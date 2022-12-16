Prep Notebook: Appomattox's Pennix receives three all-state honors, area basketball standouts heating up, and more

After a stellar senior season in which he overcame two injuries to help Appomattox reach a state semifinal game for the fourth straight season, Jonathan Pennix on Friday received three all-state honors when the Virginia High School League released its Class 2 football teams.

The Virginia Tech commit was named to the first team at running back and all-purpose on offense and took home first-team defensive honors at defensive back.

Despite missing nearly four full games with a left hamstring injury and a right leg injury, Pennix put up impressive numbers. He rushed for a team-best 1,210 yards on just 99 carries, good for 12.2 yards per tote, and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. In Appomattox's Class 2 state semifinal loss to eventual state champ Graham, Pennix finished with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He received offensive all-purpose honors for his additional role as a receiver. Pennix caught 18 passes for 335 yards and three additional scores, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

"It's been very special, even though I was injured," Pennix said in a profile for this newspaper ahead of the state semifinal game. "... And my team stepped up, knowing I wasn't there and that they'd have to make more plays than normal. And so yeah, when I came back, everybody has the confidence. I try to bring confidence to this team. I try to be confident in everything I do and boost everyone's confidence."

Classmate Vori Copeland was named a first-team all-state linebacker. Along with Pennix at corner, Copeland, also a Virginia Tech commit, was an integral part of a defense that held Dogwood District opponents to 12.6 points per game in 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Copeland, a three-star recruit, also received a second-team all-state nod at all-purpose on defense after earning all-Region 2C first-team honors at both spots.

Pennix previously had earned Dogwood District offensive player of the year honors and first-team all-Region 2C accolades at running back and all-purpose.

Also on the Class 2 all-state team was Raiders senior offensive lineman Armad Clark, a second-team selection.

The Raiders finished 10-4 in their bid to bring home their sixth state title since 2015. They rallied to win nine straight after dropping three of their first four games, won the Dogwood District and earned the Region 2C title for the fourth straight year.

Graham swept the highest honors in Class 2. Running back Ty'Drez Clements was offensive player of the year, lineman Connor Roberts was defensive POY, and Tony Palmer was named coach of the year.

The VHSL also released its Class 1 all-state team Friday. Altavista kicker Eli Schubert, a senior, was the lone area representative. Schubert earned first-team honors. The 5-10, 150-pound kicker and punter has been given 3.5 stars by Kohl's Kicking, a database for aspiring kickers, punters and long snappers.

To view the complete Class 1 and 2 all-state teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Altavista, LCA to play in Bob Johnson Classic

For the second straight year, 10 VHSL boys basketball teams will meet at Lord Botetourt High in Daleville on Saturday for the Bob Johnson Classic, which honors the legacy of the late Emory & Henry legendary coach.

All teams in the Classic feature a staff member that was coached by Johnson, who is the winningest coach in Emory & Henry's program history, with 370 victories across 27 seasons.

Among the coaches at the event will be Johnson's son, Altavista coach Casey Johnson (a 2000 E&H grad) and LCA coach Paul Redgate (a 2005 E&H graduate).

LCA (4-1) faces Goochland at 1:45 p.m. while Altavista (4-2) plays Narrows at 7 p.m. in two of the day's five games.

Area basketball standouts heating up

Several high school basketball players have started the season strong. Here's a list of a few notable achievements in this newspaper's coverage area so far.

E.C. Glass senior point guard O'Maundre Harris set a new career high in his team's 75-59 victory over Jefferson Forest on Thursday, scoring 33 points and playing all but 1 minute, 5 seconds of the game. His previous high was 31, set last season. In Glass' other two games so far, Harris has scored 27 points both times.

Liberty 6-foot-1 freshman forward Shania Brown and senior guard Iyana Sigei have put together notable performances to help the Lady Minutemen engineer a strong, 6-0 start. Brown has posted a double-double in all six of her games at the high school level. She scored a career-high 35 points against Staunton River on Dec. 3. Sigei is coming off a career-high 25-point performance Thursday.

Altavista junior guard Jayden Boyd scored a career-high 32 points in his team's 68-63 loss to Rustburg this week. His strong play at guard will give the Colonels plenty of firepower this season. The lineup also includes senior guard Ryan Hart, junior Anthony Clay and senior forward Stuart Hunt, who averaged nearly a double-double as a junior.

Rustburg's boys team is off to a strong start behind behind guard Tayvon Vassal-Crider, Elijah Sherrard and Terrence Parrish. All three players are scoring in double figures on average so far. Crider is averaging 16.6 points per game, Sherrard is at 14.1 and Parrish at 14.0. The Red Devils are 6-0.

LCA junior guard Avery Mills was honored by her school prior to a Dec. 8 game for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career. ... Teammate Emmy Stout, a 6-foot-3 junior transfer from California, scored 29 points in a 61-20 win over Heritage on Thursday. She recorded seven blocks against JF on Tuesday.

Six-foot-4 senior Kelka Alwal, a senior on the Jefferson Forest boys team, is averaging 20.4 points through five games. Alwal scored a season-high 27 points against Staunton River and scored 25 to help the Cavaliers (3-2) to an upset victory over LCA on Monday.

