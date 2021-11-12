Prep football roundup: William Campbell outlasts Sussex Central, and more

Danny Broggin watched his William Campbell football team grow up before his very eyes in the early stages of the third quarter Friday night at Sussex Central.
The Generals, made up of 17 freshmen and sophomores, were understandably frustrated after allowing a long touchdown run that cut their lead to two points. Instead of allowing the Tigers to even the score on the two-point conversion, William Campbell came up with a stop to preserve the lead.
And there was no looking back after that.
“It ended up being the game-winning stop,” Broggin said.
William Campbell made that stop stand up by forcing a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter and then milking the rest of the clock to claim a 14-12 win in the Region 1B quarterfinals at Semones Field in Sussex.
The Generals (5-4) recorded their first playoff victory over the Tigers (6-3) and advanced to the Region 1B semifinals. No. 5 seed William Campbell will make the trip to Staunton to face top-seeded Riverheads (10-0) next week.
The teams have only met in the postseason. Riverheads, the five-time defending state champion, has won the past two matchups in 2017 and 2018.
“They are a program that everybody looks up to,” Broggin said. “My kids definitely look forward to the challenge.”
William Campbell had to overcome more adversity than just recovering from a long touchdown run.
The Generals were playing without starting quarterback Montevius Thompson (concussion protocol), and backup quarterback Ladarius Berkley, a starting running back, was knocked out during the game.
Russell Thompson, the team’s leading receiver, took the snaps late in the game, and he delivered the touchdown that sealed the win.
His 11-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Jackson gave the Generals a 14-6 lead with 9:04 left in the third quarter.
Thompson caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Berkley with 7:09 left in the first quarter for an 8-0 advantage.
“He’s going to do whatever it takes for the team,” Broggin said of Thompson.
Sussex Central cut the deficit to 8-6 on Rachun Silver’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:09 left in the second quarter. Jalen Prosise ripped off a 54-yard scoring run that came 14 seconds after Jackson’s touchdown reception and cut the deficit again to two points.
The subsequent stop allowed the Generals to maintain the lead and begin taking precious time off the clock.
“They did show a lot of resolve tonight,” Broggin said of his team.
Sussex was stopped on fourth-and-5 early in the fourth quarter, and that’s when William Campbell slowed down the game.
The Generals maintained possession and took advantage of an unsportsmanlike penalty on Sussex to pick up a first down and control the ball for the rest of the game.
“It feels good. It feels great,” Broggin said.
Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Caleb Sears returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to give Liberty Christian a seven-point lead 14 seconds into the game. And the Bulldogs didn’t let off the gas in a sizzling opening 12 minutes.
Top-seeded LCA scored five first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a resounding win over eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
The Bulldogs (10-0) will host fifth-seeded Broadway in the semifinal round. The Gobblers (7-4) defeated Turner Ashby 22-7.
LCA dominated in every facet against the Green Hornets (5-6).
The Bulldogs held a 429-145 edge in total offense, and Wilson Memorial finished with minus-3 passing yards.
LCA quarterbacks Davis Lane and Jeb Moon combined to complete 13 of 14 passes for 159 yards, and Lane connected with Jaylin Belford for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead.
Belford accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) on six touches.
Gideon Davidson, Lane, Caleb Davidson and Moon each rushed for one score.
Noah Campbell put Wilson on the board with a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Appomattox 40, Gretna 14
Gretna found a way to slow down Appomattox’s offense in the first half.
The third quarter, though, was a different story.
The Raiders scored 19 third-quarter points to build on a two-touchdown halftime lead and cruised to a Region 2C quarterfinal win over their Dogwood District rival at Bragg Stadium.
The second-seeded Raiders (9-1) host third-seeded Radford in the semifinal round. It is the third postseason meeting between the teams in the past five seasons.
They met in the first round in the spring season, and Appomattox claimed a 41-12 victory.
Radford’s 28-25 victory in 2018 is the only postseason setback Appomattox has suffered since 2015.
The Hawks (5-6) capped Shaun Miller’s first season at the helm with their fourth postseason appearance in five campaigns.
Salem 35, Amherst 0
Da’ron Wilson scored on a 14-yard run with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter to give Salem the lead, and the top-seeded Spartans (9-1) never looked back as they pulled away for a comfortable victory over the eighth-seeded Lancers (4-6) in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Salem Stadium.
Amherst advanced to the postseason in both the 2021 spring and fall campaigns, and both trips to the playoffs ended with losses to Salem. The Spartans won 24-7 back in April.
Salem improved to 16-5 against Amherst in postseason play, and the shutout triumph was the third in the lengthy playoff history. The others came in 1987 and 1999.
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Christiansburg quarterback Casey Graham threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as the top-seeded Blue Demons (10-1) hammered the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles (4-6) in the Region 3D quarterfinals at Evans King Field in Christiansburg.
Staunton River advanced to postseason play for the first time since the 2017 season when the Golden Eagles, behind a talented senior class, played in the state semifinals.
Shaun Leonard, in his third season at the helm, led Staunton River to more wins this season than it had in the previous three campaigns combined (one).