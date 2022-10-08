Prep football roundup: LCA shuts down JF, Rustburg races by Liberty, and more

Gideon Davidson scored four touchdowns, the Liberty Christian defense stymied Jefferson Forest’s offense, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 42-0 win over the visiting Cavaliers at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

LCA (6-0) remained the only undefeated team in this newspaper’s coverage area thanks to a defensive effort that prevented JF (3-3) from sustaining any drives.

The Cavaliers had 48 yards of total offense through three quarters and finished with 115 yards. Ninety of those yards came on the ground as the Bulldogs prevented JF from getting anything going through the air.

Davidson and his older brother, Caleb, were the workhorses for LCA. They combined for 28 rushing attempts and picked up 163 yards on the ground.

Gideon had 91 yards and scored on runs of 2, 15, 5 and 8.

Quarterback Joe Borchers completed 6 of 13 passes for 99 yards and connected with Jaden Skates for a 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Borchers added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs had 305 yards of total offense.

Alex Marsteller rushed for 43 yards for JF.

Rustburg 55, Liberty 12

Rustburg raced out to a three-touchdown lead after 12 minutes and never looked back in its rout of Liberty at Minutemen Stadium in Bedford.

The 55 points is the most the Red Devils (4-2) have ever scored in their 50-game series against the Minutemen (0-6). Rustburg scored 49 in a shutout win in 1988, which was part of a three-game stretch in which the Red Devils won in shutout fashion by scores of 40-0, 49-0 and 47-0.

Liberty, in its first season under head coach Daryl Robertson’s leadership, has allowed four teams to score 42 or more points. The Minutemen have been outscored 167-26 in their three Seminole District contests.

Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21

Staunton River had control for nearly 46 minutes against Franklin County.

Then Jahylen Lee took over.

The Franklin County running back tallied 279 yards on the ground and scored his third touchdown of the game with 2:28 remaining to give the Eagles the lead for good, and Staunton River couldn’t convert on fourth down on its final drive at Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount.

The Golden Eagles (3-3) led 14-6 at the half thanks to touchdown runs from Macon Ayers and Brady Barns, and they extended their advantage to 21-12 on Barns’ 8-yard run early in the third quarter.

Lee, who had a touchdown run in the first half and another one in the third quarter, recorded the hat trick with less than 2 ½ minutes remaining to give Franklin County (4-2) the lead for the first time.

Ayers rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries. The Golden Eagles finished with 293 rushing yards.

Dan River 34, Altavista 14

Shamar Ferguson threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown as Dan River overcame a seven-point deficit by scoring 27 straight points to seize control and defeat the Colonels in Altavista.

Jordan Pippin accounted for two touchdowns for Altavista. He hauled in a first-quarter pass from Ladainian Stone that gave the Colonels a 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats (2-4) responded with 13 points in the second quarter and 14 more in the third quarter to seize control.

Dan River racked up 269 rushing yards, led by DJ Gregory’s 120 yards on the ground, and finished with 408 yards of total offense.

TyLyric Coleman, the University of Virginia verbal commit, had 76 receiving yards, 39 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

Jacoby Davis had a rushing touchdown and Jaidon Haynes added a receiving touchdown.

Pippin had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Sean Clay in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 27-14, but a failed onside kick allowed Dan River to score another touchdown that put the game away.

Stone rushed for 125 of the Colonels’ 179 yards on the ground. He threw for 71 yards on 6-of-11 passing. Pippin had 51 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards and the 16-yard touchdown pass.

The Colonels head into their open week with an 0-7 record. They haven’t gone this deep into a season without a victory since back-to-back winless seasons in 1999 and 2000.

Appomattox 42, Gretna 6

Appomattox running back Jonathan Pennix scored four first-half touchdowns as the Raiders cruised to a 36-point triumph over host Gretna at Lester Bond Field.

Pennix scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and then added a pair of scores over the next 15 minutes. The Raiders (4-3) took a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to their third straight triumph since entering Dogwood District play.

Gray Peterson and Daniel Bradley each found the end zone in the second half.

The Hawks (2-4), coming off a dramatic win over William Campbell last week, scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to avoid being shut out for the first time since Sept. 3, 2021, at E.C. Glass.

William Campbell 46, Nelson 7

William Campbell didn’t have a hangover from its heartbreaking loss last week to Gretna, much to the chagrin of the Governors in Lovingston.

The Generals (3-4) raced out to a 46-point halftime lead and came within a second-half Nelson touchdown of posting a second straight shutout in the series.

William Campbell has won 10 straight in the series and has outscored the Govs (1-5) by a 94-7 margin over the past two meetings.