Prep Notebook: Appomattox succeeds despite being hit with flu bug, Staunton River vying for Blue Ridge title, and more

Appomattox has been hit hard by the flu bug the last couple of weeks, and the virus' toll was most noticeable in Friday's 35-19 victory at Chatham.

Running back/cornerback Jonathan Pennix and junior quarterback Gray Peterson both missed the game and were among "six or seven" individuals — including four starters — unable to play, according to coach Doug Smith. The Raiders relied also on JV players or varsity backups at positions such as offensive and defensive lineman and receiver.

But the group with a new, young look still found a way to pull out the win and give the Raiders their 50th straight victory against Dogwood District foes.

"It's great to see the ones that have stepped up," Smith said. "No excuses, for sure. Next man's got to come in and get the job done. But they were really excited they were able to get the win."

Backup quarterback Regan Conroy, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, engineered Smith's two-minute offense to perfection late in the first half. In the final 60 seconds, Conroy led the Raiders on a 70-yard drive with no timeouts remaining, and the team scored five seconds before the halftime buzzer. Conroy, Smith said, "did an outstanding job.'

"[Junior receiver/defensive back De'Montay] Fleshman had a great game, too," Smith added. "He's just now starting to become what we thought he could be."

Pennix, a three-star senior who recently announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, has missed two straight games with flu symptoms. His return, Smith noted, "is still up in the air" for this week's game. The coach estimated Pennix was about 80% back to normal at Monday's practice, but "he has to be 100% [to play]; he's not there yet."

Appomattox received a big boost in the Virginia High School League's weekly rankings, released Monday.

The Raiders (6-3) ascended two spots in the Region 2C playoff ratings, going from fifth to third place. That means they currently are in a position for a first-round home game when the playoffs begin Nov. 12. Appomattox plays its 10th game in 10 weeks Friday when it hosts William Campbell at Bragg Stadium. The team then takes its bye in Week 11.

"We haven't done it very often," coach Doug Smith said of taking the off week at the end of the regular season. "We're used to that break in the middle. I definitely don't like it at the end like that. I think once you get rolling, it helps you [keep momentum] in the playoffs. But some people do like [taking the bye in the final week] because it helps you get healthy."

Staunton River finds renewed focus, aims for Blue Ridge crown

Staunton River suffered a 39-13 loss to Alleghany on Sept. 23, but the Golden Eagles used the following bye week to address some issues and regain their focus.

Since then, the Bedford County squad has won two of three, including a 19-7 win over William Byrd on Friday. That score initially was reported incorrectly by this newspaper in an online story published after Friday night's games. The win gave Staunton River a 5-3 record and helped it gain a spot in Region 3D, moving from seventh to sixth, in this week's VHSL ratings.

"With the bye week, we took on the mentality that we're gonna get 4 yards [per play] and be happy with it," SRHS coach Shaun Leonard said Monday about his team's offense, which operates under the Wing T. "We've really taken on a physical identity, and we're playing good defense on top of that. ... We just had to get our kids and some of our staff to buy into it."

Byrd, which Leonard described as "one of the best 2-6 teams around" got on the board first in the opening quarter Friday. But Staunton River answered in the second quarter with touchdowns by Josh Kelley and Brady Barns, then scored again in the fourth quarter off a 25-yard touchdown run by Austin Powell. Staunton River put up 319 yards of total offense and held Byrd to 153 total offensive yards while pitching a shutout the final three frames.

Kelley rushed for 134 yards for SRHS, while Powell added 108 on just nine carries.

The Golden Eagles have games remaining against William Fleming and Lord Botetourt. Win out and SRHS could capture the Blue Ridge district title outright or win a share of the crown. All that from a young group that starts six sophomores on offense and defense and two freshmen on defense.

"Our mentality is we're in the playoffs now," Leonard said. "We can't afford to [just] finish strong. We're aiming to win."

