Bonds rushed for a touchdown and threw for another.
Staunton River finished with 130 yards of total offense. Only 5 yards came through the air as Lucas Overstreet and Brady Barns combined to complete 4 of 11 passes.
Jailin Martin rushed for 61 yards on 17 attempts.
Altavista 36, Nelson 6
Nelson finally ended its lengthy scoreless streak, but not before Altavista built a dominating halftime lead.
Altavista scored all of its points in the first half, Makel Stone rushed for 153 yards and two scores, and the Colonels picked up a needed victory in Lovingston.
The Colonels (3-6, 1-4 Dogwood) entered the game ranked seventh in the Region 1B standings. The top six teams advance to the postseason.
Stone rushed for 153 yards on six carries. The Colonels racked up 304 of their 364 yards on the ground.
Marquel Dawkins rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Pippin completed 5 of 9 passes for 60 yards. Caleb Cothran caught two passes for 40 yards, and both went for touchdowns.
Jonathan Oneida rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries for Nelson (1-8, 0-5).
Quarterback Kristian Norris scored on a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter. That gave the Governors their first points since Sept. 21 against Randolph-Henry.
Nelson had been shut out in four straight games against Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.
Tunstall 41, Gretna 22
Tunstall is enjoying 2021 against one of its three Pittsylvania County rivals.
The Trojans defeated Gretna in the spring and won again in the fall season with a dominating performance at Lester Bond Field in Gretna.
Tunstall (2-5) hadn’t won back-to-back games over the Hawks (3-5) since 1999 and 2000.