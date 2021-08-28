Prep football roundup: White throws 6 TDs as Glass routs Botetourt, and more

E.C. Glass quarterback George White got a taste of Friday Night Lights during the spring when he was thrust into the starting role as a sophomore.
He proved to be a quick study to open his junior season against one of VHSL’s top Class 3 programs.
White threw a staggering six touchdown passes to three different receivers as the Hilltoppers raced out to a huge lead and held on to top Lord Botetourt 41-30 in both teams’ season openers Friday evening at City Stadium.
White completed 12 of 19 passes for 296 yards.
His favorite target was senior Eli Wood, who caught eight passes for 247 yards and four scores.
Woods’ touchdown scores covered 14, 16, 61 and 60 yards.
The fourth score put the Hilltoppers (1-0) ahead 41-7 in the third quarter.
White also connected with Lyvarius Gilbert on an 8-yard TD to open the scoring, and he found Markevus Graves on a 33-yard scoring strike to put the ‘Toppers ahead 28-0.
Glass racked up 438 yards of total offense.
Mosby Taeon led the way on the ground with 73 yards on 13 carries.
Botetourt (0-1) scored 23 points in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of hand.
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
The Red Devils opened the Burt Torrence era with a stellar defensive performance.
Rustburg scored three defensive touchdowns, Jaidian Johnson rushed for 125 yards, and the Red Devils led by 40 points at halftime and won by that amount over Monticello in Rustburg.
Tae Booker and Marquavion Rosser each returned interceptions for scores, and Avery Dixon added a 70-yard fumble return touchdown.
Dixon caught both of Mike Knight’s completions for 92 yards and a score.
Johnson added one of four rushing touchdowns for the Red Devils (1-0). Knight, who attempted only three passes, rushed six times for 40 yards and a score.
Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14
Liberty Christian scored three defensive touchdowns, three players scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Bulldogs crushed visiting Magna Vista at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Dillon Stowers, Caleb Davidson and Caleb Sears each scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (1-0). Davidson’s came on runs of 2 and 3 yards, while Stowers and Sears got in on the defensive effort.
Stowers returned a fumble 55 yards for a score, and Sears added a 42-yard interception return.
Quarterback Davis Lane, a University of Virginia pledge, completed 5 of 8 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Sears on a 67-yard score and then found Stowers for a 13-yard touchdown. Lane added a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
Jaylin Belford led the Bulldogs with 78 receiving yards and he added a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
The Warriors (0-1) scored twice thanks to quarterback Rion Martin. He scored on a 6-yard run and then connected with Tyler Johnson on a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Staunton River 48, William Campbell 16
The Golden Eagles, for one night at least, looked like the high-flying unit that was a force in Class 3 not too many years ago.
Jailin Martin and Lucas Overstreet each rushed for more than 100 yards, Staunton River totaled 365 yards on the ground, and the Golden Eagles clobbered William Campbell in Moneta.
Martin finished with 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 2, 19 and 32 yards. Overstreet added 102 yards and a 1-yard score on 11 carries.
The Golden Eagles (1-0) averaged 7.3 yards per carry and finished with 390 yards of total offense.
Austin Powell didn’t miss out on the fun, either, with 75 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
William Campbell (0-1) led 8-7 following Montavious Thompson’s 10-yard pass to Russell Thompson, but Staunton River quickly struck back and never trailed again.
JJ Graves scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Montavious Thompson, who completed 12 of 26 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.