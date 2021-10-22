Prep football roundup: Staunton River comes back to beat William Byrd, and more

In Vinton, Staunton River’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter, and its defense found two huge stops to power the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory over Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd, 26-21, on Friday night at Robert A Patterson Stadium.
Back this week from its fourth COVID-19 pause of the season, Staunton River (4-2, 1-1 Blue Ridge) only found the end zone once in the first three quarters and trailed 21-8 with just 12 minutes to play. That’s when the comeback began.
The Golden Eagles scored three consecutive touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 41 seconds left. The passing play from 6 yards out on fourth down, set up by a fumble recovery on Byrd’s previous possession, gave SRHS a 26-21 lead. It was the second of two TD catches for Lucas Overstreet.
Thirty-six seconds later, with the Terriers (0-7, 0-3) threatening to steal the lead back and squash SRHS’ comeback hopes, Jacob Lugar came up with a sack as time expired. The defensive play with Byrd at the SRHS 4-yard line sealed the Golden Eagles’ second straight win and first victory in the district.
Staunton River snapped a three-game skid to the Terriers, notching their first triumph in the series since an 18-13 victory on Oct. 20, 2017.
Heritage 61, Jefferson Forest 8
Kam Burns accounted for three touchdowns, and Rajan Booker and Deuce Crawford recorded two scores apiece as Heritage jumped out to a 47-0 halftime lead and ran away with a victory over Jefferson Forest at City Stadium.
Burns found Keshaun Hubbard (90 yards on two receptions) on a 45-yard TD pass for the first of his three scores early in the second quarter, went to Deuce Crawford for a 59-yard score later in the frame and then ran the ball 58 yards to the end zone after halftime. He also had a long pass on the Pioneers' first drive of the night to set up Zach Steele's 17-yard TD run.
In addition to his TD catch, Crawford recorded a 35-yard rushing score. Booker scored on a 17-yard run and ran back a free kick after a safety 43 yards for Heritage (6-2, 4-1 Seminole District).
Joe Bell scored the lone TD for Jefferson Forest (0-7, 0-4) on a 2-yard run.
Burns was 5-for-8 passing for 145 yards and two TDs and was HHS' leading rusher at 107 yards and one score on four carries.
The Pioneers had 451 yards of total offense, while JF had 156.
Bell was held in check for the second straight week. After passing for 58 yards against E.C. Glass last week, a game in which he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, the Pioneers held him to 84 yards on 10-of-25 passing with one interception Friday.
Donovan Elliott led JF with 53 yards on two receptions, while Brice Wood had a team-high 37 yards rushing on 15 carries.
E.C. Glass 40, Rustburg 12
In Rustburg, George White threw for 265 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, Mike Thomas rushed for two scores, and the Hilltoppers cruised to an easy victory over the Red Devils at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex.
Thomas rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries and scored on runs of 10 and 3 yards late in the second quarter. Those scores capped a 27-point quarter by which Glass (7-1, 4-1 Seminole) seized a 33-0 halftime lead.
White completed 19 of 30 passes and had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
The quarterback opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter and then connected with Lyvarius Gilbert on a 7-yard touchdown early in the second.
The game turned on Eli Wood’s 55-yard interception return that put Glass ahead 20-0, and the rout was on with Thomas’ two rushing touchdowns to end the first half.
Markevus Graves caught six passes for 131 yards, and Wood finished with 74 receiving yards on four receptions.
Ma’Quwan Farmer scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Glass a 40-0 lead.
The Red Devils (3-5, 1-3) were outgained 368-204.
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty 14
Jaylin Belford finished with 141 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on two receptions and one rushing attempt, and the Bulldogs scored the game’s first 42 points to cruise to a triumph over the Minutemen at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Belford scored the opening touchdown on a 51-yard reception from Davis Lane. He found the end zone on a 9-yard run in the second quarter and added an 81-yard reception.
Lane completed 3 of 4 passes for 171 yards. He added a 45-yard touchdown pass to Gideon Davidson.
The QB also had 67 rushing yards on three carries, highlighted by his 53-yard TD scamper that gave LCA a 21-0 lead.
Davidson scored two touchdowns, with an 11-yard rushing score to cap LCA’s 28-point first quarter, and finished with 115 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Seminole) had 427 yards and held the Minutemen (3-5, 0-5) to 206.
Tanner Stanley accounted for both of LHS’ touchdowns. He found Tony Mineo on a 10-yard pass in the second quarter and then scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Gretna 36, Altavista 8
In Altavista, Makel Stone cut Gretna’s lead in half when he returned the second-half kickoff 82 yards to the end zone, but Altavista’s offense couldn’t rally after that.
Ryder Brooks and Matthew Roman gave the Hawks (3-4, 2-2 Dogwood District) their first offensive score of the night on a 66-yard bomb. They combined for both of Gretna's first-half TDs and three total scores.
Altavista (2-6, 1-3) cut Gretna's 16-0 halftime lead to one possession 15 seconds into the third quarter on Makel Stone’s 82-yard kickoff return — his second kickoff return for a TD this year — but the Hawks responded with three straight scores to put the game away.
GHS tallied 184 yards on 40 carries, led by Cameron Mabins with 68 yards on eight rushes.
The Hawks had 279 yards and four TDs through the air. Three of those went to Roman (176 yards on four total receptions).
Stone had the lone score and an interception for Altavista. The Colonels picked up just 44 yards on the ground (1.8 yards per carry), including a team-high 30 from Marquel Dawkins.
Appomattox 55, Chatham 27
In Appomattox, the Raiders turned in another sterling performance, dismantling Chatham at Bragg Stadium before receiving their 2020 state championship rings.
Appomattox (7-1, 5-0 Dogwood) got off to quick starts in both halves thanks to seniors Tre Lawing and Ervis Davin.
Lawing picked off the Cavaliers (3-4, 1-2) on their opening drive and found the end zone three minutes later. He scored both of the Raiders’ first-half touchdowns.
Davin returned the second-half kickoff for a TD and found the end zone twice in 11 minutes to start the second half, helping Appomattox to a 35-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Chatham scored three times in the fourth quarter to make the game respectable, but the Raiders’ lead was never less than 28 points in the final frame.
Josiah Perry, Tre Kelso and Jonathan Pennix also broke into the scoring column for Appomattox, with Pennix capping the night by covering 100 yards as he scampered to the end zone.
After the game, the Raiders received rings for winning the 2020 Class 2 state championship. ACHS captured its fifth state title in six seasons when it beat Stuarts Draft 48-41 in May, capping the season that took place in the spring because of the pandemic.
Dan River 35, Nelson 0
In Ringgold, Dan River added a second win to its resume and handed Nelson a fourth straight shutout loss.
The WildCats (2-6, 2-2 Dogwood) struck twice in the first quarter and led 20-0 at the half. Both of their other two scores came in the third quarter.
Nelson (1-7, 0-4), meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight game overall and fourth in district play. After putting up 62 points in a 1-3 start to the season, the Governors haven’t found the end zone in over a month. They’ve been outscored 210-0 by Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.