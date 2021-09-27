Prep golf roundup: William Campbell and four locals lock in spots into state tournaments

One team and four individuals punched their respective tickets to the VHSL state golf championships Monday as the region tournaments got underway across the state.
William Campbell won the Region 1B title, and Amherst’s Brice Reichard, Liberty Christian’s Parker Sterne, Appomattox’s Troy Graham and Gretna’s Elliott Dews locked in their spots as individuals to the upcoming state tournaments.
The Generals finished with a team score of 380 at Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg. They beat out Buffalo Gap by five strokes, and both teams locked in berths into the Class 1 state tournament scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
William Campbell senior Colten Allen shot a 15-over 87 to pace the Generals, and Kyle Cox was named the Region 1B coach of the year.
Reichard, a junior for Amherst, locked in the final individual spot in the Class 4 state tournament by shooting a 1-over 73 in the Region 4D Championship at Hidden Valley Country Club. He finished in a tie for seventh with Halifax County’s J.D. Cunningham, who claimed another individual spot.
Blacksburg shot a 284 to win the team title and Salem claimed the second team spot with a 295.
Blackburg's David Zhang and Samantha Skinner and Salem's Kathryn Ha each shot a 69, and Zhang won in a five-hole playoff to claim medalist honors.
E.C. Glass finished fourth by shooting a 309 and Jefferson Forest’s 321 was good for fifth.
Glass’ Penn Willman and Jackson Laughon both shot a 3-over 75 to finish two shots behind the final individual qualifiers.
JF’s Blake Hogan shot 78. Glass’ Camp Conner, JF’s Conner Kail and Amherst’s Anthony Souza each shot 79.
Sterne, a senior at LCA, finished fourth in the Region 3C Championship by shooting an 8-over 80 at Lake Monticello Golf Course. He finished one shot ahead of Fluvanna’s Killian Donnley for the final individual spot to the Class 3 Championship.
Spotswood and Monticello locked in spots as teams by shooting 335 and 363, respectively.
Brookville finished fifth with a 385 and LCA placed sixth with a 389.
Rustburg’s Avery Cox shot an 84 to finish in a tie for seventh.
Brookville’s Jared Skinner and Rustburg’s Julius Hall finished in a five-way tie for 12th at 14-over 86.
Charlottesville's Preston Burton shot an even-par 72 to claim medalist honors. He and Rockbridge's Sofia Vargas joined Sterne in claiming individual spots into the state tournament.
The Class 3 and 4 Championships will be held at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. The Class 3 teams and individuals will tee off on Oct. 11, and Class 4 will follow the next day.
Appomattox’s Graham finished in a tie for second with Floyd County’s Ryne Bond in the Region 2C Championship held at Olde Mill Golf Club. Both golfers shot an 82.
Floyd and Patrick County finished first and second, respectively, to claim Class 2 team qualifying spots.
Graham and Gretna’s Elliott Dews were joined by Dan River’s Hayden Scolpini in locking in spots as individuals to the state tournament.
Graham and Dews return to Ole Mill on Oct. 12 for the Class 2 Championship.