FOOTBALL

Class 2 All-State Teams

OFFENSE

Player of the Year: Ty'Drez Clements, Graham

Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham

First Team: Quarterback — Landen Clark (Radford); Center — Andrew Moore (Radford); Offensive Line — Rylan Hinson (Poquoson), Gaige Lewis (Central Woodstock), Will Johnson (Glenvar), Connor Roberts (Graham); Running Back — Tyler Forbes (Central Woodstock), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Ty'Drez Clements (Graham); Wide Receiver — Aziah Johnson (Thomas Jefferson-Richmond), Marcell Baylor (Radford), Brandon Beaves (Ridgeview); Tight End — Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County); Kicker — Luc Retrosi (Central Woodstock); Kick Returner — Cully Neese (Central Woodstock); All-Purpose — Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox).

Second Team: QB — Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview); C — Ethan Alvis (Graham); OL — Colby Shaw (Strasburg), Carter Hamilton (King William), Armad Clark (Appomattox), Kaden Rotenberry (Graham); RB — Trey Corbin (Bruton), Joe Isaac (King William), Jamal Jones (Martinsville); WR — Tre Robinson (King William), Ben Walters (Central Woodstock), Cassius Harris (Tazewell); TE — Ryan Burke (Poquoson); K — Tyler Pierce (Glenvar); KR — Connor Davidson (Virginia); AP — Ryan Roller (Strasburg).

DEFENSE

Player of the Year: Connor Roberts, Graham

First Team: Defensive Line — Nathan Lopez (Central Woodstock), Connor Roberts (Graham), Omarri Hill (Graham); Defensive End — Nathan Johnson (Glenvar), Shawn Hughes (Graham); Linebacker — Colby Shaw (Strasburg), Tyler Forbes (Central Woodstock), Vori Copeland (Appomattox), Gage Sawyers (Graham); Defensive Back — Aziah Johnson (Thomas Jefferson-Richmond), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Parker Prioleau (Radford), Braden Watkins (Graham); Punter — Jack Camper (Glenvar); Punt Returner — Jackson Swanson (Glenvar); All-Purpose — Chase Bullard (Poquoson).

Second Team: DL — Wylie Johnson (King William), Omari Holiday (Strasburg), Caleb Crowder (Glenvar); DE — Walker Conrad (Strasburg), Walker Lester (Ridgeview); LB — Logan Welsh (Poquoson), KJ Washington (King William), Jack Camper (Glenvar), Cannon Hill (Ridgeview); DB — Tre Robinson (King William), Ryan Roller (Strasburg), James Bland (Central Woodstock), Cassius Harris (Tazewell); P — Chris Leblanc (Clarke County); PR — Ryan Roller (Strasburg); AP — Vori Copeland (Appomattox).

Class 1 All-State Teams

OFFENSE

Player of the Year: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads

Coach of the Year: Ray Norcross, Riverheads

First Team: Quarterback — Tandom Smith (George Wythe); Center — Riley Jo Vaught (Galax); Offensive Line — Davione Garner-Rich (Essex), Mitchell Withrow (riverheads), Cayden Swats (Riverheads), Colton Green (George Wythe); Running Back — Dorian Harris (Essex), Cayden Cook-Cash (Riverheads), Ian Scammell (Grundy); Wide Receiver — Kamren Robinson (Essex), Kolier Pruett (Narrows), Carson Crigger (Narrows); Tight End — Austin Ashworth (Galax); Kicker — Eli Schubert (Altavista); Kick Returner — Cameron Seldon (Northumberland); All-Purpose — Cameron Seldon (Northumberland).

Second Team: QB — Malik Holmes (King & Queen); C — Payton Snell (Riverheads); OL — Jacob Carter (Buffalo Gap), Jeremiah Blevins (Galax), Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry Glade Spring), Logan Looney (Grundy); RB — Tedruhn Tucker (Galax), Ben Jollay (George Wythe), J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry Glade Spring); WR — Jaden Stanley (King & Queen), Luke Tinsley (Buffalo Gap), Parker Bandy (Honaker); TE — Jamel Alexander (Central Lunenburg); K — Griffin Hall (Holston); KR — Kollier Pruett (Narrows); AP — Laden Houston (George Wythe).

DEFENSE

Player of the Year: Karen Robinson, Essex

First Team: Defensive Line — Donnell Jones (Central Lunenburg), Cody Cash (Riverheads), Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry Glade Spring); Defensive End — Luke Bryant (Riverheads), Colton Green (George Wythe); Linebacker — Karen Robinson (Essex), Bryan Roane (Essex), Riley Joy Vaught (Galax); Leyton Fowler (George Wythe); Defensive Back — Malik Holmes (King & Queen), David Austin (Riverheads), Ben Jollay (George Wythe), Ian Scammell (Grundy); Punter — Colton Green (George Wythe); Punt Returner — Dorian Harris (Essex); All-Purpose — J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry).

Second Team: DL — Davione Garner-Rich (Essex), Jeremiah Blevins (Galax), Logan Looney (Grundy); DE — Amarjae Veney (Essex), Wyatt Bush (Grundy); LB — TyQuan Speight (King & Queen), Dylan Alphin (Buffalo Gap), Austin Roberts (Riverheads), Bobby Cline (Patrick Henry Glade Spring); DB — Dorian Harris (Essex), Conner Mattox (Central Lunenburg), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Parker Bandy (Honaker); P — Maki Tucker (Central Lunenburg); PR — Carson Crigger (Narrows); AP — Laden Houston (George Wythe).