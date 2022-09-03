Prep Football Roundup: Rustburg defeats Appomattox in Battle of the Lantern, and more

For the first time since 2006, the lantern has found a home at Rustburg High School.

The Red Devils, after six straight losses to their rivals from Appomattox, wrestled back the prize from the Raiders, winning the Battle of the Lantern on Friday in Rustburg in exciting fashion, 27-20.

Down two scores at the break, Appomattox mounted a comeback, outscoring Rustburg 13-0 over the first 23 minutes of the second half. But Marquavion Rosser made sure RHS had the final word.

The junior running back scampered into the end zone with less than a minute left to secure a victory for the Red Devils and snap Appomattox’s extended win streak in the series.

Initially Friday, Appomattox had the upper hand, thanks to Jonathan Pennix. The speedy senior running back, who holds multiple Division I offers, went on a long run to the end zone less than two minutes in.

But Rustburg didn’t crumble, answering with three straight scores to take a 20-7 halftime lead.

Appomattox scored three minutes into the third quarter, then got another six points from Pennix in the fourth. With Rustburg on the brink of its own TD, Pennix recovered a fumble and ran it back 99 yards to tie the game at 20.

Rosser’s ultimate response gave Rustburg — which became just the fifth different team to beat Appomattox since 2015 — its first 2-0 start to a season since 2012.

Appomattox falls to 1-1 and faces another tough battle next week: Class 3 Heritage, which has beaten the Raiders four straight times.

Amherst 40, George Washington 25

There was plenty for Lancers fans to like in Amherst’s season opener at Lancer Stadium.

Tyrique Thomas ran wild for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The Lancers wore down visiting George Washington with 364 rushing yards. And Amherst overcame a halftime deficit with a dominating second half to defeat the Eagles.

Amherst outscored GW 20-3 in the second half, led by rushing touchdowns from three different players. Thomas gave the Lancers (1-0) the lead for good, 26-22, on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Juan Rodriguez’s 34-yard field goal 93 seconds into the fourth quarter cut the deficit to one, but the Lancers answered with a 48-yard touchdown run from JJ Morris to seize control.

Amherst finished off the victory as Eric West crossed the goal line on a 33-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds remaining.

The collective effort by the Amherst rushing attack was able to overcome a one-man wrecking crew from GW.

Eli Bridges rushed for game highs of 148 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.

He tied the game at 7 with a 58-yard touchdown run 28 seconds after Thomas gave Amherst an early lead.

Bridges added a pair of 1-yard plunges in the final four minutes of the second quarter that gave GW (0-2) a 22-20 halftime lead.

Morris finished with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had a 40-yard run late in the first quarter to cap a 20-point first quarter for Amherst.

John Goins finished with 58 rushing yards and had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Liberty Christian 35, Bassett 14

Liberty Christian has opened the season against a pair of teams from Henry County.

The Bulldogs took the fight out of the Magna Vista Warriors in the opener. They hounded the Bengals on Friday night at Williams Stadium.

Caleb Davidson ran for two touchdowns, Joe Borchers accounted for two scores, and LCA cruised to another victory.

The Bulldogs came within 12 minutes of posting their second straight shutout to open the season. LCA (2-0) cruised to a 40-0 triumph over Magna Vista in Ridgeway.

LCA built a 28-0 lead after three quarters, but the Bengals (0-2) found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter on runs by Salvador Coca-Lobo and Ja’Ricous Hairston.

Davidson scored on runs of 12 and 51 yards. His younger brother, Gideon, had a 42-yard touchdown run that gave LCA the four-score lead in the third quarter.

The siblings combined to rush for 238 of the Bulldogs’ 259 yards on the ground. Gideon had 125 on 15 carries, and Caleb added 113 on 13 attempts.

Borchers accounted for both of LCA’s second-quarter touchdowns. He scored on a 1-yard plunge and connected with Jaden Skates on a 21-yard score.

Skates had 50 yards on five catches.

Hairston completed 18 of 29 passes for 231 yards. He was intercepted twice.

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 6

In Gretna, E.C. Glass started somewhat slowly, scoring just once in the first 12 minutes. The second quarter was a different story. The Hilltoppers poured on 28 points in the frame to run away with a win over Gretna for the second straight year.

Quarterback George White accounted for five of Glass’ eight touchdowns. He went 16 of 21 through the air for 244 yards, finding five different receivers for scores. Max Calloway also entered late and tossed a 42-yard TD pass to Jamar Smith, the Hilltoppers’ fifth different receiver to score.

