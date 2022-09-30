Prep football roundup: Marsteller leads JF past Halifax, and more

Jefferson Forest and Halifax County were locked in a tight contest with less than seven minutes to go. But JF, after seeing the Comets tie the game for the first time since the scoreboard read 0-0, turned back to its playmaker, and Alex Marsteller delivered.

The running back continued on his tear in the backfield, scoring the game-winning touchdown and recording both of the Cavaliers’ other scores in a 21-14 victory in South Boston on Thursday. The game was one of four in the area rescheduled from Friday to avoid impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Marsteller’s longest TD run of the night came with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and less than four minutes after the Comets (3-2) recorded the equalizing points. The JF vet raced 36 yards to the end zone, adding to his 5- and 2-yard TD runs in the first and second quarters, respectively. His season TD tally is now in double digits at 11, and he has more than 600 yards rushing as one of the area’s leading rushers.

Both of Halifax’s scores came via a connection between Dakii Chandler and Atavion Mabins. Mabins hauled in 2- and 10-yard receptions on passes from Chandler, the latter of which came in a desperation, fourth-and-long situation.

JF (3-2) is now 6-1 all-time against Halifax, avenging last season’s loss, which also took place in Week 6. The Cavaliers also snapped a two-game skid and earned momentum for a tough upcoming slate, which includes LCA, E.C. Glass and Heritage in the next three weeks.

Amherst 55, Mecklenburg County 13

After a perfect start to the season, Amherst made sure there was no letdown against the newly established Mecklenburg County program.

The Lancers scored 11 more points than their season average entering the contest — and held the Phoenix to their exact scoring average — in a dominating win in Baskerville, their third victory of the season by more than 40 points.

As has been the case all season, Amherst turned to a bevy of skill players to get the job done Thursday. About 10 different players recorded rushing yards, according to coach Bob Christmas, and a couple more receivers were on the other end of passes from freshman quarterback Tres Liggon, who earned the starting job a couple weeks back.

"We did some really good things and executed well at times," Christmas said. "... We're just trying to get better every week, and hopefully by playoff time, we'll be pretty good."

The Lancers threw an interception on their first play from scrimmage, but quickly bounced back against a team that lacks experienced players and still is trying to find its footing. In the first half, Christmas said, his group didn't fumble at all, cleaning up an area that's been a bugaboo for ACHS so far.

Mecklenburg County dropped its fifth straight game and fell to 1-5 in its inaugural season.

ACHS improved to 5-0 and is one of two remaining undefeated teams from the area — joining Liberty Christian, which is on a bye this week — headed into Week 7. Up next for Amherst as it re-enters the Seminole District gauntlet is fellow Class 4 member E.C. Glass. The Lancers are still to face Brookville, LCA and Heritage in the last few weeks of the regular season, as well.

Chatham 41, Nelson 0

A week after engineering a 42-0 shutout victory, Nelson was the loser by nearly the same score.

The Governors (1-4) were held scoreless for the first time this season, and for the second time in as many years against Chatham.

After suffering a loss to Gretna to open Dogwood District play last week, Chatham got back on track as it tallied 21 more points than its season average entering Thursday night (19.8 points per game). The Cavs now have outscored Nelson 97-0 in the teams’ last two meetings.