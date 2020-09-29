Prep Notebook: Appomattox's Layne commits to UVa, LCA's Rice now a 5-star recruit, and more

For the second time within a week, Virginia has picked up a commitment from a Lynchburg-area pitcher.

Appomattox's Courtney Layne has had her eye on UVa for a long time, so committing Monday was a dream come true for the junior. At UVa, she'll eventually join two other hurlers from this area.

"I definitely wouldn't be here without the love and support from people that have helped me along the way to get to where I am today," Layne said, giving a shoutout to Raiders coach Janet Rawes and her travel softball coach, Nate Eaton.

Layne threw a perfect game in 2019 and was named Dogwood District pitcher of the year before missing her sophomore season because of the pandemic. As a freshman she posted a 0.34 ERA, the lowest in the Lynchburg area, and struck out 158 batters in 82 innings.

The southpaw shared the circle with former Raiders pitcher Kaleigh Hackett that season, but still managed to finish her first high school year with a 9-2 record. Layne's perfect game was complimented by 13 strikeouts.