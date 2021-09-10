Prep football roundup: Special teams play lifts Glass over GW, and more

E.C. Glass and George Washington put on an offensive clinic Friday night at J.T Christopher Stadium in Danville.
The teams combined for 858 yards of total offense. Every time the Hilltoppers felt they were in command, the Eagles stormed back. GW even took the lead at one point in the third quarter.
One special teams play turned the momentum in favor of the visitors in this storied rivalry.
E.C. Glass returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seize control and claim a 42-32 victory over George Washington in a battle between the former Western Valley District rivals.
The 98th meeting between the programs lived up to the billing. Glass (3-0) improved to 54-38-6 against GW (0-1) with its third straight victory in the series.
Glass quarterback George White completed 18 of 32 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also scored on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter to put the Hilltoppers ahead 14-0.
White connected with Markevus Graves (two catches for 30 yards), Eli Wood (eight catches for 88 yards) and Lyvarius Gilbert (three catches for 103 yards) on touchdown passes.
Seventy-five of Gilbert’s receiving yards came on a halfback pass to open the scoring.
Jamarion Kittrell, who ran for a team-best 42 yards, connected with Gilbert on the trick play to put the ’Toppers ahead 7-0.
GW, in its season opener, was penalized eight times for 84 yards. The Eagles went 1 for 9 on third down and failed to convert on its seven fourth-down chances.
Liberty Christian 56, Franklin County 26
Jaylin Belford, have yourself a night.
The LCA running back rushed for 234 yards and scored four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving and a kickoff return score), and the Bulldogs (3-0) pulled away to pick up their first victory over the Eagles (1-1) at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Franklin County won the previous two matchups in the 2015 and 2016 seasons by a combined score of 83-20.
Belford scored two of LCA's three first-half touchdowns as LCA built a 21-6 halftime lead.
Belford’s kickoff return answered the Eagles’ third-quarter touchdown that cut the deficit to 21-12, and he added a 60-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to put LCA ahead 42-20.
The Bulldogs finished with 470 yards of total offense.
Davis Lane completed 8 of 9 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He added 62 rushing yards and two scores.
Liberty 28, Staunton River 0
Tanner Stanley scored two touchdowns, Jordan Steele and Tony Mineo each found the end zone once, and the Minutemen (3-0) cruised to their second consecutive shutout by defeating the Golden Eagles (1-1) in Moneta.
Liberty beat Staunton River for the first time since the 2018 season, which was the last time the Minutemen started a campaign with a 3-0 record.
The Minutemen hadn’t shut out the Golden Eagles since 2012, a 24-0 triumph in Bedford.
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6
Tyler Johnson and J’Mere Hariston each scored two first-half touchdowns, Magna Vista (2-1) returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes, and the Warriors cruised to an easy victory over the Hawks (1-2) in Ridgeway.
Magna Vista led 41-0 at halftime.
Rion Martin threw touchdown passes to Hairston and A’Mari Thomas.
Hairston had a 35-yard interception return for a score, and Deontae Lawson added a 25-yard pick-6.
Rustburg 28, Altavista 0
The Red Devils (2-1) overcame a slow offensive start and pulled away to defeat the Colonels (1-2) at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex in Rustburg.
Rustburg won its sixth straight matchup against Altavista, and three of those triumphs have been shutouts.
Prince Edward 52, Nelson 30
Prince Edward took advantage of Nelson playing for the second time in four days by defeating the Governors in Farmville.
The Panthers (1-2) built a 38-12 lead and held off a late challenge from the Governors (0-2).
Nelson opened its season Tuesday night in a loss at Page County.