Ma’Quwan Farmer chipped in a 1-yard TD run on his lone carry of the night, and John Wood returned an interception 90 yards to the end zone to account for Glass’ other scoring.

Taeon Mosby led Glass receivers with 49 yards on three receptions. Mike Thomas led Glass with 50 yards on eight carries.

The Hilltoppers (2-0) racked up 428 yards of total offense while holding Gretna to 148 yards and six first downs. Glass had possession for 32 of 48 minutes.

The Hawks’ touchdown late in the game capped the scoring. Melvin Wooden found Amarea Gunn on a 42-yard TD toss.

Dinwiddie 49, Heritage 7

Dinwiddie quarterback Harry Dalton threw three touchdown passes and added two more scores on the ground, and the Generals scored the game’s final 35 points in a rout of the host Pioneers at City Stadium.

Dalton connected on touchdown passes covering 51 yards to Christian Drumgoole and 41 yards to Marquis Smith to put Dinwiddie (2-0) ahead by two touchdowns.

The Pioneers (1-1) found some life on a touchdown drive that ended with Jaicere "Hov" Bateman’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Rajan Booker, but that life was snatched away quickly.

Dalton ran for a TD to extend the lead back to double digits, and the Generals kept rolling from there.

Dalton added a 64-yard touchdown pass to Zalen Wiggins and scored on a 22-yard run.

Raphael Tucker added two rushing touchdowns of 5 and 85 yards.

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6

In Forest, the Cavaliers (2-0) held the Golden Eagles (1-1) scoreless over the final 12 minutes, and the Cavaliers used a powerful running attack to pull away in the renewal of the Bedford Country rivalry at Sabre Stadium.

The Cavaliers beat Staunton River for the 40th time in 48 meetings. Friday marked the teams' first meeting since 2019.

The 33 combined points are the fewest scored in a JF-Staunton River matchup since the Cavaliers won 21-7 in Moneta in 2011.

Fort Defiance 24, Liberty 14

In Fort Defiance, the host Indians scored two second-quarter touchdowns and never relinquished the lead, earning their first win of the season and avenging two straight losses to Liberty.

Liberty never went away, scoring with seconds left in the half to pull within 14-7 at the break. The Minutemen (0-2) also recorded an interception in the third quarter to stay within striking distance.

Fort Defiance (1-1) snapped a six-game skid with the win and earned its first-ever win over LHS. The Minutemen had beaten the Indians in both 2019 (for their only win that season) and in 2021. Last year, LHS won 42-0.

Prince Edward 20, Altavista 14

In Farmville, Altavista had a prime opportunity to pull ahead with time winding down. But the Prince Edward defense cut short the visitors’ comeback try, forcing a turnover on downs to hand Altavista its second loss of the season.

Altavista (0-2) found itself at the Prince Edward 36-yard line with 4:48 left, a fortunate turn of events after being forced to punt just moments before. Jordan Pippin was sacked on third down of the previous drive to set up the punt, but then Jayden Boyd fell on fumble by Prince Edward (2-0) to earn possession back for his team.

The Colonels looked to have converted on fourth down four plays later. The chains moved down the field as Altavista’s offense prepared to continue its drive in hopes of a comeback. But then officials gathered, reset the chains and measured. After a closer look, Altavista was marked short, and the Eagles gained the only first down they needed to run out the clock.

At halftime, Altavista led 14-7, courtesy of a pair of touchdown runs (4 yards and 2 yards) by Ladainian Stone. He finished with 59 yards on 11 carries to finish behind Pippin's 129 yards on 21 carries. Pippin also went 7 of 14 for 93 yards through the air.

The Colonels racked up 320 yards of total offense to Prince Edward's 304. The Eagles recorded 125 yards on a pair of long touchdown runs (55 yards and 70 yards) by Jeris Smith. DeJuan Little scored the game-deciding touchdown for Prince Edward on a 12-yard run.

Page County 30, Nelson 26

In Lovingston, Nelson went up early and constantly responded to Page County’s scoring drives, but the Panthers had the final word in the back-and-forth affair that featured seven lead changes.

Hayden Plum scored on a 2-yard run with 7:45 left in the game to give Page a 30-26 advantage, and the Panthers (1-1) held off the stingy Governors for the win.

Nelson earned momentum early thanks to big plays. The Governors (0-2) picked off the Panthers early to set up a score and 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the game. They also scored on a kickoff return in the first quarter.

Nelson’s 26 points were the most it has recorded in a game in three years, and the four-point difference in the final score made Friday’s contest the closest in the series (nine games all-time) between the teams. Page extended its win streak over NCHS to six games.