Strong performances

Heritage running back Rajan Booker and quarterback Hov Bateman mirrored each other in the stat book Friday, as the Pioneers earned a 34-0 win over Jefferson Forest. Booker rushed for 173 yards, while Bateman passed for 173 yards. Booker scored three touchdowns, while Bateman passed for two and completed 11 of 17 passes.

In Amherst, Brookville held a 16-8 advantage over the Lancers with 10:06 remaining in the third quarter. Then the Bees forced a fumble to end what appeared to be a promising Amherst drive. They held possession for nearly five minutes before increasing their lead when quarterback Drake McDaniel (159 rushing yards) ripped off a 36-yard run for a 22-8 lead. It was a turning point in the game.

"We needed one more touchdown to feel at least a little bit more comfortable than we did," McDaniel said. "We make plays and then they turn into bigger plays."

Also in the VHSL ratings

The Bees gained one spot, moving from fourth to third in the Region 3C ratings. The top three spots in that region are owned by Seminole District teams now: LCA, Heritage and Brookville, respectively. ... Glass remained in first in Region 4D, with Salem in a close second. ... Several teams are still on the playoff borderline entering the final two weeks of regular season play: Rustburg in eighth in Region 3, Gretna in eighth in 2C and William Campbell in sixth in 1B. For the full ratings, see below.

VHSL Weekly Rankings

Region 4D

1. E.C. Glass (7-1);27.75

2. Salem (7-1);27.63

3. Louisa County (8-0);26.75

T4. Orange County (6-2);23.38

T4. Amherst County (6-2);23.38

6. Jefferson Forest (3-5);21.63

7. Western Albemarle (4-4);21.13

8. Halifax County (4-4);21.00

9. Pulaski County (4-4);20.75

10. GW-Danville (3-5);20.25

11. Mecklenburg County (1-7);17.63

12. Blacksburg (0-8);15.38

Region 3C

1. Liberty Christian (8-0);29.75

2. Heritage (6-2);27.50

3. Brookville (6-2);24.75

4. Staunton (7-1);23.88

5. Turner Ashby (5-2);22.86

6. Spotswood (6-2);22.25

7. Wilson Memorial (5-3);21.00

8. Rustburg (4-4);19.63

9. Rockbridge County (3-5);17.38

10. Fort Defiance (3-5);16.50

11. Charlottesville (1-7);15.50

12. Monticello (1-7);15.25

13. Waynesboro (1-7);15.00

14. Broadway (2-6);14.75

15. Liberty (0-8);13.63

16. Fluvanna County (0-8);13.25

Region 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (7-1);27.88

2. Bassett (6-2);23.63

3. Magna Vista (5-3);23.38

4. Christiansburg (5-3);22.88

5. Cave Spring (5-3);22.75

6. Staunton River (5-3);19.38

7. Abingdon (4-4);18.63

8. Hidden Valley (3-6);17.33

9. William Byrd (2-6);16.88

10. Carroll County (1-7);15.13

11. Northside (0-8);14.50

12. Tunstall (0-8);12.75

Region 2C

1. Radford (8-0);27.00

2. Martinsville (7-1);24.88

3. Appomattox (6-3);20.78

4. Glenvar (5-3);20.63

5. Floyd County (6-2);20.38

6. Alleghany (5-4);18.56

7. Dan River (4-4);16.75

8. Gretna (3-5);16.63

9. Chatham (4-4);16.25

10. James River-Buchanan (3-5);15.63

11. Patrick County (2-6);14.00

12. Nelson County (1-7);11.13

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (6-1);23.86

2. Central Lunenburg (8-0);22.75

3. Buffalo Gap (5-3);20.50

4. Sussex Central (4-3);17.25

5. Franklin (4-4);15.50

6. William Campbell (3-5);13.63

7. Surry (2-6);13.25

8. Altavista (0-8);10.25

9. Cumberland (0-8);9.50