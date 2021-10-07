Prep football roundup: William Campbell shuts out Nelson; Staunton River falls to Franklin County

William Campbell had a drive stall in Nelson County territory Thursday night, and Generals coach Danny Broggin heard something strange come from his sideline.
It was actually a good strange. His young group repeated, “They didn’t stop us, we stopped ourselves.” Broggin hadn’t heard that chatter from his team this season.
The Generals got the ball back, and Nelson couldn’t stop them.
Montevius Thompson threw four touchdown passes, three different players scored rushing touchdowns, and William Campbell trounced Nelson 48-0 in Naruna.
It is William Campbell's first shutout victory since Sept. 13, 2019 when it made Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) crumble 45-0.
“They played together tonight,” Broggin said. “They had a lot of fun."
Thompson, the Generals’ freshman quarterback, threw for more than 200 yards and connected with three different receivers for touchdown passes.
JaCoriyous Graves hauled in two touchdown receptions, and Russell Thompson and Elijah Jackson added one apiece.
Broggin said the Generals (2-3, 2-1 Dogwood District) “won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” and that was apparent with the success found from a variety of backs.
Anthony Boyd, Ladarius Berkley and Amont’e Bradley scored rushing touchdowns.
Nelson (1-5, 0-2) never established any rhythm on offense, with Campbell electing to bring constant pressure throughout the game in the form of blitzes.
The Governors have been shut out in consecutive weeks after not being shut out since Sept. 14, 2018 at George Mason.
“We just played great team defense,” Broggin said.
The Generals rebounded from a 38-14 loss to Gretna last week in which Broggin said his team did not prepare like it should have during the week’s practices.
He saw his players respond in the shortened week of preparation with the game being moved up from Friday because of the projected forecast of inclement weather.
“I think the loss to Gretna did us more good than it did us negatively outside of losing the game,” he said. “ … Overall, I think we had a really good week of preparation.”
Franklin County 21, Staunton River 10
Staunton River’s plan to limit what Franklin County could do offensively worked for the entirety of the first half.
However, the rust from the Golden Eagles playing their first game in 20 days reared its ugly head in the second half.
Franklin County rushed for 236 of his 249 yards in the second half, highlighted by Jaylin Lee’s 59-yard touchdown scamper to open the third quarter, and pulled away to defeat Staunton River in Moneta.
Staunton River (2-2, 0-1 Blue Ridge District) kept the ball away from Franklin County for the majority of the game.
The Golden Eagles had possession for 35 minutes, 34 seconds of the 48-minute contest and ran 66 plays compared to Franklin County’s 26.
Franklin County (2-3, 1-0), however, took advantage of explosive plays to pull away.
Lee’s long touchdown run highlighted a 210-yard performance for the tailback.
He rushed for 192 yards on nine carries in the second half.
The game, moved up one day from Friday because of the projected forecast of inclement weather, featured very little offense in the first half.
Staunton River’s opening drive took up 9 minutes, 38 seconds and covered 56 yards on 16 plays.
The Golden Eagles faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but an illegal procedure penalty relegated them to a 23-yard field goal from Graham Gibson for a 3-0 lead.
Franklin County (2-3, 1-0) had only one first down on eight plays in the opening 24 minutes, and Staunton River maintained possession for nearly 19½ minutes.
The lone first down for Franklin County came on Anthony Belcher’s 66-yard touchdown reception from Eli Foutz (2 of 8 for 70 yards) for a 7-3 lead with 5:53 left in the second quarter.
Foutz added a 1-yard plunge midway through the fourth quarter to give Franklin County a 21-3 lead.
Jailin Martin, who rushed for 178 yards on 23 attempts, scored on a 16-yard run with 67 seconds remaining for Staunton River.