Prep football roundup: William Campbell avenges OT loss to Chatham

In Tightsqueeze, William Campbell and Chatham traded punches through the first three quarters Friday night, but the Generals made sure they had the final word, finding revenge for the one-point, overtime loss they suffered in the teams’ last meeting by scoring 16 unanswered points for a 36-24 win.
With 5:42 left in the third quarter, William Campbell took a 20-17 lead, but it was short-lived thanks to Kendell Sanders’ 56-yard run 15 seconds later.
It took the Generals (3-3, 3-1 Dogwood District) more than 6½ minutes to respond, but Russell Thompson took the advantage back for good when he recorded a 15-yard TD catch. It was the first of three consecutive scores, which included a safety and another Thompson touchdown reception, that put the game away.
Three scoring runs of 48 yards or more each for Chatham (3-2, 1-1) kept the game close. But the Cavs, who snapped a four-game win streak for Campbell with that 2019 overtime win, couldn’t add a second straight victory in the series.
Dan River 18, Gretna 12
In Gretna, the Hawks cut into Dan River’s lead with less than four minutes left, but they couldn’t complete the comeback at Lester Bond Field.
The visiting Wildcats (1-6, 1-2 Dogwood), who were coming off a loss to Altavista in which they threw four interceptions, quickly got on track in Gretna. Dan River found the end zone first in the first quarter and never trailed.
Despite not scoring in the second half, the Wildcats’ two-score lead was enough for their first win of the season. Gretna tied the game at 6-6 in the first quarter and had the final TD of the night with 3:24 left.
DRHS now has three straight wins in the series. It beat Gretna (2-4, 1-2) in back-to-back weeks in the shortened spring campaign.
The Hawks’ playoff hopes took a major hit with the loss. Heading into Friday’s game, they were eighth in the Region 2C power point rankings (Dan River was last), which determine the eight region tournament qualifiers.
Appomattox 71, Nelson 0
Appomattox upped its win streak over Nelson County to 15 games, posting seven first-half touchdowns and 71 points by the end of the third quarter in Lovingston for its first shutout of the season.
Since 2019, when the Governors returned from a stint playing as an independent, the Raiders (6-1, 5-0 Dogwood) have bowled over Nelson (1-6, 0-2) by a combined 202 points.
The Governors suffered their third straight shutout, marking the first time since 2016 they’ve been held scoreless for three consecutive weeks.
The Raiders now are averaging 60 points per game in district play, outscoring four opponents 239-40.
E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7
In Forest, E.C. Glass used its arsenal of weapons and balanced offensive attack to blaze past Jefferson Forest. The Hilltoppers scored all of their points in the first half in a throttling of the Cavaliers at Sabre Stadium.
Junior quarterback George White quickly gave Glass a lead, making his only rush of the night count by punching the ball from 1 yard out just 2 minutes, 31 seconds into the game.
White accounted for three touchdowns, adding a pair of passing scores in the second quarter on throws to Markevus Graves and Eli Wood. Graves, who also had a rushing TD, hauled in a 61-yard pass with 6:18 left in the first half, and Wood recorded his 10th score of the season on an 18-yard reception just over a minute later.
Mike Thomas capped the scoring for Glass with a 13-yard rushing TD 74 seconds before intermission.
The Hilltoppers (6-1, 3-1 Seminole District) held JF scoreless for more than 37 minutes, but the Cavaliers finally put points on the board with 10:45 left on the clock.
Glass limited Forest to 109 yards of total offense, and the Cavs (0-6, 0-3) hurt themselves by losing three fumbles and throwing a pair of interceptions.
The visitors piled up 310 yards of total offense. Thirteen players recorded positive rushing yardage, led by Graves with 33 yards. Lyvarius Gilbert and Ma’Quwan Farmer had one rushing TD each.
Graves also led the Hilltoppers with 63 yards receiving. White went 7 of 9 through the air for 169 yards and two TDs, his 20th and 21st of the season. He also has three rushing scores.
The loss for JF was its ninth straight dating back to last season.
Brookville 38, Liberty 0
In Bedford, Brookville got back to .500 in district play and kept Liberty winless against Seminole foes.
After back-to-back losses to Heritage and Liberty Christian, two of the district’s top teams, in the last two weeks, Brookville (4-2, 2-2) got back on track at Minutemen Stadium.
Liberty (3-4, 0-4 Seminole) suffered its third shutout loss in district play, with its slate not looking any easier in the near future. Up next for Liberty is a road test against undefeated LCA, followed by a home matchup with Heritage.
The Minutemen’s playoff hopes were hurt some with the loss. They were eighth in the Region 3C power point rankings, which determine the eight postseason qualifiers, heading into Friday’s game.